Roth Staffing Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, this year coming in at #2. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. This annual program was created 20 years ago by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group.

Roth Staffing coworkers celebrate their recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

"Being named once again as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles is an incredible honor, especially because it reflects the experiences and voices of our coworkers," said George Pentaris, Market Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "This recognition is a reflection of the culture we've built together, rooted in caring, collaboration, inclusion, and a genuine commitment to helping others. We're proud to create an environment where our coworkers feel supported, valued, and empowered to make a meaningful impact. Thank you to our team for bringing our values to life every day and making Roth Staffing one of the best places to work in Los Angeles."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County;

Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County;

Are a publicly or privately held organization;

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year

Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, which evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part, an anonymous employee survey designed to measure the employee experience, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 6, 2026. To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2026.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams and Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies