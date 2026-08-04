Ultimate Staffing Named to Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Staffing, a leading administrative, clerical, customer service, and professional staffing firm that is part of Roth Staffing Companies, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026. The national ranking honors organizations that excel in creating exceptional employee experiences and workplace cultures.

Ultimate Staffing coworkers in Irvine, CA recharging together at a local miniature golf spot.

The recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 4,700 U.S. midsize employers across a range of workplace factors, including working environment, culture and belonging, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career development, and company culture. The study leveraged millions of employee reviews and workplace data points to identify organizations that stand out as top employers.

"We are honored that Ultimate Staffing Services has been named one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces by Newsweek," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "We're grateful to our coworkers, whose dedication and teamwork make this recognition possible. They are the reason we've built a workplace where people can do meaningful work, give back to the community, and grow their careers while having fun doing it."

For more information about Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 ranking, visit Newsweek's rankings website.

About Ultimate Staffing and Roth Staffing Companies

Ultimate Staffing is a leading staffing and recruitment firm specializing in administrative, clerical, customer service, HR, sales and marketing roles. The company partners with organizations across the country to connect top talent with rewarding career opportunities to deliver exceptional workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies