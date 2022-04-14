PEOPLE IN THE NEWS FROM CRONIN: JIM JOHNSON NAMED VP DIGITAL

Johnson brings a wealth of digital experience to Cronin with leadership roles at agencies including Monigle and Ogilvy as well as digital product management experience at OneReach.ai, Local Matters, Ernst & Young, and Capella Education. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

"In this new role, I aim to provide a collaborative shoulder-to-shoulder co-creation process with our clients," said Johnson. "We want to build our digital service capabilities that are focused on reusable frameworks and tooling with a product-focused mindset that is tailored and extensible. Cronin will continue to provide best-in-class design and development, enabling the best user experience to solve business objectives and user goals."

Cronin combines insightful strategy, design thinking and leading-edge technology solutions to create digital experiences that engage, motivate and convert. Services include UX Design & Strategy, Web Design, Web Development, User Research & Usability Testing, Martech Consulting, Analytics & Conversion Optimization, SEO, and Marketing Automation.

Based in Glastonbury, Cronin is a full-service, fully independent marketing communications agency. The agency's capabilities include: branding; consumer insights; omni-channel communications; media planning, buying & management; customer experience; consumer research; content strategy and creation; marketing analytics; creative concepting & design; digital & traditional advertising; digital experience & design; video, animation & photography; performance marketing; marketing automation & CRM; web & mobile development; SEO; public relations; and social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on Cronin visit https://www.cronin-co.com/.

