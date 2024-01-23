People in Wyoming, New Hampshire and Arkansas Have Been Coughing the Most During Their Sleep, According to Leading Sleep Technology Application

Sleep Cycle Launches New Cough Radar Feature Offering a Unique Perspective and Real-Time Data on the Community Health Landscape Across the United States

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Cycle, the leading sleep tracking application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health, analyzed over two million hours of sleep across the United States during December 2023 to understand how coughing may be affecting their users' sleep health. As cases of Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rose across the US, the data found that Wyoming, New Hampshire and Arkansas experienced the highest levels of coughing throughout the night. Subsequently Vermont, Washington and New York experienced the least amount of coughing during the same timeframe. The analysis was done as Sleep Cycle launched their Cough Radar, which taps into the power of anonymously aggregated data and community-driven insights as a tool for community health awareness.

Sleep Cycle Cough Radar Heat Map Sleep Cycle’s Cough Radar utilizes artificial intelligence through a combination of global real-time audio data, machine learning algorithms, and geolocation information to compile comprehensive statistics on cough occurrences. The application collects anonymized statistics from users who choose to participate, creating a dynamic and up-to-date representation of elevated cough activity in different regions.

"Our goal at Sleep Cycle is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Through our data analysis, we help people understand the quality of their sleep and any impacts that their sleep habits or other factors, like coughing, may have on being well rested," said Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "With the release of our Cough Radar, our users can access pertinent information about the prevalence of coughs in their vicinity in real-time, arming them with a unique perspective on the health landscape in their communities and how they might adapt behaviors with information. By tapping into the power of data and community-driven insights, our technology continues to push boundaries in the realm of health and wellness."

According to the Cough Radar analysis, the top ten states with the most amount of coughing during their sleep were spread out across the nation and included:

Wyoming New Hampshire Arkansas Maine Delaware Rhode Island New Mexico Nevada North Dakota South Dakota

The ten states with the least amount of coughing during their sleep were:

Vermont Washington New York Montana Idaho Colorado Oregon Illinois Michigan Virginia

To see the full list of states, visit http://tinyurl.com/5h57s7ju.

"If you find coughing is rising in your area - stop and think about the context. Most factors related to coughing are under our control, and your community has learned behaviors in recent years to minimize the spread of colds and flus," said Dr. Mike Gradisar, Ph.D. & Head of Sleep Science at Sleep Cycle. "By having access to this information and having a problem-solving mindset can go a long way to reduce anxieties around coughing. If you're concerned about coughing in your area, your family physician knows your situation and history best, so booking an appointment with them may be a good option."

Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep as the mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. For more information and to download the application, visit https://www.sleepcycle.com/.

METHODOLOGY

Sleep Cycle's Cough Radar utilizes a combination of sound analysis data, machine learning algorithms, and geolocation information to compile comprehensive statistics on cough occurrences. The app collects information from users, creating a dynamic and up-to-date representation of elevated cough activity in different regions.

For this report Sleep Cycle based highest to lowest coughing based on the average coughing rate which were determined by calculating the mean number of mean coughing events per hour across all recorded sleep hours in each city. To be considered in this analysis, a sleep session needed to exceed two hours in length.

DISCLAIMER

The contents of this press release is of general character and intended for informational purposes only. The information is not adapted after individual sleep quality or health status. It does not constitute and is not intended to constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and should never replace any advice given by a physician or other qualified healthcare provider.

ABOUT SLEEP CYCLE

With millions of daily active users and over two billion nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracking application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep. The mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

