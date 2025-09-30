PEOPLE LAUNCHES ICONIC PUZZLER FOR FREE, DAILY PLAY ON THE PEOPLE APP: LET THE GAMES BEGIN!

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzle fans and pop culture lovers, rejoice! PEOPLE is excited to announce that its iconic, fan-favorite crossword, PEOPLE Puzzler, is now available starting today, exclusively in the PEOPLE app. The best part? It's 100% free. With a new puzzle released daily, fans can now enjoy a fast, fun, and free way to test their pop culture IQ, whether they have a few minutes on their commute or just want a quick, star-powered fix.

The PEOPLE Puzzler has been a beloved part of PEOPLE's DNA for more than 50 years, spanning print, digital, and even a hit TV game show. Now, with daily crosswords in the PEOPLE app, fans can make it a habit, carving out a few minutes of fun that's equal parts entertaining and satisfying. The app even allows players to track their progress and share their completed puzzles with friends to challenge them.

"Puzzler has been a beloved part of the PEOPLE brand for decades as a weekly pop-culture quiz in print, as well as a popular syndicated television show and go-to destination on PEOPLE.com ," said Leah Wyar, President of the Entertainment, Beauty & Style Group, at People Inc. "We're thrilled to now deliver it daily, only on the free PEOPLE App, to loyal followers and game enthusiasts alike."

The new in-app PEOPLE Puzzler offers:

Fresh Daily Fun: A new puzzle drops every morning - no repeats, no waiting.

A new puzzle drops every morning - no repeats, no waiting. All About Celebs & Pop Culture: Clues are breezy, clever, and totally bingeable.

Clues are breezy, clever, and totally bingeable. Quick & Rewarding: Most Puzzlers take just 7-10 minutes, perfect for a daily ritual.

Most Puzzlers take just 7-10 minutes, perfect for a daily ritual. Streak & Share: Build your streaks, track your progress, and challenge friends.

Build your streaks, track your progress, and challenge friends. No Paywall, Ever: Free to play. Every day. Period.

This launch further establishes PEOPLE as a leader in not just entertainment news, but also interactive and playful content. A reader favorite and integral to the brand's DNA, the franchise is consistently described as being among the top pieces in the magazine and is now just a tap away for anyone who loves pop culture and wants to test their celebrity IQ.

The PEOPLE App is available for free download in the App Store and on Google Play.

About PEOPLE

Launched in 1974, PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism by celebrating the extraordinary in ordinary people and the ordinary in extraordinary people. Over 50 years later, it remains a trusted authority on human interest and celebrity news, reaching over 100 million consumers through digital platforms, video, social media, the PEOPLE app and print. Renowned for iconic issues such as Sexiest Man Alive and World's Most Beautiful, PEOPLE delivers breaking entertainment news, exclusive red carpet access, and in-depth reporting on today's most compelling newsmakers. With a legacy of award-winning journalism and photojournalism, PEOPLE, a brand of People Inc., is ranked No. 1 in the entertainment news category by Comscore.

