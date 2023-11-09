People Leadership Certificate Training Course: Enhancing Leadership Capabilities

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Leadership Certificate (PLC)" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crafted for modern leaders to enhance their management skills and knowledge in people management.

Training Objectives

Participants in this training will:

  • Update themselves with contemporary management practices.
  • Understand the multifaceted challenges and opportunities that people management presents.
  • Be equipped to partake in and contribute to people development initiatives effectively.
  • Provide competent advice and insights to peers and subordinates.
  • Build robust people management capacities within their organizations.
  • Engage with the latest trends in people development with enthusiasm.

Comprehensive Masterclasses

The PLC encompasses five master classes covering essential leadership skills:

  1. Presence & High Impact Communication: Focuses on enhancing personal leadership presence and communication effectiveness.
  2. Developing a High-Performance Team : Teaches strategies for fostering team productivity and performance.
  3. Influencing & Negotiating Skills: Aims to sharpen persuasion and negotiation skills critical for leadership.
  4. Project Management: Provides frameworks and tools for effective project planning, execution, and management.
  5. Change Leadership: Equips leaders with the skills to drive and manage organizational change.

Target Audience

The program targets Leaders, Managers, and Executives seeking to strengthen their leadership impact and organizational influence.

Access and Further Information

For those interested in learning more or enrolling in the People Leadership Certificate program, detailed information is available on https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9nmfj

