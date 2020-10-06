PEOPLE Magazine Names Fast Enterprises a Top 50 Company That Cares

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEOPLE magazine has named government software and consulting services provider Fast Enterprises, LLC (FAST) a company that has "gone above and beyond" in supporting employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAST and other U.S. companies were recognized in PEOPLE's September 2020 issue for succeeding in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities, and the environment during the pandemic.

Jennifer Tuvell, a FAST founding partner, said that philanthropy and generosity are important parts of FAST's culture that resonate with its employees.

"FAST's gift-matching program, fundraising efforts, and hands-on community-action initiatives provide our employees with support for giving back to their communities and charitable organizations," Tuvell said, "but it's the selflessness and generosity of our employees that make a difference."

The 50 organizations on the magazine's Companies that Care list were selected in part through the results of 4.8 million employee surveys conducted by workplace-analytics firm Great Place to Work. The surveys assessed employees' experiences with how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Companies that Care rankings also reflect an assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropy, and community support, with a focus on activities in response to the pandemic.

FAST and its employees raised close to $200,000 at the onset of the pandemic to benefit the CDC Foundation, a nonprofit entity created to mobilize resources to support the health-protection efforts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. FAST and its employees also support multiple organizations in their communities, including local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity, food banks and family shelters, humane societies, and dozens of other charitable organizations.

"We have really great people at FAST who care about helping others," said Tuvell, "whether it's through support during the pandemic, in response to a natural disaster, or as part of a social initiative that's important to them."

About Fast Enterprises

Fast Enterprises (FAST) is a leading provider of software and professional services that help governments to enhance customer services, reduce costs, improve the efficiency of internal operations, and maximize return on investment. FAST professionals work on-site with government agencies to implement modernized enterprise systems based on the company's commercial off-the-shelf software products. In production for government agencies around the world, FAST's software is used to manage hundreds of government programs for tax and revenue, driver licensing and compliance, vehicle titling and registration, unemployment insurance tax and benefits, social services, and more.

