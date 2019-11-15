People Magazine World Exclusive Premiere Of Mandy Barnett Sessions Video

"The End of the World," by Mandy Barnett was released on Melody Place Music on October 18, 2019 and was produced by the prolific Fred Mollin.

Barnett recorded her homage to the great country classic in Nashville with a full orchestra. It can now be ordered wherever fine music is sold.

About Mandy Barnett:

Mandy Barnett began her professional music career at the tender age of ten. Since then, she has performed with Nashville's most legendary artists, producers, musicians and songwriters. The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone and many others have all raved about Barnett's world-class vocals.

About Melody Place Music:

Melody Place Music was launched under the helm of legendary producer Fred Mollin. Believing in the collaborative process, Mollin says Melody Place Music will always strive to be an artist-friendly label. Mandy Barnett's spectacular rendition of this iconic song is the first release under his new imprint.

