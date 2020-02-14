People Monitoring & Safety Solutions in Europe and North America, 2020-2023 - Mobile Telecare Solutions Open Up New Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Monitoring and Safety Solutions - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the seventh consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the people and pet tracking markets in Europe and North America. The report provides you with 230 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions. The report will allow you to:

Benefit from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Identify key players on the European and North American people tracking solution market.

Learn about the latest propositions from family locator service providers.

Understand the opportunities and challenges on the mobile telecare alarm device market.

Anticipate future drivers for uptake of mobile workforce management services.

Predict future trends in lone worker protection services.

Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2023.

The growing installed base of GPS-enabled smartphones have opened up the market for location-based mobile apps, which are used in a number of people monitoring segments.



Consumer-oriented people locator solutions range from family locator services that provide peace of mind for parents of children and teenagers, to solutions that assist caregivers of seniors and people suffering from various medical conditions. The market for handset-based family locator services is dominated by freemium apps. Location sharing functionality is also offered by numerous widely-used apps such as Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and Apple's Find My Friends. A number of companies market GPS-enabled devices for children that are too young to use mobile phones.

The market is still in its infancy, but is expected to grow in the coming years, especially in North America. Vendors including Bestie, Xplora and LG Electronics have designed locator devices for kids in the form of wristwatches. Many companies are also offering general GPS tracking devices that can be used for several different application areas. BrickHouse Security, WTS Positioning Solutions and Yepzon have launched locators that can be used to track luggage, pets, kids and more.



People locator solutions addressing the needs of businesses are available from companies in industries such as fleet and asset tracking, as well as IT and specialist vendors. Mobile workforce management applications enable workers to report time, collect data in the field, access back-office information and communicate with managers.

The research estimates that the market for mobile workforce management software in Europe and North America amounted to 1.1 billion (US$ 1.2 billion) in 2018. The market for lone worker devices and services is growing as more employers become aware of the solutions available to protect their workforce. New and stricter regulations that specifically address the safety of lone workers also foster market growth. There were an estimated 725,000 and 300,000 monitored lone workers in Europe and North America respectively at the end of 2018.



Electronic monitoring (EM) of offenders is still relatively rare in the European and North American corrections systems. Monitoring systems based on radio frequency (RF) or GPS/cellular technology are used to provide alternative ways of sentencing offenders at various stages of the criminal justice system, including at pre-trial, at sentencing and following a period of incarceration. The average daily caseload of monitored individuals in Europe and North America amounted to about 37,000 and 210,000 respectively during 2018. In North America, 75 percent of the systems used are based on GPS/cellular technology.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential for LPWA connectivity in the consumer tracking segment?

What is the potential market size for offender monitoring products and services?

How has free apps affected the family locator market?

What is the current status on the pet locator market in Europe and North America ?

and ? Who are the leading providers of mobile workforce management services?

Which countries are adopting regulations for lone worker safety?

What is the potential market size for mobile telecare alarms?

How will various people monitoring market segments evolve in the next five years?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary



1 Overview of people location solutions

1.1 Device segment

1.1.1 Mobile phones and smartphones

1.1.2 Dedicated people locator devices

1.2 Positioning segment

1.2.1 Mobile network-based location technologies

1.2.2 GNSS: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou

1.2.3 Wi-Fi positioning

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.3 Network segment

1.3.1 Public cellular networks

1.3.2 The cellular M2M connectivity market in Europe and North America

1.4 Platform segment

1.5 Market segmentation

1.5.1 Family locator services

1.5.2 Pet locator devices

1.5.3 Medical and telecare location solutions

1.5.4 Mobile workforce management

1.5.5 Lone worker protection

1.5.6 Electronic offender monitoring



2 Family locator and consumer-oriented locator solutions

2.1 Handset based family locator services

2.1.1 Mobile operator branded family locator apps

2.1.2 People locator apps

2.1.3 Location sharing services

2.2 Consumer oriented locator devices

2.2.1 General purpose locator devices

2.2.2 Child locator devices

2.2.3 Pet locator devices

2.3 Company profiles and strategies

2.3.1 BrickHouse Security

2.3.2 CareWhere

2.3.3 Comtech Telecommunications

2.3.4 Garmin

2.3.5 Globalstar

2.3.6 hereO

2.3.7 Jiobit

2.3.8 Kippy

2.3.9 Life360

2.3.10 Location Labs (Avast Software)

2.3.11 Pawtrack

2.3.12 Republic Wireless

2.3.14 Smith Micro Software

2.3.15 Suchmich

2.3.16 Sygic

2.3.17 Tractive

2.3.18 Vodafone

2.3.19 Weenect

2.3.20 Whistle Labs (Mars)

2.3.21 WTS Positioning Solutions

2.3.22 Yepzon

2.3.23 Xplora Technologies



3 Medical alarm, mobile telecare and mPERS devices

3.1 Overview of demographics and common medical conditions

3.1.1 The ageing population

3.1.2 Medical conditions

3.2 Telecare and PERS solutions

3.2.1 The telecare service value chain

3.2.2 Telecare and PERS services in Europe and North America

3.2.3 Mobile telecare and mPERS devices

3.3 Company profiles and strategies

3.3.1 Anelto

3.3.2 Climax Technology

3.3.3 Doro

3.3.4 Emporia Telecom

3.3.5 Everon

3.3.6 GreatCall

3.3.7 GTX Corp

3.3.8 Laipac Technology

3.3.9 Libify

3.3.10 LOSTnFOUND

3.3.11 MobileHelp

3.3.12 Navigil

3.3.13 Nortek

3.3.14 Philips Lifeline

3.3.15 SecuraTrac

3.3.16 Tunstall Healthcare Group



4 Mobile workforce management and lone worker safety services

4.1 Employment statistics

4.1.1 Employment by industry

4.2 Mobile workforce management

4.2.1 Market segmentation and key market players

4.2.2 Mobile workforce management business models

4.3 Lone worker safety

4.3.1 Lone worker legislation and standards

4.3.2 Adoption of lone worker safety solutions

4.3.3 Lone worker protection devices and services

4.4 Company profiles and strategies

4.4.1 Actsoft

4.4.2 Alertcom (AVR Group)

4.4.3 AlertGPS

4.4.4 Aware360

4.4.5 Blackline Safety

4.4.6 ClickSoftware (Salesforce)

4.4.7 Fleet Complete

4.4.8 Honeywell

4.4.9 Lone Worker Solutions

4.4.10 Orbis Protect

4.4.11 Oysta Technology

4.4.12 ProntoForms

4.4.13 Reliance High-Tech

4.4.14 Roadpost

4.4.15 Safe Apps

4.4.16 Scandinavian Radio Technology

4.4.17 Send For Help

4.4.18 ServiceMax

4.4.19 SoloProtect

4.4.20 Track24

4.4.21 Trimble

4.4.22 Tsunami Solutions

4.4.23 Twig Com

4.4.24 Vecima Networks

4.4.25 Verisae (Accruent)

4.4.26 Verizon Connect

4.4.27 Vismo (Cellhire)



5 Electronic offender monitoring

5.1 Prison population

5.2 Offender monitoring programmes

5.2.1 Electronic offender monitoring in North America

5.2.2 Electronic offender monitoring in Europe

5.3 Offender monitoring service providers and devices

5.3.1 Monitoring service providers

5.3.2 Tracking devices and major providers

5.3.3 Mergers and acquisitions in the electronic offender monitoring industry

5.4 Company profiles and strategies

5.4.1 Alcohol Monitoring Systems

5.4.2 Attenti

5.4.3 BI Incorporated (GEO Group)

5.4.4 Buddi

5.4.5 Comp Electronic Monitoring

5.4.6 Corrisoft

5.4.7 G4S

5.4.8 Geosatis

5.4.9 Securus Monitoring Solutions (Securus Technologies)

5.4.10 Sentinel Offender Services

5.4.11 Sierra Wireless

5.4.12 SuperCom

5.4.13 Track Group



6 Market forecasts and trends

6.1 Market forecasts

6.1.1 Family locator services and consumer-oriented people locator devices

6.1.2 Pet locator devices and services

6.1.3 Mobile telecare, mPERS and medical alarm devices

6.1.4 Mobile workforce management services

6.1.5 Lone worker protection services

6.1.6 Offender monitoring solutions

6.2 Market trends

6.2.1 Family locator app vendors extend functionality to compete with free apps

6.2.2 Pet trackers - a high-potential market that suffers from low awareness

6.2.3 Mobile telecare solutions open up new market opportunities

6.2.4 Growth in connected things will drive the market for mobile WFM solutions

6.2.5 Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

6.2.6 Stronger focus on software and analytics within offender monitoring

6.2.7 The threat from large technology companies



