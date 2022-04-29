People Moves at Golden Gate Ventures

Dea Sujardi takes on Senior Advisor role; Kelly Ang takes on Investor Relations responsibilities

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Ventures, one of Singapore's first VC funds, founded by Silicon Valley natives, recently announced a series of updates to its team, as it continues to invest in its top talent.

Dea Sujardi, former Head of Indonesia, takes on the role of Senior Advisor in Indonesia. Leveraging her deep local market knowledge, she will focus her energy on bringing to the firm deep insights about the fast-changing Indonesian landscape to help the investment team stay ahead-of-the-curve, and to give founders a finger-on-the-pulse, especially for those eyeing expansion plans into Indonesia.

After two years with the firm, Andri Wardhani, Senior Associate is moving on to a new adventure and Golden Gate Ventures is very excited for her to continue to have a positive footprint in the region.

As one of the oldest established VC funds in the region, Golden Gate Ventures sees itself as a catalyst to help nurture and develop great talent for the local ecosystem.

Building on her tenure at Golden Gate Ventures, Kelly Ang, will be expanding her responsibilities under an investor relations track, with the anticipated influx of investor capital flowing into the region. With the support of the firm, Kelly is on executive education classes with University of Colorado Boulder and University of Virginia. This is part of the firm's continued talent investment strategy that has similarly benefited Partners Angela Toy and Justin Hall.

Meanwhile, Associate Freddy Shen will be moving to a corporate venture capital role after three years with the firm to focus on later-stage investment.

About Golden Gate Ventures

Golden Gate Ventures is a VC fund in Southeast Asia (SEA) founded by Silicon Valley natives. Since 2011, Golden Gate Ventures has launched four funds and invested in over 60 companies. The firm focuses on investing in the rising consumer internet class in Southeast Asia. Breakout companies include Carousell (mobile classifieds), Appota (Vietnam mobile publishing platform), Alodokter (HealthTech), Carro (Auto Marketplace), and Xendit (Payment Processing).

