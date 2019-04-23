People Moves: Garett Kaneko to Join Newfront Insurance as Head of Carrier Relations and Strategic Insurance Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance is pleased to announce that Garett Kaneko, formerly Senior VP Sales and Marketing at RIC Insurance (a division of Worldwide Facilities, LLC), joined Newfront Monday as Head of Carrier Relations and Strategic Insurance Partnerships. Kaneko brings over 15 years of experience in the insurance industry with underwriting, sales and leadership roles at Liberty Mutual, Traveler's and most recently RIC. Kaneko was named one of IBA's Hot 100 last December.

In his new role, Kaneko will manage external market relations and partner strategy as well as overall business and growth strategy for Newfront.

"Our relationships with markets are tantamount to our success," says Newfront Co-founder and CEO Spike Lipkin. "Garett's experience across sales, agency distribution and marketing as well as his extensive knowledge of commercial lines products makes him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working alongside a dedicated industry leader as he fosters collaboration and builds strong relationships with markets."

Kaneko joins a growing team of industry professionals, including:

Adrianne Peixotto , Head of Newfront's Personal Lines team. Peixotto is a principal and senior producer who was chosen as one of Traveler's 2018 Insurance Agents of the Year .

, Head of Newfront's Personal Lines team. Peixotto is a principal and senior producer who was chosen as one of . Joe Naworski and Kent Short , Commercial Producers. The pair joined from Heffernan and specialize in property management companies and developers, with over 30,000 units insured.

Kaneko says he decided to join Newfront because he was blown away by the company's dynamic culture and focused strategy.

"I am excited about joining Newfront and contributing to the growth of the organization, seeing how we can build deep strategic partnerships while we create, utilize and maximize technology to empower our producers and challenge the traditional insurance agency model. The Newfront way of thinking is different and it will challenge me personally and professionally," he said.

About Newfront

Newfront is a full-service retail brokerage with expertise in commercial coverage across all industries. We are modernizing an industry that has existed since the start of commerce. We power people with intelligent technology to confidently deliver the most optimized coverage. We transform risk into opportunity, enabling anyone to pursue their goals.

Please reach out to arrange an interview with Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin or new hire, Garett Kaneko.

Contact: Becca Pratt, Communications | (978) 423-1826 | becca.pratt@newfrontinsurance.com

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

Related Links

https://www.newfrontinsurance.com

