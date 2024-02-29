People on the Move: Shelby Nicholl Launches Muriel Network and the Muriel Network app

International Women's Day is March 8, but Muriel Network is leaping forward and showing love to women in wealth management now!

ST LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelby Nicholl, a former executive at LPL Financial and Edward Jones, announces the launch of Muriel Network. The firm focuses exclusively on women working in wealth management, including wealth advisors and planners, and women working at broker-dealers, RIAs, custodians, and asset management firms. Muriel Network's name was inspired by Muriel Siebert, the first woman member of the New York Stock Exchange and a self-proclaimed Wall Street maverick.

The Muriel Network app brings Muriel Network's signature offering, a digital community, to women working within a male-dominated industry.

Nearly 75% of the C-suite in financial services and over 80% of advisors are men.

Women in corporate firms report feeling underestimated and underutilized.

Women advisors report that the traditional idea-sharing mechanisms of happy hour, golf, and sporting events and traditional client sales tactics are falling short.

Muriel Network's vision is to close the gender-based wealth gap and the senior leadership gap inside wealth management. For industry change to occur, two things must happen:

Women must be better supported. You can't take the big risks, find new ways to close the deal, or persevere through micro-bias without a strong sense of well-being. Muriel Network's digital community provides both. The industry must better fit women investors, not the other way around. Women are chronically underserved (hello, wealth gap!), and they experience paternalistic micro-aggressions in many advisor offices. A key service offered by Muriel Network is speaking engagements that educate advisors.

With women taking control of money at unprecedented levels due to baby boomer men passing on and 70% of women under 45 reporting they are the key financial decision-makers in their households, there is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to better serve women. Muriel Network is part of the transformation to improve the wealth management industry for the women within it and those it serves.

About Muriel Network

Muriel Network is a private, modern networking community for women in wealth management. Muriel Network is accessed online and via an app available in the Apple and Google Play stores. Members benefit from transformational conversations with industry high-performers and next-level courses that go beyond the development programs offered by traditional employers. In addition, the firm offers coaching, education, and speaking to bolster the skills of advisors and women working in wealth management.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

www.murielnetwork.com

Instagram: BeLikeMuriel

LinkedIn: Shelby Nicholl

SOURCE Muriel Network