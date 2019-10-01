People Places Announces Preleasing The Central

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading developer and owner of People Places LLC has announced the start of pre-leasing at The Central on Orange Lake, a luxury boutique rental community located in New Port Richey's vibrant downtown. The developer is on track for grand opening in January 2020.

The Central on Orange Lake Apartments

Overlooking Orange Lake and just steps from New Port Richey's entertainment, shopping and dining, The Central features 42 apartments in phase one, with a total of 85 apartment homes to follow soon. NPR's fast-growing downtown offers a wide array of restaurants, breweries, retailers, entertainment venues and adventure outfitters. That includes the nearby Sims Park with numerous annual concerts and events. The Central has the perfect blend of a work-live-play lifestyle that caters to the modern-day renter.

"New Port Richey is a special place, and we want The Central to complement its beautiful setting on Orange Lake and the surrounding neighborhood. We brought in leading traditional architects to craft a district of dignified new buildings, and we're working hard to make sure the details make this an exceptional place to live," said Frank Starkey, founder of People Places LLC. "We have had a lot of inquiries and we are thrilled to officially launch our leasing program."

The Central's unique architecture is a step above traditional garden style apartments with only 2 apartment homes side by side each other providing an abundant of natural light and spacious floorplans. The Central consists of 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 670 to 1215 square feet, with 2 spectacular lakeview penthouses available. Apartment interiors feature designer finishes with the modern renter in mind, including granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, energy efficient washer and dryers, large closets and luxury wood plank flooring. Common-area amenities include entertaining pavilion and courtyard with barbeque grill, firepit overlooking the lake, bike and kayak storage, Florida inspired landscaped and 24-hour package lockers.

Preleasing incentives include innovative tech packages include Schlage Keyless Lock, Nest Thermostat and 2019 Roomba Vacuum.

Visit the community site at www.thecentralonorangelake.com .

About People Places LLC was founded by Frank Starkey with the goal to create vibrant, people-oriented residential and retail places in walkable settings. People Places connects people with extraordinary places.

