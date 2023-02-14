People Puzzle, LLC Launches Employee Experience Solutions to Inform Predictable Business Outcomes

Employee Experience Impact Index© is based on decades of executive-level business and HR consulting experience serving the world's largest employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People Puzzle, LLC, a growing human resources (HR) consultancy serving middle to large-market businesses, has launched a validated proprietary employee experience assessment that provides Board of Directors and C-suite leaders with insights regarding the impact their people have on business outcomes. The company's Employee Experience Impact Index© empirically defines, measures, and predicts the impact of employees' experiences on business outcomes that include performance, productivity, and retention.

People Puzzle is the brainchild of co-founders Dr. Scott Leuchter, PsyD. and Denise Nichols. Both have held executive and senior HR leadership and consulting roles at global Fortune 1000 companies as well as those ranked by Forbes as the world's best management consulting and professional services firms. Together, they bring a combined 50 years of experience optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of HR functions and people's performance in organizations which informed the design and development of the Employee Experience Impact Index.

"Businesses have been measuring and investing in employee engagement for over 20 years and yet, the needle has not moved much, if any, in that time - 75% of the workforce is not engaged," said Dr. Leuchter. "The fundamental problem with employee engagement – and there are many – has always been that it is not an output or outcome measure, so there is no way to know if and how employees' engagement directly impacts business outcomes." People Puzzle was developed to address this information gap with the Employee Experience Impact Index which empirically defines employee experience, measures the impact of employees' experience directly on business outcomes, and identifies which aspects of an employees' experience directly predict business outcomes.

"The Index provides Board of Directors and C-suite leaders with intelligence that can be actioned against much faster than traditional engagement approaches because it is based on everyday interactions that businesses can directly influence," says Nichols. "It was designed to meet clients where they are and to maximize speed-to-value and impact."

"Our vision is that every person, in every organization, will have the best experience at work every day," says Dr. Leuchter. Nichols adds, "That may sound utopian, but we understand the impact employees' experience has on business outcomes. We have a proven approach that defines the path to employee and employer success."

About People Puzzle LLC

With offices in the Southeast and Midwest, People Puzzle, LLC is an independent executive HR consultancy serving middle to large-market companies seeking improved business and people outcomes. With capabilities ranging from fractional HR executive services to data-driven intelligence and transformation efforts, People Puzzle helps business leaders deliver improved business outcomes through people. Visit www.peoplepuzzlellc.com for more information.

