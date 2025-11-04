People Science and Phynova Launch Chloe LiveLab, A New Collaborative Ingredient-Brand Research Model to Generate Real-World Evidence

Chloe LiveLab enables ingredient suppliers to convert validated, randomized controlled trial (RCT) designs into engaging, open-label studies, which are deployed through brand partners using the Chloe platform and app. The result: real-time personal insights and aggregated evidence that validate product performance, sharpen differentiation, and strengthen brand trust.

A New Era of Partnership-Driven Science

The launch includes the first LiveLab activation featuring Reducose®, Phynova's clinically researched natural ingredient that supports healthy blood glucose management and Metabolic Health.

During a live demonstration at the event, leaders from top consumer health brands wore continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). They followed a protocol tailored to Reducose®, using the Chloe app to visualize their own glucose responses. The experience demonstrated how LiveLabs makes science interactive, relevant, and empowering for consumers.

"We wanted to bring the conversation about science to life," said Paige Oliver, Director of Product for the Chloe platform at People Science. "With Chloe LiveLab, we're making evidence generation accessible, interactive, and personal, helping brands and ingredient suppliers show the impact of their science."

Reimagining How Evidence Connects Ingredients, Brands, and Consumers

For ingredient suppliers , Chloe LiveLab offers ready-to-deploy study designs based on their own rigorous clinical research, providing deeper, data-driven support for brand partners.

, Chloe LiveLab offers ready-to-deploy study designs based on their own rigorous clinical research, providing deeper, data-driven support for brand partners. For consumer brands , it delivers a fast, compliant path to validate benefits in-market, capturing both biomarker outcomes and consumer sentiment to refine claims and identify high-responder audiences.

, it delivers a fast, compliant path to validate benefits in-market, capturing both biomarker outcomes and consumer sentiment to refine claims and identify high-responder audiences. For consumers, it creates immediate insight into how products work for them, increasing credibility, motivation, and loyalty.

"Reducose® is built on strong clinical research, and Chloe LiveLab takes that connection one step further," said Loick Fenaux, VP Americas at Phynova. "It allows our brand partners to generate real-world evidence and actionable consumer-facing content using the same scientific foundation, while giving their consumers a chance to experience that science firsthand. It's a game changer for transparency, collaboration, and trust."

"In a crowded supplement market, credibility drives growth. Chloe LiveLab helps brands using Reducose® stand out with transparent, data-backed results that consumers can see and trust," said Stéphane Ducroux, CEO, Phynova.

Expanding the Impact of Clinical Research

"Chloe LiveLab bridges the gap between RCTs and real-world consumers," said Belinda Tan, MD, PhD, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of People Science. "It turns research into a shared experience between suppliers, brands, and consumers. This is the next generation of trustworthy, data-driven wellness brands will grow."

Following its debut with Phynova, People Science is extending Chloe LiveLab into additional functional ingredient categories, inviting forward-thinking suppliers and brands to co-create science that informs, proves, and performs.

About People Science

People Science is a consumer health research company reimagining how evidence is created and shared. Powered by the Chloe platform, People Science enables decentralized, participant-centered studies that align scientific rigor with real-world behavior, turning data into trust and trust into impact.

Learn more: www.peoplescience.health

About Phynova

Phynova is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes natural, plant-based active ingredients backed by clinical evidence. Its flagship ingredient, Reducose®, supports healthy blood glucose management and is used by leading food and supplement brands worldwide.

Learn more: www.phynova.com

Press Contact

People Science

[email protected]

www.peoplescience.health

SOURCE People Science, Inc.