People with dementia or other forms of cognitive impairment smile, sing, and even dance with headphones on

News provided by

Quiet Events Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 14:07 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Events®, a leader in Silent Disco events and rentals, announces an exciting new partnership with the Day By Day Project, a pioneer in the innovative Memory Disco™ program. The Day By Day Project worked with neurologists and caregiving partners for eight years to build a program that changes people's lives. The collaboration creates a groundbreaking tool for caregiving for neurocognitive disorders at home or in facilities. WATCH NOW

Continue Reading
Memory Disco program for individuals and facilities to improve the quality of life for individuals with Neurodegenerative and Neurodevelopmental disorders such as dementia by harnessing the power of music and headphones.
Memory Disco program for individuals and facilities to improve the quality of life for individuals with Neurodegenerative and Neurodevelopmental disorders such as dementia by harnessing the power of music and headphones.
Memory Disco™ in action allows those with neurocognitive disorders to smile, laugh, and remember old memories and create new ones.
Memory Disco™ in action allows those with neurocognitive disorders to smile, laugh, and remember old memories and create new ones.

Emotional memories are rooted rhythmically in the brain, eliciting feelings of joy, remembrance, and connection when familiar tunes are played. While there may not yet be a cure for Alzheimer's, dementia, or other forms of cognitive impairment, music can have a profound impact on these patients by reducing agitation, triggering positive memories (both short and long-term), and improving overall well-being.1 The Memory Disco™ package is an effective new way to connect and create new memories in a disease characterized by what is forgotten.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

  • Specialized Headphones: Quiet Events® headphones allow music from a music player to stream to groups of people simultaneously. Unlike playing music out loud, participants can adjust their volume for unique hearing needs while blocking out external distractions.
  • Care Partner Training: Specialized training to caregivers and healthcare professionals to maximize the benefits of the Memory Disco™ program for patients, allowing for a more holistic approach that transforms care routines.
  • Research and Development: The partnership will invest in ongoing research and development to continually improve the effectiveness of music engagement for people with neurodegenerative conditions and care partners.

Both Day By Day Project and Quiet Events are deeply committed to positively impacting the lives of patients with neurocognitive disorders and their caregivers. 20% of the proceeds from the Memory Disco™ Package are directed to support care partners needing life enrichment (Donate now).

William Petz – CEO, Quiet Events: "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the Day By Day Project. This represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to provide innovative ways to create new moments that make people smile, laugh, have fun, and hopefully remember loved ones."

For more information about The Day by Day Project and Quiet Events' partnership to help those with neurodegenerative conditions through music and headphones, please visit: https://rentals.quietevents.com/dementiacare/

Media Contact: 
William Petz
[email protected]

SOURCE Quiet Events Inc.

Also from this source

Solve the Crime & Dance the Night Away: Death at the Disco Unleashes an Electrifying Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Show & Dance Party.

Solve the Crime & Dance the Night Away: Death at the Disco Unleashes an Electrifying Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Show & Dance Party.

Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey of mystery and dancing as Death at the Disco makes its debut. This one-of-a-kind immersive theater...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Music

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.