People with dementia or other forms of cognitive impairment smile, sing, and even dance with headphones on

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Events®, a leader in Silent Disco events and rentals, announces an exciting new partnership with the Day By Day Project, a pioneer in the innovative Memory Disco™ program. The Day By Day Project worked with neurologists and caregiving partners for eight years to build a program that changes people's lives. The collaboration creates a groundbreaking tool for caregiving for neurocognitive disorders at home or in facilities. WATCH NOW

Memory Disco program for individuals and facilities to improve the quality of life for individuals with Neurodegenerative and Neurodevelopmental disorders such as dementia by harnessing the power of music and headphones. Memory Disco™ in action allows those with neurocognitive disorders to smile, laugh, and remember old memories and create new ones.

Emotional memories are rooted rhythmically in the brain, eliciting feelings of joy, remembrance, and connection when familiar tunes are played. While there may not yet be a cure for Alzheimer's, dementia, or other forms of cognitive impairment, music can have a profound impact on these patients by reducing agitation, triggering positive memories (both short and long-term), and improving overall well-being.1 The Memory Disco™ package is an effective new way to connect and create new memories in a disease characterized by what is forgotten.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Specialized Headphones: Quiet Events® headphones allow music from a music player to stream to groups of people simultaneously. Unlike playing music out loud, participants can adjust their volume for unique hearing needs while blocking out external distractions.

Care Partner Training: Specialized training to caregivers and healthcare professionals to maximize the benefits of the Memory Disco™ program for patients, allowing for a more holistic approach that transforms care routines.

Research and Development: The partnership will invest in ongoing research and development to continually improve the effectiveness of music engagement for people with neurodegenerative conditions and care partners.

Both Day By Day Project and Quiet Events are deeply committed to positively impacting the lives of patients with neurocognitive disorders and their caregivers. 20% of the proceeds from the Memory Disco™ Package are directed to support care partners needing life enrichment (Donate now).

William Petz – CEO, Quiet Events: "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the Day By Day Project. This represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to provide innovative ways to create new moments that make people smile, laugh, have fun, and hopefully remember loved ones."

For more information about The Day by Day Project and Quiet Events' partnership to help those with neurodegenerative conditions through music and headphones, please visit: https://rentals.quietevents.com/dementiacare/

