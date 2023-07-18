People.ai Boosts AI-Driven Insights In Microsoft Sales Copilot Through New Integration

People.ai helps Microsoft Sales Copilot customers harness the power of generative AI to boost productivity, tighten deal execution, and win more revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft that integrates its AI-driven insights with Microsoft Sales Copilot. The new solution will help sellers measure and visualize stakeholder engagement, generate persona specific emails, and understand successful deal patterns based on similar opportunities so they can follow the best path to closed-won deals.

With B2B sales professionals spending on average 65% of their time on non-selling activities , improving GTM insights and automated processes are critical to increasing sales effectiveness. People.ai integrated with Microsoft Sales Copilot brings industry-leading revenue intelligence insights to the Microsoft 365 applications GTM teams are already using, providing them with the crucial information sellers need to get deals to closed-won. This integration will allow sales orgs to drive an increase in productivity and closed deals by automatically providing:

Stakeholder insights: GTM teams will have visibility into complete stakeholder profiles, activity history and internal connections, as well as past and current opportunity involvement, to assess each individual stakeholder's needs and next steps.

Dynamic, AI-driven engagement levels: Engagement level scores will be automatically generated for Contacts and Opportunities based on the frequency, and recency of interactions to help sellers understand the health of deals and relationships.

Sales emails created by generative AI: Sellers will save time with auto-generated persona specific email correspondence enriched by People.ai stakeholder and deal insights.

Suggest new stakeholders: AI will suggest buyers that have historically been included on similar deals that are missing from the conversation.

Generative AI opportunity summaries: Sellers will have visibility on key deal metrics, engagement levels, recent activities, and stakeholder insights natively in Sales Copilot powered by generative AI.

AI-powered next steps: Help sellers unlock insights on actions they can take to drive deal execution such as increasing engagement with specific contacts, engaging more executives, or connecting with additional high value stakeholders.

"The mission of People.ai from Day 1 has been to put AI into the hands of sales teams to help them win more revenue, faster," said Oleg Rogynskyy , founder and CEO at People.ai. "With People.ai for Microsoft Sales Copilot, sellers and sales leaders will get data and insights from People.ai right in the Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools they're are already using. With generative AI recommendations at their fingertips, go-to-market teams can make sure they're spending their time with the right people and taking the right actions on opportunities to drive more deals to closed-won."

"We welcome People.ai into the Microsoft Sales Copilot ecosystem," said Shay Gurman , Vice President Engineering of Dynamics 365 Sales. "Incorporating People.ai's powerful data and capabilities with Sales Copilot to surface meaningful insights directly within the workflow dramatically enhances sales productivity. Our collaboration with People.ai embodies our commitment to delivering customer value through data-driven insights."

To learn more about People.ai integration with Microsoft Sales Copilot, please visit people.ai/microsoft.

About People.ai

People.ai is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps customers win more revenue by providing sales, RevOps, marketing, enablement, and customer success teams with valuable insights. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on our enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

People.ai's unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, 160 million business contacts, and 69 approved patents related to AI-based business insights, sets us apart. We use this data to train our models and provide our customers with tailored business predictions and unique buyer insights.

People.ai has also received validation via Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, the 5000 fastest-growing companies list, named a strong performer and the only enterprise-grade data management platform by Forrester Revenue Operations and Intelligence Wave, listed on the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list in 2022.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital. To learn more, please visit www.people.ai

