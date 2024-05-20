People.ai Brings its Sales Industry-Leading AI platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales

Joint customers will experience renewed value from their CRM with unified data and account-level insights at their fingertips.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , a leading enterprise AI platform for sales today announces a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales. Sales organizations now have data-backed, AI-powered insights right inside their Dynamics 365 Sales CRM to unlock the complete story of every account and opportunity.

Go-to-market organizations have traditionally struggled to find a way to access and understand unstructured data that is siloed across different tools. People.ai solves that problem by automatically capturing sales-related activity data and using proprietary matching technology to record it into the correct accounts and opportunities in a customers' CRM. This creates an accurate record of everything happening across the sales organization. The People.ai platform then analyzes that complete set of data to provide deeply valuable and easy-to-understand context about contacts, accounts, and opportunities.

With this new integration, Dynamics 365 Sales users will have a practical way to leverage People.ai to unlock additional insights from their CRM and other GTM tools. This includes:

Unify data from across the sales ecosystem : Dynamics 365 Customers will now be able to leverage People.ai to connect scattered data from customer engagement tools across the entire sales ecosystem and bring it into the flow of work within Dynamics 365 Sales.

: Dynamics 365 Customers will now be able to leverage People.ai to connect scattered data from customer engagement tools across the entire sales ecosystem and bring it into the flow of work within Dynamics 365 Sales. Enhance existing CRM with access to billions of data insights: Dynamics 365 Sales customers will get to utilize People.ai's proprietary AI insights that are built on nearly a decade of collecting and organizing billions of B2B sales activity data. The result is a purpose-built AI platform for sales teams that is able to deeply understand sellers and buyers and work seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Dynamics 365 Sales customers will get to utilize People.ai's proprietary AI insights that are built on nearly a decade of collecting and organizing billions of B2B sales activity data. The result is a purpose-built AI platform for sales teams that is able to deeply understand sellers and buyers and work seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Visibility across multi-CRM environments: People.ai starts unifying data sources and generating insights right away so Dynamics 365 Sales users get immediate value during CRM migrations, without losing any visibility across multiple-CRM environments.

People.ai starts unifying data sources and generating insights right away so Dynamics 365 Sales users get immediate value during CRM migrations, without losing any visibility across multiple-CRM environments. Improve CRM data quality: People.ai uses patented technology to automatically and correctly associate all sales touch points with the correct account opportunity in a customer's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales CRM. This creates an accurate record of everything happening across the sales organization and provides more valuable AI-generated insights.

People.ai uses patented technology to automatically and correctly associate all sales touch points with the correct account opportunity in a customer's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales CRM. This creates an accurate record of everything happening across the sales organization and provides more valuable AI-generated insights. AI-powered next steps: Powered by People.ai's proprietary AI insights, Dynamics 365 Sales users are able to unlock insights on actions they can take to drive deal execution such as increasing engagement with specific contacts, connecting with additional high value stakeholders, or mitigating potential risk.

"People.ai adds immediate value and next-level capabilities for Microsoft 365 Dynamics Sales users," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO at People.ai. "Generative AI gives every member of a sales team the information they need to pull the right levers on every account. We're instantly giving them the complete story of everything going on across their go-to-market organization. It's a competitive advantage that puts those who have it miles ahead of their competitors who don't."

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with People.ai into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales," said Lori Lamkin, CVP of D365 Sales & Marketing "Together we are providing customers with an easy way to unify sales activity data, surface meaningful insights, and ultimately improve seller efficiency inside Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Copilot for Sales, bringing the insights right where teams are already working. This new integration will help decrease time to value with AI tools that are easy to use and backed by comprehensive data."

To learn more about the People.ai integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, please visit people.ai/microsoft .

About People.ai

People.ai is the AI-powered enterprise sales platform leader. Since 2016, People.ai has been transforming how go-to-market teams improve sales effectiveness and win rates via industry-leading comprehensive data foundation and generative AI capabilities. With People.ai's SalesAI platform, teams can unlock the value of their data to automate many strategic sales activities, including account planning, deal inspection, content generation, account enablement, and even forecasting. Companies like Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on People.ai's enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital. To learn more, please visit www.people.ai .

SOURCE People.ai