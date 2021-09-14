People.ai Named Leader in Eight Categories of Sales and Revenue Software in G2's Fall 2021 Reports

People.ai has been named a leader in eight categories of sales and revenue software in G2's Fall 2021 reports. Tweet this

"We're gratified to see customers rank People.ai as a leader across so many different categories of software that positively impact sales productivity and the efficiency of revenue operations as a whole," said People.ai Founder and CEO, Oleg Rogynskyy. "This is a testament to the success of our many industry-first innovations in artificial intelligence and our unwavering focus on customer success. We look forward to driving even greater impact and customer satisfaction going forward."

G2's Quarterly reports recognize People.ai for its leadership in eight software categories: Customer Revenue Optimization Software ; Sales Intelligence Software ; Sales Performance Management Software ; Sales Analytics Software ; Sales Coaching Software ; Account Data Management Software ; AI Sales Assistance Software ; and Revenue Operations Software .

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Below is a representative sample of the more than two hundred five-star customer reviews that People.ai has amassed:

No more manual data entry and manual data download, you just need to login to People.ai and you can easily see the productivity of your Sales team….I highly recommend People.ai as it also helps managers to track and have a clear view in what's happening to their thousands of accounts on a single platform. Amazing! – Sales support specialist for a large enterprise.

– Sales support specialist for a large enterprise. People.ai helps solve that sales goal that an organization needs to meet. Why? Because it makes individual contributors of the organization hit their productivity numbers. This makes them more positioned in hitting their individual sales targets. And when everybody hits their sales goals, the business wins. – Account executive, large enterprise.

– Account executive, large enterprise. The simplicity of People.ai is its best feature IMHO. It makes the complicated less of a hassle to track and monitor. Pleasing to the eyes too! Ease of use, getting daily reports allows us to be able to track down your productivity and improve our numbers." – Account executive, large enterprise.

Account executive, large enterprise. I like that my manager has visibility with the daily activities of my entire team. I will be able to know what's lacking and missing in our daily tasks. It helps our organization save time and money to get automated daily activity reports sent to my email daily. It is one of the best tools I have used ever since. – Account executive, large enterprise.

– Account executive, large enterprise. We learn better through the insights because everyone is aligned on expectations to move forward. The insights become a pattern that improves our effectiveness as a team. People.AI doesn't take long to load a lot of data like other platforms so this ensures I'm using it more often because of how much time it saves when you want to get a glance look without having to wait a long time for insights. The team at People.ai are also very responsive and friendly when it comes to troubleshooting anything that we are not getting. – Online account executive and team leader, large enterprise.

To read additional reviews of People.ai on G2, please visit the People.ai G2 profile .

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading revenue operations and intelligence (RO&I) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing return on investment. Companies such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

