People.ai Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the enterprise sales AI data platform, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for the second year in a row.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking marks another milestone for People.ai in a year that has included multiple new product innovations and industry honors. A year ago, the world was still exploring AI possibilities. This year, People.ai has been the industry's AI innovation leader with the most accurate and effective purpose-built AI sales solution on the market – SalesAI. Our customers are using better data, AI, and automation to achieve incredible business results such as increased team effectiveness, leadership impact, and speed to value. Plus, strategic partner Microsoft recently recognized People.ai's industry-leading security program with Microsoft 365 Certification.

"At People.ai, we've always believed that true transformation in go-to-market success comes from a relentless focus on data that will power AI," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder & CEO of People.ai. "I'm proud of our commitment to product innovation and creating new ways for Enterprises to leverage actionable AI to drive better outcomes for their customers. While many companies are building ineffective AI products, our advanced data-first approach continues to set us apart. We are helping customers close deals faster, build deeper customer relationships, and strategically navigate every opportunity with confidence. We're honored that Deloitte recognizes our leadership as we redefine what AI can achieve for enterprise sales."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About People.ai

People.ai is the leading AI data platform for revenue teams. Since 2016, People.ai has been transforming how go-to-market teams improve sales effectiveness and win rates via industry-leading comprehensive data foundation and generative AI capabilities. With People.ai's SalesAI platform, teams can unlock the value of their data to automate many strategic sales activities, including account planning, deal inspection, content generation, account enablement, and forecasting. Companies like Verizon, Cisco, and Okta rely on People.ai's enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital.

About Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

