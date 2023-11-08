People.ai Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List with 613% Growth Over Two Years

Sales AI leader People.ai named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise sales AI leader, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. People.ai grew by 613% from 2019 to 2022.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking marks another milestone for People.ai in a year that has included multiple new product innovations. SalesAI was recently announced as the most accurate and effective purpose-built generative AI sales solution on the market - now integrated into all People.ai products and via API wherever you work (CRM, email, productivity tools). It is the only generative AI solution that analyzes four different sets of data to offer a holistic and comprehensive view of revenue-influencing factors. Also this year, Microsoft selected People.ai as an integration partner to deliver AI-driven insights into Microsoft Sales Copilot, making generative AI-driven insights available right inside the Microsoft productivity tools sellers are already using. 

"We are at an inflection point in the evolution of enterprise sales," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder & CEO at People.ai. "AI is already transforming our understanding of what is possible in terms of productivity, leadership effectiveness, and speed to value. We are inspired to see enterprise companies embracing - and in many cases pioneering - these innovative uses of AI. It speaks to a dramatic shift in how quickly enterprise companies are working to future proof their business. People.ai has been helping go-to-market teams overcome some of their biggest sales-related challenges for nearly a decade. We've proven that with AI and better data, it's possible to accelerate sales cycles, dramatically improve sales coaching, eliminate time wasted on the wrong activities, and connect with the right champions - on every single opportunity, every single time. We're thrilled to be recognized by Deloitte in this fast-growing space."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. A complete list of results can be found at www.fast500.com.

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

To learn more about People.ai, please visit www.people.ai.

About People.ai

People.ai is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps customers win more revenue by providing go-to-market teams with enhanced pipeline visibility, more actionable insights, and a single source of truth for all sales activities. People.ai's unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, 160 million business contacts, and 69 approved patents related to AI-based business insights, sets the company apart. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on their enterprise-ready, patented AI technology.

People.ai has also received recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list in 2022. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital.

More About Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Technology Fast 500 is an award program sponsored by Deloitte that recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America.

Winning companies must have proprietary technology in market, with additional factors of determination that include percentage of fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period. The ranking is compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website and researched by Deloitte LLP using public company databases.

