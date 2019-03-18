People.ai Ushers in New Era for Enterprise Growth with Industry's First and Only Revenue Intelligence System Powered by AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, today announced the introduction of the industry's first and only Revenue Intelligence System powered by AI. This system is the first of its kind to automate the capture of all contact and customer activity data, dynamically update CRM and provide actionable intelligence across salesforce automation, collaboration, business intelligence, and other management tools for sales, marketing, customer success and services teams - exponentially accelerating enterprises' productivity, efficiency and effectiveness to engage with customers and drive growth.

Many companies invested millions in CRM and marketing automation tools with a promise of high ROI through better visibility into sales opportunities, increased sales productivity, marketing efficiency and better customer management. That investment has failed to live up to expectations, in large part because traditional CRM tools require users to manually enter contacts and customer activity data, which salespeople loathe, and which is their main productivity killer. Worse yet, sales, marketing and customer success teams have had to manually comb through excel files, information silos and tabular reports looking for insights like a needle in a haystack. This mundane productivity loss and manual search for insights wastes precious time and causes a combined 40-60 percent loss of selling capacity for large enterprises. SiriusDecisions estimates about one day per week per representative is burned up by manual administrative tasks.



People.ai's Revenue Intelligence System (RIS) to date has learned from more than $1 trillion in pipeline deals, 350 million sales activities, 26 million contacts and 15 million buying group participants.

"We've spent three years building the most advanced system that understands relationships between people and companies through business contact and activity data capture and injects that information into systems of record, such as CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence and customer success platforms, making them smarter," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and chief executive officer at People.ai. "Our Revenue Intelligence System not only automates antiquated and slow data capture processes but uses the power of AI, with innovations protected by many patents, to deliver real-time insights, next best actions and predictive intelligence to reps, managers and even C-Suite of large enterprises."

"Revenue Intelligence providers are leading the charge of delivering on the promise of what sales force automation was supposed to do," said Dana Therrien Service Director, Sales Operations Strategies at SiriusDecisions.

"Activity and contact data capture is the future, and we saw immediate ROI after launching People.ai," said Greg Holmes, head of sales at Zoom. "Because of their ability to capture sales activity and provide intelligent insights to me and my leadership team about our sales activity levels and the focus we could put on this with our team, we saw a 43 percent improvement in activity levels. Impact to our pipeline generation and bookings over this time has been evident. With their Revenue Intelligence System, we are realizing both greater productivity of our reps and extensive coaching opportunities."

The People.ai Revenue Intelligence System answers complex revenue questions, and delivers intelligence to the right people in the enterprise to take action, such as which sequence of engaged buyer personas in an opportunity will maximize win rate or which engaged contacts, campaigns and sales activities were impactful in closing a deal or which person to get introduced to and how to produce maximum impact on a late stage deal.

The People.ai Revenue Intelligence System delivers:

Greater Sales Efficiency:

Ingests data from multiple sources, and then leverages AI to analyze and automatically attribute every contact and interaction with the right contact account and opportunity; dynamically identifies and updates key contacts, decision makers and champions across all accounts and opportunities

Improved Productivity:

Analyzes contact and activity data using natural language processing (NLP) to parse email signatures and pull critical information like product or competitor mentions; performs time-series behavioral analytics on rep behavior to answer question of "what do my best reps do that others don't do," and automatically generates a predictive sales playbook

Accelerated Revenue Growth

Identifies buying groups and coalitions to enable guided selling and a renewal motion; engages visible or potential champions in the account and delivers actionable intelligence across all core business systems of the modern enterprise, such as Salesforce.com, Tableau, Domo, Thoughtspot, Slack and many others

More Engaged Customer Experience

Captures and connects all customer activities and contacts from the first marketing touch through sales qualification, opportunity stages, deal close, and all the way through product delivery and renewal to enable end-to-end, 360-degree view of the customer

"Capturing contacts is digital fuel for marketing campaigns, and we saw an opportunity to improve the effectiveness of the cadence and completeness of contact and activity data capture that our sales people were manually doing," said Art Harding, GVP of GTM Strategy and Operations at New Relic. "So we turned to People.ai who were able to immediately solve that challenge for us, ensured our CRM was truly a single source of truth, enabled us to provide frontline managers with insights to coach their teams and ultimately put us on a path to a 'touch-less CRM.'"



"We were looking for a rock-solid solution to help us deliver a seamless hand off of marketing-generated leads to our inside sales teams," said Ryan Carlson, chief marketing officer at Okta. "Since we deployed People.ai's Revenue Intelligence System, we have much better insight into high-value leads and how they are handled, which ensures they are followed up by our inside sales teams with increasing efficiency - overall enabling us to continue to grow and scale our marketing engine."

"Over the last few years, some organizations have combined sales and marketing operations teams into revenue operations to bridge the divide between sales and marketing; that's one step, but it doesn't directly impact growth" added Rogynskyy.

"Faster time to insight means faster time to revenue. As new AI providers bring to market Revenue Intelligence and management capabilities, organizations will be able to find data from existing corporate resources and accelerate insights that weren't possible before artificial intelligence," said Maribel Lopez, principal at Lopez Research. "For customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing and customer success, this is a "game-changer."

People.ai requires minimal user training and change management, is fully GDPR compliant, holds SSAE SOC II type 2 and ISO 27001 information security certifications with the AI-powered and patented capability to keep personal and sensitive information from being logged into CRM across 38 languages.

People.ai is also proud to welcome ThoughtSpot , the leader in search and AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, to our Revenue Intelligence System as the newest People.ai customer to deliver insights across all their go-to-market activity data, enabling them to solve the problem of campaign attribution and increase campaign ROI.

For more information about People.ai Revenue Intelligence System, click here .



About People.ai

People.ai accelerates enterprises' growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing and customer success from manual data entry tasks by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updates CRM and other systems of record and provides actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the Enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, MuleSoft, Okta, Tanium and Zoom to name a few. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor.

SOURCE People.ai