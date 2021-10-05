People.ai Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation

People.ai won the Best Company Happiness and Best Company Compensation awards from Comparably. Tweet this

"We've said from the start, our first value is 'we take care of our people,'" said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "We're in unprecedented times, and that means people are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress, juggling the demands of work and life. I'm so pleased to see our own employees saying we're getting the fundamentals right – happiness and compensation."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer throughout the year. This comes on the heels of G2 naming People.ai a leader in eight categories of sales and revenue software in G2's Fall 2021 Reports, which rate products and sellers based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

"There is significant research that's found that happy employees take better care of customers and perform better overall. When our employees are engaged, they're giving their all to satisfy our customers," added Rogynskyy.

