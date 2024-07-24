PeopleinAI.com: Recruitment Agency focused on Artificial Intelligence launches across the US

PeopleinAI.com, a recruitment agency specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Talent, launched recently in New York.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founder and Director, Sam Jones, has a long and highly successful career in tech recruitment. He started out initially in his native UK before running the New York office of Harnham for several years.

Sam feels that the US and potentially the global market is crying out for a staffing firm dedicated to AI and Machine learning. He said;

"In many ways, the technology around AI is moving faster than the human talent to manage and develop it, which means there is a huge demand for talent in data scientists and machine learning experts. That's where PeopleinAI.com can help; we have an unrivaled talent network, and unlike more generalist tech recruiters, we are focused and passionate on the very exciting area of AI."

Working primarily from the prominent hubs of New York and San Fransico, PeopleinAI.com will service the entire United States. In the coming months and years, the company aims to be the go-to recruitment agency in artificial intelligence.

Sam explained, "The real talent in this area knows they are in demand; therefore, companies need to put great offers on the table. But they are quite transient and willing to move and follow the AI tech rush wherever it might be, so if you are a business looking for the best Data and AI people out there, we can help."

PeopleinAI.com works with a wide range of clients, from seed-funded AI startups to global data-driven companies, and they recruit at all levels, from entry-level AI talent to tech leaders and data scientists.

Recently, one of their clients, the VP of Data Science at a Fortune 500 company based in New Jersey, said of PeopleinAI.com;

"Building our award-winning data science team was seamless with People In AI. Their expertise and understanding delivered a consistent pool of top talent, forming the core of our team. We highly recommend them for their collaborative approach and ability to identify the perfect fit."

For more information; see www.peopleinai.com

