PeopleKeep and Family Promise Partner to Provide Health Reimbursement Arrangements to Families Battling Homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY and SUMMIT, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleKeep, the leader in personalized benefits for small organizations, and Family Promise, the nation's leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness, today announced a partnership to offer health benefits to Family Promise's more than 200 Affiliates in 43 states.

Family Promise pursues its mission to help low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. The local Affiliates often struggle to find health benefits for their employees that fit their organization's budget and their employees' differing needs. The partnership with PeopleKeep helps Family Promise address these challenges in providing health benefits.

Working with PeopleKeep's easy-to-use online benefits administration platform, Family Promise employers now have a choice of several benefits to offer to their employees: the Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA); the Individual Coverage HRA (ICRHA) and the Group Coverage HRA.

"As a mission-based organization, it's imperative we help our Affiliates offer health benefits to employees so that those employees don't worry so much about their health coverage," said Claas Ehlers, CEO, Family Promise. "Particularly now, as nonprofits face new challenges and health coverage is more critical than ever, we felt it was imperative to work with PeopleKeep to give Affiliates options for their staff."

Victoria Hodgkins, CEO, PeopleKeep, adds, "PeopleKeep helps hundreds of nonprofits across the country with health reimbursement arrangements but our partnership with Family Promise is special to us. Our award-winning customer experience team truly loves helping all customers but when they work with a Family Promise benefits administrator or employee, they feel especially proud of their efforts, knowing that these people are helping to address family homelessness."

As part of the partnership agreement, Family Promise Affiliates have a dedicated point of contact at PeopleKeep, Hannah Strauss, who also works closely with Family Promise's main office on affiliate education and awareness campaigns around HRA benefits. Hannah can be reached at [email protected].

About PeopleKeep

PeopleKeep helps small businesses care for their people through automated benefits. PeopleKeep personalized benefits automation software allows small organizations to reimburse employees tax-free for medical expenses. Today more than 15,000 people use PeopleKeep to participate in benefits that help them live better lives.

About Family Promise

Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, NJ , has become a national movement that involves 200,000 volunteers and served more than 111,000 family members in 2019. Family Promise will change the future for 1 million children by 2030. For more information visit FamilyPromise.org.

