PeopleKeep launches the PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace to help small and medium-size businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleKeep, the leader in personalized benefits for small to medium-size organizations, has officially launched the PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace.

The marketplace is a one-stop-shop for brokers, current PeopleKeep customers, and employers hoping to administer a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) with PeopleKeep to get to know PeopleKeep's partners. In the marketplace, they'll be able to explore how each partner can enrich or expand their HRA benefit for their organization and employees.

PeopleKeep's partners will help employers in a number of ways, including:

Extending their HRA benefit through partners that serve a similar market.

Empowering employees to find their own insurance policies, discounted eyewear, prescriptions, and other healthcare services.

Setting small and medium-size businesses up for success with essential business needs in insurance, retirement, and more.

"Our goal with everything we do at PeopleKeep is to serve small and medium-size businesses so they can care for their employees by offering a quality benefits package. And that's exactly what the group of trusted partners in our PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace are here to help do," explains Victoria Hodgkins, CEO of PeopleKeep .

"Whether it's helping employees shop for their own health insurance for the first time, allowing organizations to offer a retirement benefit, or setting up compliant worker's compensation insurance, we have a partner we know can help."

The PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace currently features eight partners, with more to be added in the coming months.

The partners currently included in the PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace are:

AP Intego

AP Intego is a digital insurance broker and a one-stop-shop for all your business insurance needs—from workers' comp to cyber liability, and everything in between.

Benworks

Benworks was created to empower business owners to shop and purchase HRA, dental, and vision benefits online, without the headache of complicated forms, jargon, and unnecessary meetings.

EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, with over 3000 styles to choose from and frames starting as low as $6 .

GlicRx

GlicRx is a free prescription discount program that helps customers save up to 80% when they pay cash for their prescriptions.

HSA Store

The only one-stop-shop stocked exclusively with HSA eligible items and easy-to-understand educational resources.

Human Interest

Human Interest offers small and mid-sized businesses an affordable, tailored 401(k) that delivers the benefits of a large-scale retirement plan.

KindHealth

KindHealth offers health, dental, vision, life, accident, injury, cancer, and Medicare insurance on a digital AI-powered marketplace that includes more than 250 insurance carriers and important Healthcare.gov policies.

LIG Solutions

LIG Solutions is your partner for affordable and comprehensive health insurance and pharmacy solutions designed exclusively for individuals, families, and business owners along with their employees.

Visit the PeopleKeep Partner Marketplace

If your organization is interested in partnering with PeopleKeep, click here to schedule a call with our Partner Program Team.

About PeopleKeep

PeopleKeep helps organizations thrive by taking care of their employees with hassle-free health benefits. As the leader in HRA administration software, PeopleKeep has learned what the thousands of employers who use our software want: a seamless employee experience, easy-to-use software, and automated compliance.

SOURCE PeopleKeep