PeopleReady & Its Top Executive Win Highest Honors in 2022 in World Staffing Awards

With TrueBlue since 2010, Owen was named president of PeopleReady—which specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers—in 2019. She expanded her role in 2021 to lead PeopleScout, a global provider of talent solutions including RPO, MSP, Total Workforce Solutions and Talent Advisory. Owen leads the ongoing digital transformation and service delivery model enhancements for the two TrueBlue brands. Known for empowering others, Owen inspires and fosters a culture where everyone can advance and thrive. Under her leadership, both brands were named to the Top Workplaces USA list in 2021 and 2022.

Owen has been recognized for her industry leadership and innovation with numerous awards, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 and Global Power 150 for Women in Staffing lists and the HRO Today HR Superstars list. She has received a Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year and Silver Stevie Awards for both Maverick of the Year and Woman of the Year, along with a Women World Award for Female Executive of the Year and the 2019 Multiplier of the Year Award.

"Our main goal with the World Staffing Awards is to help the staffing industry to get the recognition it deserves. PeopleReady and Taryn Owen have done a great job providing value to their clients and employees. This is what we need as an industry," said Jan Jedlinski, CEO & Co-Founder of Candidately.

Each year, the World Staffing Awards recognizes people who are transforming the staffing industry, offering solutions to its challenges and setting trends for how to do business more effectively along with staffing companies that are truly driving the industry forward while being great places to work. Winners are voted on by the public.

Other PeopleReady executives ranked in the top 10 of the 100 Top Staffing Leaders to Watch in 2022 are PeopleReady's chief sales and field operations officer, Kristy Willis (No. 2), and vice president of technology, Chris Kapcar (No. 7).

"The support that our team and leaders received in this year's World Staffing Awards is a strong testament to how energized our culture is and what a great time it is to be part of PeopleReady" said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady. "We are united in our mission and driven to lead staffing innovation to make it faster and easier than ever before to connect people and work and to make a difference every day for our associates, customers and the communities we serve."

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

