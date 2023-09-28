PeopleReady Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

Tom Hodgins promoted to Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Field Operations; Kim Hans promoted to Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Service Excellence

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), announced two key senior leadership appointments that will further accelerate the staffing giant's performance, efficiency and innovation.

Tom Hodgins has been promoted to Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Field Operations, taking on part of Kristy Willis' prior role following her promotion to President. Kim Hans has been promoted to Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Service Excellence, a newly created position that underscores the company's dedication to achieving operational excellence across all aspects of service delivery. With extensive experience in the staffing industry, both leaders have demonstrated a deep commitment to PeopleReady's mission, vision and values with a focus on driving the business forward.

"Both Tom and Kim have a proven track record of success in this evolving hiring landscape, and an unwavering dedication to our mission of connecting people and work," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "Equally important, they have a strong connection to our clients, our people and to our work as a force for good in the communities we serve. Their combined strengths will ensure that PeopleReady is well-positioned for a bright future ahead."

In his new role, Tom Hodgins serves as Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Field Operations, leading PeopleReady's on-demand and light industrial field operations across North America. He has been part of TrueBlue in various senior leadership roles for over 14 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations for Centerline Drivers. During his 35-year staffing industry career, Hodgins has been recognized as an innovative business leader known for developing strong growth strategies, building strategic sales plans and delivering operational excellence.

In her new role, Kim Hans serves as Senior Vice President of PeopleReady Business Operations, ensuring operational excellence across all aspects of service delivery while optimizing the experience of both clients and the workforce. With PeopleReady since 2021, she most recently served as Vice President of Services. Hans is a 25-year industry veteran known for her ability to lead customer-focused teams through complex and challenging projects to meet targeted goals.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

