PeopleReady Hits Home Run in Summer Events Staffing

News provided by

PeopleReady

10 Jul, 2023, 10:05 ET

The staffing giant offers temporary staffing support for MLB All-Star Game, among other major summer events

TACOMA, Wash., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady will assist fans of America's favorite pastime this week as they further their mission to connect people and work at the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game in Seattle. The company will help staff critical positions, from ticket takers to post-game cleanup, supporting over 47,000 baseball fans from around the world expected to enter T-Mobile Park.

"With the summer season in full swing for venues across the nation, the ability to efficiently hire qualified workers is essential to ensuring an event's success," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "With the hospitality industry still struggling with a worker shortage, temporary staffing supports employers to fill their open positions quickly, while also offering job seekers schedule flexibility and, in some cases, unique and memorable work experiences."

With more than three decades of experience helping businesses in the hospitality industry thrive, PeopleReady has staffed over seven million hours of work for some of the largest stadiums and event venues in the nation. These employers have also often turned to PeopleReady's mobile app, JobStack, to request and manage temporary staff effortlessly in preparation for big events. In the last year alone, the company has provided staffing support at a variety of events. These include the National Football League's Super Bowl, record-breaking concert tours, MLB regular season games, the Indy 500 and more.

As hiring challenges continue for hospitality employers across the country, the industry has posted more than 72,000 new positions in the past 30 days. Based on its analysis of millions of jobs across the country, PeopleReady found that the hospitality jobs with the most openings this season include:

  • Dishwashers
  • Ushers and ticket-takers
  • Cashiers
  • Bartenders
  • Food servers
  • Desk clerks

Job seekers can access PeopleReady job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

SOURCE PeopleReady

Also from this source

PeopleReady Revs Up Staffing for Indy500

PeopleReady Named One of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms by Forbes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.