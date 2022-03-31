PeopleReady's Kristy Willis Wins 2022 Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Sales

Staffing leader's chief sales and field operations officer recognized for purpose-driven and customer-focused innovation in connecting people and work

TACOMA, Wash., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady is pleased to announce that Kristy Willis, the staffing leader's chief sales and field operations officer, was presented with the 2022 Silver Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Sales in the 16th Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Willis was recognized for her leadership and innovation in helping connect people and work while ensuring PeopleReady is a force for good in the communities it serves.

"Kristy is a dynamic and purpose-driven leader known for inspiring her teams and finding creative solutions to helping our customers connect with the workers they need," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "PeopleReady is extremely proud of Kristy for her well-deserved recognition as Woman of the Year in Sales in this year's Stevie Awards."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

