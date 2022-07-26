PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
MARIETTA, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. Peoples reported net income of $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.88. In comparison, Peoples recognized earnings per diluted common share of $0.84 for the first quarter of 2022, and earnings per diluted common share of $0.51 for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Peoples recorded net income of $48.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted common share, compared to $25.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income primarily included acquisition-related and COVID-19 related expenses. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022, $0.04 for the first quarter of 2022, and $0.10 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted share by $0.06 and $0.21 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The release of provision for credit losses positively impacted earnings per diluted share by $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.18 for the first quarter of 2022, while the provision for credit losses had a negative impact on earnings per diluted share of $0.13 for the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, the release of provision positively impacted earnings per diluted share by $0.21, compared to $0.07 for the first six months of 2021.
"Earnings were strong for the first half of 2022 as we nearly doubled our net income compared to 2021 primarily due to our recent acquisitions and organic growth," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our return on average assets improved to 1.40%, and our return on average stockholders' equity grew to 12.6%, for the second quarter. We continue to focus on driving greater shareholder value through reliable and consistent financial results."
Completion of Vantage Acquisition:
On March 7, 2022, Peoples Bank acquired Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage"), a nationwide provider of equipment financing headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota. Under the terms of the agreement, Peoples Bank purchased 100% of the equity of Vantage for total cash consideration of $54.0 million. Peoples Bank also repaid $28.9 million in recourse debt on behalf of Vantage, for total consideration of $82.9 million. Vantage offers mid-ticket equipment leases, primarily for business essential information technology equipment across a wide-array of industries. Upon completion of the transactions, Vantage became a subsidiary of Peoples Bank. Peoples recognized lease assets of approximately $157.5 million as of the acquisition date. Peoples preliminarily recorded $24.7 million in goodwill and $13.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Vantage acquisition.
Premier Financial:
On September 17, 2021, Peoples completed its merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier"), in which Peoples acquired, in an all-stock merger, Premier, a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia, and the parent company of Premier Bank, Inc. ("Premier Bank") and Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc. ("Citizens"). Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated March 26, 2021, Premier merged with and into Peoples (the "Premier Merger"), and Premier Bank and Citizens subsequently merged with and into Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at $261.9 million as of September 17, 2021. At the close of business on September 17, 2021, the financial services offices of Premier Bank and Citizens became branches of Peoples Bank. Peoples preliminarily acquired $1.1 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in deposits in the Premier Merger. In addition, Peoples recorded $66.9 million in goodwill and $4.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Premier Merger.
Statement of Operations Highlights:
- Net interest income increased $7.2 million, or 13%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $21.8 million, or 55%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.41% for the linked quarter and increased 39 basis points compared to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was driven by the Vantage acquisition and the related accretion, coupled with recent increases in market interest rates.
- The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was driven by the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition.
- Peoples recorded a recovery of credit losses of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a recovery of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.
- The recovery of credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to changes in our loss drivers coupled with a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans.
- Net charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.14% of average total loans annualized, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.17%, for the linked quarter.
- The decrease in net charge-offs was driven by lower charge-offs on commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans.
- Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, decreased $0.5 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $3.4 million, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- The decrease in non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, compared to the first quarter of 2022 was largely driven by lower insurance income, primarily due to annual performance-based insurance commissions that are recognized in the first quarter of each year.
- Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first six months of 2022 was 31% of total revenue.
- Total non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million, or 3%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $10.0 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- The decrease in total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to decreases in professional fees, acquisition-related expenses, net occupancy and equipment expense, and FDIC insurance premiums.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the efficiency ratio was 58.8%. When adjusted for non-core items, the efficiency ratio was 58.0% for the second quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Period-end total loan balances were up $28.8 million compared to March 31, 2022.
- The increase in period-end loan balances was primarily the result of growth in consumer indirect loans, leases, and premium finance loans, offset by reductions in construction loans, and commercial and industrial loans.
- Average loan balances increased for the quarter, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a $126.1 million increase in leases, partially offset by reductions of $24.9 million in residential real estate loans and $24.6 million in commercial and industrial loans.
- Excluding forgiveness received on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, loan balances grew at a 4% annualized rate.
- Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter.
- Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter remained low at 0.14% of average total loans, with a decrease of four basis points compared to the linked quarter.
- The recovery of credit losses recorded during the quarter was primarily driven by changes in our loss drivers coupled with a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans.
- Delinquency trends declined slightly as loans considered current comprised 98.8% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to 98.9% at March 31, 2022.
- Nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million compared to March 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to a reduction in nonaccrual commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by an increase in nonperforming leases.
- Criticized loans decreased $7.9 million during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the pay-off of several commercial loans.
- Classified loans increased $6.6 million during the second quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by downgrades of a few commercial relationships.
- Period-end total deposit balances at June 30, 2022 decreased $73.7 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022.
- The decrease in total deposits compared to March 31, 2022 was driven primarily by a reduction of $36.2 million in interest-bearing transactional accounts, a $28.7 million decrease in retail certificates of deposits, and a decrease of $11.0 million in money market deposit accounts.
- Total demand deposit balances were 47% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2022 and at March 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income was $61.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.2 million, or 13%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.41% for the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income and net interest margin was partially driven by accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions, which positively impacted loan yields by 34 basis points, while the recent increases in market interest rates also improved loan yields compared to the linked quarter.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $21.8 million, or 55%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin increased 39 basis points compared to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was driven by the increases in market interest rates and the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition.
Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, which added 25 basis points, 17 basis points and 7 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The increase in accretion income for the current quarter was a result of the acquisition of Vantage.
For the first six months of 2022, net interest income increased $40.5 million, or 54%, compared to the first six months of 2021, while net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 3.63%. The increase in net interest income was driven by the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition, core growth, and increases in market interest rates.
Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which added 21 and 6 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The increase in accretion income for the first six months of 2022 compared to 2021 was a result of the Premier Merger, and acquisitions of NS Leasing, LLC ("NSL") and Vantage.
(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses:
The recovery of credit losses was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The release of credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.5 million, or 0.14% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average total loans annualized, for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.09% of average total loans annualized, for the second quarter of 2021. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.
Net Gains and Losses:
Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The net loss realized during the second quarter of 2022 was $196,000, compared to a net gain of $3,000 for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $119,000 loss recorded on repossessed assets coupled with a $44,000 loss on the sale of investment securities in order to reinvest into higher yielding securities.
The net loss realized during the first six months of 2022 was $193,000, compared to $0.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The net loss for the first six months of 2022 were primarily driven by an adjustment to the gain on sale of loans recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a measurement period adjustment to the acquisition-date fair value of Premier loans acquired that were subsequently sold. The net loss recognized in the first six months of 2021 was the result of sales of available-for-sale investment securities in order to reinvest into higher yielding investments that were less sensitive to prepayment speeds.
Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:
Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2022 declined $0.5 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was the result of lower insurance income, which included annual performance-based insurance commissions of $1.3 million that are recognized in the first quarter of each year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in bank owned life insurance income, which includes $248,000 recognized on a one-time death benefit. Peoples also invested an additional $30.0 million in bank owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2022.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $3.4 million. Deposit account service charges increased $1.5 million and electronic banking income increased $1.0 million. The increase in deposit account service charges was primarily attributable to overdraft and non-sufficient fees driven by a larger customer base following the Premier Merger. Electronic banking income increased in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the interchange income earned from customers' debit card usage, driven partially by customers added in the Premier Merger.
For the first six months of 2022, total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, increased $6.2 million, or 19%, compared to the first six months of 2021. The increase was driven by growth of $3.0 million, or 73%, in service charges on deposit accounts and $2.3 million, or 28%, in electronic banking income, primarily attributable to customers added in the Premier Merger.
Total Non-interest Expense:
Total non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million, or 3%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense in the second and first quarters of 2022 also contained non-core expenses, including acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to decreases in professional fees, acquisition-related expenses, other loan expenses, net occupancy and equipment expense, FDIC insurance premiums, and marketing expenses.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, total non-interest expense increased $10.0 million, or 25%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs of $5.7 million, an increase in net occupancy and equipment expense of $1.5 million, an increase in amortization of other intangible assets of $0.7 million, and an increase in FDIC insurance premiums of $0.7 million. Those increases were primarily the result of the Premier Merger and the acquisition of the equipment financing business from Vantage.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total non-interest expense increased $23.6 million, or 30%, compared to the first six months of 2021. The variance was driven by an increase of $12.6 million in salaries and employee benefits costs, $3.2 million in net occupancy and equipment expense, $1.8 million in intangible asset amortization, and $1.5 million in electronic banking expense.
The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 58.8%, compared to 66.8% for the linked quarter, and 68.6% for the second quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increases in interest rates coupled with decreases in acquisition-related expenses, salaries and employee benefits costs, and FDIC insurance premiums. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 58.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 64.8% for the linked quarter and 64.0% for the second quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio is typically higher in the first quarter of the year driven by the aforementioned salaries and employee benefit costs, and specifically by higher payroll taxes, employer contributions to health savings accounts and stock-based compensation expenses for certain employees. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing some necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.
Income Tax Expense:
Peoples recorded income tax expense of $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $6.0 million for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in income tax expense for the second quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expense for the linked quarter, was due to an increase in Peoples' effective tax rate. The increase in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, was driven by higher pre-tax income and the increase in the effective tax rates. Peoples recorded income tax expense of $12.8 million in the first six months of 2022 and $6.2 million in the first six months of 2021, with the increase being driven by higher pre-tax income.
Loans:
The period-end total loan balances at June 30, 2022 increased $28.8 million compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the period-end loan balances was driven by increases of $38.3 million in consumer indirect loans and $47.4 million in leases, partially offset by a reduction in construction loans of $35.7 million. Excluding $26.7 million forgiveness received on PPP loans, and $14.7 million in purchase accounting adjustments, loan balances grew at a 4% annualized rate. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining balance of PPP loans was $15.2 million.
The period-end total loan balances increased $94.3 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in the period-end loan balances was primarily driven by the $157.5 million of leases acquired from Vantage, partially offset by a reduction of $35.7 million in construction loans.
The period-end total loan balances increased $1.2 billion compared to June 30, 2021. The increase in the period-end loan balances was driven by $1.1 billion in loans acquired from Premier as of the merger date, along with leases acquired from Vantage totaling $157.5 million as of the acquisition date.
Quarterly average loan balances increased $89.8 million, or 2%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was driven by the leases acquired from Vantage, partially offset by reductions of $24.9 million in residential real estate loans and $24.6 million in commercial and industrial loans. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, quarterly average loan balances increased $1.1 billion, or 33%, driven by loans acquired from Premier, and leases acquired from Vantage, as well as leases originated.
For the first six months of 2022, average loan balances increased $1.1 billion, or 33%, compared to 2021. The increase was driven by loans and leases acquired from Premier and Vantage.
Asset Quality:
Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million, or less than 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, and were up $19.9 million compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in nonaccrual commercial and industrial loans offset by an increase in past due leases. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by nonperforming loans acquired from Premier. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO were 1.02% at June 30, 2022, down from 1.04% at March 31, 2022 and up compared to 0.80% at June 30, 2021.
Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, decreased $8.9 million compared to March 31, 2022 and were up $67.6 million compared to June 30, 2021. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.96% at June 30, 2022, compared to 4.19% at March 31, 2022 and 3.37% at June 30, 2021. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily related to the pay-off of several commercial loans. Compared to June 30, 2021, the increase in the amount of criticized loans was largely due to criticized loans acquired from Premier. Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $6.0 million compared to March 31, 2022, and were up $46.3 million compared to June 30, 2021. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 2.52% at June 30, 2022, compared to 2.41% at March 31, 2022, and 2.05% at June 30, 2021. The increase in classified loans compared to the prior quarter was driven by downgrades of several commercial relationships.
Annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% of average total loans for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.17% for the linked quarter and 0.09% for the prior year quarter, with the decrease relative to the prior quarter driven by charge-offs on commercial and industrial loans, while the increase versus the prior year quarter was attributable to loans acquired in the merger with Premier.
At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $52.3 million, compared to $54.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $47.9 million at June 30, 2021. The change in the allowance for credit losses compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to a reduction of reserves for individually analyzed loans. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.14% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2022 and 1.42% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans includes PPP loans that do not have an allowance because of the guarantee by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans would increase to 1.15% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2022, and 1.51% at June 30, 2021.
Deposits:
As of June 30, 2022, period-end deposit balances decreased $73.7 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by a decline in interest-bearing transaction accounts of $36.2 million, a decrease in retail certificates of deposits of $28.7 million, and a decrease of $11.0 million in money market deposit accounts.
Period-end deposit balances increased $66.7 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2021. The variance was driven by increases of $110.8 million in governmental deposit accounts and $43.3 million in savings accounts, offset by decreases of $59.5 million in retail certificates of deposits and $24.5 million in interest-bearing demand accounts.
Period-end deposit balances grew $1.7 billion, or 40%, compared to June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by deposits acquired from Premier. Excluding the deposits acquired from Premier, deposits increased $92.0 million primarily as a result of an increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Customers continued to maintain higher balances due primarily to economic stimulus payments provided by the government, as well as changes in customer buying habits.
Average deposit balances during the second quarter of 2022 increased $68.8 million, or 1%, compared to the linked quarter. This increase was driven by higher non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, quarterly average deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 37%, driven by deposits acquired from Premier. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 47% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and 45% at June 30, 2021.
Stockholders' Equity:
Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022 decreased by $21.5 million compared to March 31, 2022, which reflected an other comprehensive loss of $30.7 million, dividends paid of $10.8 million, and share repurchases of $6.0 million, partially offset by net income for the quarter of $24.9 million. The other comprehensive loss was the result of changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities, which was driven by changes in market interest rates.
Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022 decreased by $58.2 million compared to December 31, 2021, which was due to an other comprehensive loss of $81.7 million, partially offset by net income of $48.5 million for the first six months of 2022. The other comprehensive loss was the result of changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities, which was driven by changes in market interest rates.
Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022 increased $201.3 million, or 34%, compared to June 30, 2021, which was mainly due to common shares issued for the Premier Merger and $70.5 million in net income during the prior twelve-month period, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $91.1 million and dividends paid of $38.2 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
At June 30, 2022, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.91%, compared to 11.80% at March 31, 2022, and 11.56% at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.62% at June 30, 2022, compared to 11.51% at March 31, 2022, and 11.34% at June 30, 2021. The total risk-based capital ratio was 12.81% at June 30, 2022, compared to 12.78% at March 31, 2022, and 12.75% at June 30, 2021. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to March 31, 2022, these ratios improved due to the cash acquisition of Vantage in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to June 30, 2021, the capital ratios improved as a recovery of credit losses was recorded, positively impacting stockholders' equity.
Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $27.81 and $16.21, respectively, at June 30, 2022, compared to $28.41 and $16.39, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and $29.78 and $18.51, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Both ratios decreased compared to March 31, 2022 due to other comprehensive losses recognized in the second quarter of 2022. Both ratios decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due to the common shares issued in the Premier Merger, with tangible book value also impacted by the intangible assets recognized in the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition.
The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets decreased to 10.81% at June 30, 2022, from 11.17% at March 31, 2022, and 11.55% at June 30, 2021, because assets grew faster than stockholders' equity due to the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, decreased 16 basis points and 91 basis points compared to March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and goodwill and other intangible assets recognized in the Premier Merger and acquisition of Vantage.
Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples",Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $7.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022, and 136 locations, including 117 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.
Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and NSL), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage").
Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:
Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results of operations on July 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating.
Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:
- Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, and the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc.
- The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.
- The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., and the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.
- Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.
- Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.
- Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the recovery of credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.
- Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, and the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation Inc.) divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, and the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc.
- Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.
A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."
Safe Harbor Statement:
As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its June 30, 2022 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
At or For the Six Months
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
PER COMMON SHARE (a):
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.32
|
Diluted
|
0.88
|
0.84
|
0.51
|
1.72
|
1.31
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.38
|
0.36
|
0.36
|
0.74
|
0.71
|
Book value per common share (b)
|
27.81
|
28.41
|
29.78
|
27.81
|
29.78
|
Tangible book value per common share (b)(c)
|
16.21
|
16.39
|
18.51
|
16.21
|
18.51
|
Closing price of common shares at end of period (b)
|
$ 26.60
|
$ 31.31
|
$ 29.62
|
$ 26.60
|
$ 29.62
|
SELECTED RATIOS (a):
|
Return on average stockholders' equity (d)
|
12.61 %
|
11.45 %
|
6.96 %
|
12.02 %
|
8.89 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (d)(e)
|
22.99 %
|
19.05 %
|
12.49 %
|
20.90 %
|
14.55 %
|
Return on average assets (d)
|
1.40 %
|
1.35 %
|
0.78 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.02 %
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (d)(f)
|
1.44 %
|
1.42 %
|
0.96 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.21 %
|
Efficiency ratio (g)
|
58.76 %
|
66.79 %
|
68.64 %
|
62.60 %
|
69.49 %
|
Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (h)
|
57.98 %
|
64.82 %
|
63.97 %
|
61.25 %
|
64.56 %
|
Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (d)(i)
|
1.75 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.53 %
|
1.23 %
|
Net interest margin (d)(j)
|
3.84 %
|
3.41 %
|
3.45 %
|
3.63 %
|
3.36 %
|
Dividend payout ratio (k)
|
43.22 %
|
43.16 %
|
69.93 %
|
43.19 %
|
54.36 %
|
(a)
|
Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, of Premier beginning September 17, 2021, and of Vantage beginning
|
(b)
|
Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.
|
(c)
|
Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and
|
(d)
|
Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
|
(e)
|
Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of
|
(f)
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all
|
(g)
|
The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent
|
(h)
|
The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a
|
(i)
|
Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest
|
(j)
|
Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for June 30, 2022, 22.8% blended
|
(k)
|
This ratio, when applicable, is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total interest income
|
$ 65,056
|
$ 57,425
|
$ 42,797
|
$ 122,481
|
$ 81,759
|
Total interest expense
|
3,588
|
3,115
|
3,137
|
6,703
|
6,521
|
Net interest income
|
61,468
|
54,310
|
39,660
|
115,778
|
75,238
|
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
(780)
|
(6,807)
|
3,088
|
(7,587)
|
(1,661)
|
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
62,248
|
61,117
|
36,572
|
123,365
|
76,899
|
Non-interest income:
|
Electronic banking income
|
5,419
|
5,253
|
4,418
|
10,672
|
8,329
|
Trust and investment income
|
4,246
|
4,276
|
4,220
|
8,522
|
8,065
|
Insurance income
|
3,646
|
4,731
|
3,335
|
8,377
|
8,556
|
Deposit account service charges
|
3,558
|
3,426
|
2,044
|
6,984
|
4,029
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
797
|
431
|
446
|
1,228
|
892
|
Mortgage banking income
|
352
|
436
|
820
|
788
|
1,960
|
Commercial loan swap fees
|
270
|
168
|
61
|
438
|
121
|
Net (loss) gain on investment securities
|
(44)
|
130
|
(202)
|
86
|
(538)
|
Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
(152)
|
(127)
|
(124)
|
(279)
|
(151)
|
Other non-interest income
|
1,294
|
1,326
|
803
|
2,620
|
1,461
|
Total non-interest income
|
19,386
|
20,050
|
15,821
|
39,436
|
32,724
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefit costs
|
27,585
|
27,729
|
21,928
|
55,314
|
42,687
|
Net occupancy and equipment expense
|
4,768
|
5,088
|
3,289
|
9,856
|
6,616
|
Data processing and software expense
|
3,033
|
2,916
|
2,411
|
5,949
|
4,865
|
Electronic banking expense
|
2,727
|
2,759
|
2,075
|
5,486
|
3,969
|
Professional fees
|
2,280
|
3,672
|
3,565
|
5,952
|
7,033
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,034
|
1,708
|
1,368
|
3,742
|
1,988
|
Franchise tax expense
|
1,102
|
764
|
822
|
1,866
|
1,677
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
1,018
|
1,194
|
326
|
2,212
|
789
|
Marketing expense
|
860
|
995
|
676
|
1,855
|
1,587
|
Communication expense
|
649
|
625
|
386
|
1,274
|
668
|
Other loan expenses
|
445
|
832
|
494
|
1,277
|
956
|
Other non-interest expense
|
3,398
|
3,347
|
2,559
|
6,745
|
5,051
|
Total non-interest expense
|
49,899
|
51,629
|
39,899
|
101,528
|
77,886
|
Income before income taxes
|
31,735
|
29,538
|
12,494
|
61,273
|
31,737
|
Income tax expense
|
6,847
|
5,961
|
2,391
|
12,808
|
6,171
|
Net income
|
$ 24,888
|
$ 23,577
|
$ 10,103
|
$ 48,465
|
$ 25,566
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.32
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 1.72
|
$ 1.31
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.71
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|
27,919,133
|
28,006,165
|
19,317,454
|
27,962,405
|
19,300,156
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
28,061,736
|
28,129,131
|
19,461,934
|
28,041,145
|
19,448,544
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
28,290,115
|
28,453,175
|
19,660,877
|
28,290,115
|
19,660,877
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 92,207
|
$ 74,354
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
306,178
|
341,373
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
398,385
|
415,727
|
Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,389,621 at June 30, 2022 and
|
1,267,598
|
1,275,493
|
Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $341,088 at June 30, 2022 and $369,955
|
400,720
|
374,129
|
Other investment securities
|
41,655
|
33,987
|
Total investment securities (a)
|
1,709,973
|
1,683,609
|
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b)
|
4,575,905
|
4,481,600
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(52,346)
|
(63,967)
|
Net loans
|
4,523,559
|
4,417,633
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,128
|
3,791
|
Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
86,523
|
89,260
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
104,339
|
73,358
|
Goodwill
|
289,976
|
264,193
|
Other intangible assets
|
38,156
|
26,816
|
Other assets
|
125,253
|
89,134
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,278,292
|
$ 7,063,521
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 1,661,865
|
$ 1,641,422
|
Interest-bearing
|
4,267,360
|
4,221,130
|
Total deposits
|
5,929,225
|
5,862,552
|
Short-term borrowings
|
326,442
|
166,482
|
Long-term borrowings
|
123,687
|
99,475
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
112,114
|
89,987
|
Total liabilities
|
6,491,468
|
6,218,496
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31,
|
—
|
—
|
Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 29,836,491 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and
|
684,416
|
686,282
|
Retained earnings
|
234,608
|
207,076
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes
|
(93,359)
|
(11,619)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,610,525 shares at June 30, 2022 and 1,577,359 shares at December 31, 2021
|
(38,841)
|
(36,714)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
786,824
|
$ 845,025
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,278,292
|
$ 7,063,521
|
(a)
|
Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $286, respectively, as of
|
(b)
|
Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Construction
|
$ 202,588
|
$ 238,305
|
$ 210,232
|
$ 174,784
|
$ 100,599
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
1,460,034
|
1,457,232
|
1,550,081
|
1,629,116
|
948,260
|
Commercial and industrial
|
858,452
|
887,151
|
891,392
|
858,538
|
805,751
|
Premium finance
|
152,237
|
145,813
|
136,136
|
134,755
|
117,088
|
Leases
|
314,511
|
267,068
|
122,508
|
111,446
|
95,643
|
Residential real estate
|
743,005
|
756,429
|
771,718
|
768,134
|
566,597
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
169,335
|
162,288
|
163,593
|
161,370
|
118,401
|
Consumer, indirect
|
563,088
|
524,778
|
530,532
|
543,256
|
537,926
|
Consumer, direct
|
111,804
|
107,390
|
104,652
|
108,702
|
81,436
|
Deposit account overdrafts
|
851
|
699
|
756
|
927
|
498
|
Total loans
|
$ 4,575,905
|
$ 4,547,153
|
$ 4,481,600
|
$ 4,491,028
|
$ 3,372,199
|
Total acquired loans (a)(b)
|
$ 1,304,622
|
$ 1,400,336
|
$ 1,430,810
|
$ 1,586,413
|
$ 481,927
|
Total originated loans
|
$ 3,271,283
|
$ 3,146,817
|
$ 3,050,790
|
$ 2,904,615
|
$ 2,890,272
|
Deposit Balances (a)
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits (c)
|
$ 1,661,865
|
$ 1,666,668
|
$ 1,641,422
|
$ 1,559,993
|
$ 1,181,045
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Interest-bearing demand accounts (c)
|
1,143,010
|
1,179,199
|
1,167,460
|
1,140,639
|
732,478
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
584,259
|
612,936
|
643,759
|
691,680
|
417,466
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
645,242
|
656,266
|
651,169
|
637,635
|
547,412
|
Governmental deposit accounts
|
728,057
|
734,784
|
617,259
|
679,305
|
498,390
|
Savings accounts
|
1,080,053
|
1,065,678
|
1,036,738
|
1,016,755
|
689,086
|
Brokered deposits
|
86,739
|
87,395
|
104,745
|
106,013
|
166,746
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 4,267,360
|
$ 4,336,258
|
$ 4,221,130
|
$ 4,272,027
|
$ 3,051,578
|
Total deposits
|
$ 5,929,225
|
$ 6,002,926
|
$ 5,862,552
|
$ 5,832,020
|
$ 4,232,623
|
Total demand deposits (c)
|
$ 2,804,875
|
$ 2,845,867
|
$ 2,808,882
|
$ 2,700,632
|
$ 1,913,523
|
Asset Quality (a)
|
Nonperforming assets (NPAs): (d)
|
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
|
$ 8,236
|
$ 5,959
|
$ 3,723
|
$ 5,363
|
$ 3,741
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
29,488
|
32,003
|
34,765
|
36,034
|
23,079
|
Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (d)
|
37,724
|
37,962
|
38,488
|
41,397
|
26,820
|
Other real estate owned (OREO) (e)
|
9,210
|
9,407
|
9,496
|
11,268
|
239
|
Total NPAs (d)
|
$ 46,934
|
$ 47,369
|
$ 47,984
|
$ 52,665
|
$ 27,059
|
Criticized loans (f)
|
$ 181,395
|
$ 190,315
|
$ 194,016
|
$ 234,845
|
$ 113,802
|
Classified loans (g)
|
115,483
|
109,530
|
106,547
|
142,628
|
69,166
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (d)
|
138.76 %
|
144.27 %
|
166.20 %
|
186.93 %
|
178.75 %
|
NPLs as a percent of total loans (d)
|
0.82 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.86 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.79 %
|
NPAs as a percent of total assets (d)
|
0.64 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.68 %
|
0.75 %
|
0.53 %
|
NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (d)
|
1.02 %
|
1.04 %
|
1.07 %
|
1.17 %
|
0.80 %
|
Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (f)
|
3.96 %
|
4.19 %
|
4.33 %
|
5.23 %
|
3.37 %
|
Classified loans as a percent of total loans (g)
|
2.52 %
|
2.41 %
|
2.38 %
|
3.18 %
|
2.05 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans
|
1.14 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.72 %
|
1.42 %
|
Capital Information (a)(h)(i)(j)(k)
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (j)
|
11.62 %
|
11.51 %
|
12.52 %
|
12.30 %
|
11.34 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.91 %
|
11.80 %
|
12.81 %
|
12.58 %
|
11.56 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2)
|
12.81 %
|
12.78 %
|
14.06 %
|
13.83 %
|
12.75 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.38 %
|
8.29 %
|
8.67 %
|
11.20 %
|
7.87 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
$ 564,708
|
$ 547,215
|
$ 577,565
|
$ 567,172
|
$ 383,502
|
Tier 1 capital
|
578,425
|
560,897
|
591,215
|
580,100
|
391,190
|
Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2)
|
622,516
|
607,493
|
648,948
|
637,802
|
431,424
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 4,857,818
|
$ 4,752,428
|
$ 4,614,258
|
$ 4,611,321
|
$ 3,382,736
|
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|
10.81 %
|
11.17 %
|
11.96 %
|
11.78 %
|
11.55 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (l)
|
6.60 %
|
6.76 %
|
8.18 %
|
7.93 %
|
7.51 %
|
(a)
|
Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, Premier beginning September 17, 2021, and Vantage beginning March 7, 2022.
|
(b)
|
Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter.
|
(c)
|
The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits.
|
(d)
|
Nonperforming loans and leases include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include
|
(e)
|
The change in OREO for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a result of property acquired from Premier.
|
(f)
|
Includes loans and leases categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful.
|
(g)
|
Includes loans and leases categorized as substandard or doubtful.
|
(h)
|
Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.
|
(i)
|
June 30, 2022 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision.
|
(j)
|
Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 4.81% at June 30, 2022, 4.78% at March 31, 2022, 6.06% at December 31, 2021, 5.83% at September 30, 2021, and
|
(k)
|
Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios.
|
(l)
|
This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total
|
(RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
(Recovery of) provision for other credit losses
|
$ (1,135)
|
$ (7,006)
|
$ 3,035
|
$ (8,141)
|
$ (1,745)
|
Provision for checking account overdraft credit losses
|
355
|
199
|
53
|
554
|
84
|
Total (recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
$ (780)
|
$ (6,807)
|
$ 3,088
|
$ (7,587)
|
$ (1,661)
|
Net charge-offs
|
Gross charge-offs
|
$ 1,951
|
$ 2,333
|
$ 1,070
|
$ 4,284
|
$ 2,325
|
Recoveries
|
410
|
423
|
290
|
833
|
494
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 1,541
|
$ 1,910
|
$ 780
|
$ 3,451
|
$ 1,831
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) by type
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
$ (154)
|
$ 229
|
$ —
|
$ 75
|
$ 157
|
Commercial and industrial
|
418
|
459
|
(13)
|
877
|
280
|
Premium finance
|
22
|
14
|
7
|
36
|
23
|
Leases
|
429
|
297
|
415
|
726
|
415
|
Residential real estate
|
33
|
295
|
96
|
328
|
214
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
25
|
(13)
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
Consumer, indirect
|
366
|
299
|
206
|
665
|
606
|
Consumer, direct
|
49
|
125
|
20
|
174
|
30
|
Deposit account overdrafts
|
353
|
205
|
45
|
558
|
94
|
Total net charge-offs
|
$ 1,541
|
$ 1,910
|
$ 780
|
$ 3,451
|
$ 1,831
|
Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized)
|
0.14 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.11 %
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
Trust assets under administration and
|
$ 1,731,454
|
$ 1,927,828
|
$ 2,009,871
|
$ 1,937,123
|
$ 1,963,884
|
Brokerage assets under administration and
|
1,068,261
|
1,152,530
|
1,183,927
|
1,133,668
|
1,119,247
|
Mortgage loans serviced for others
|
$ 410,007
|
$ 420,024
|
$ 430,597
|
$ 441,085
|
$ 454,399
|
Employees (full-time equivalent) (a)
|
1,261
|
1,245
|
1,188
|
1,181
|
925
|
(a) The changes in full-time equivalent employees were due to the Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition, as of September 30, 2021, and as of March 31, 2022,
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Assets
|
Short-term investments
|
$ 182,456
|
$ 299
|
0.66 %
|
$ 332,098
|
$ 160
|
0.20 %
|
$ 180,730
|
$ 53
|
0.12 %
|
Investment securities (a)(b)
|
1,708,759
|
8,359
|
1.96 %
|
1,670,379
|
7,412
|
1.78 %
|
1,051,963
|
4,312
|
1.64 %
|
Loans (b)(c):
|
Construction
|
209,822
|
2,216
|
4.18 %
|
225,676
|
2,155
|
3.82 %
|
87,075
|
979
|
4.45 %
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
1,353,201
|
15,599
|
4.56 %
|
1,362,434
|
14,782
|
4.34 %
|
916,604
|
8,829
|
3.81 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
864,023
|
8,715
|
3.99 %
|
888,598
|
8,023
|
3.61 %
|
887,756
|
9,241
|
4.12 %
|
Premium finance
|
143,898
|
1,778
|
4.89 %
|
132,758
|
1,164
|
3.51 %
|
108,387
|
1,298
|
4.74 %
|
Leases
|
288,360
|
10,541
|
14.46 %
|
162,277
|
6,102
|
15.04 %
|
86,519
|
4,215
|
19.27 %
|
Residential real estate (d)
|
888,809
|
9,326
|
4.20 %
|
913,730
|
9,766
|
4.28 %
|
607,691
|
6,429
|
4.23 %
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
167,935
|
1,748
|
4.17 %
|
163,339
|
1,612
|
4.00 %
|
119,354
|
1,180
|
3.97 %
|
Consumer, indirect
|
541,135
|
5,243
|
3.89 %
|
523,770
|
5,045
|
3.91 %
|
529,180
|
5,313
|
4.03 %
|
Consumer, direct
|
111,541
|
1,647
|
5.92 %
|
106,298
|
1,595
|
6.09 %
|
80,409
|
1,272
|
6.35 %
|
Total loans
|
4,568,724
|
56,813
|
4.94 %
|
4,478,880
|
50,244
|
4.50 %
|
3,422,975
|
38,756
|
4.50 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(54,148)
|
(61,947)
|
(46,967)
|
Net loans
|
4,514,576
|
4,416,933
|
3,376,008
|
Total earning assets
|
6,405,791
|
65,471
|
4.06 %
|
6,419,410
|
57,816
|
3.61 %
|
4,608,701
|
43,121
|
3.72 %
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
329,243
|
304,124
|
222,553
|
Other assets
|
386,629
|
344,282
|
351,892
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,121,663
|
$ 7,067,816
|
$ 5,183,146
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Savings accounts
|
$ 1,076,028
|
$ 45
|
0.02 %
|
$ 1,050,813
|
$ 34
|
0.01 %
|
$ 680,825
|
$ 21
|
0.01 %
|
Governmental deposit accounts
|
704,632
|
471
|
0.27 %
|
670,419
|
447
|
0.27 %
|
496,906
|
551
|
0.44 %
|
Interest-bearing demand accounts
|
1,177,751
|
115
|
0.04 %
|
1,171,266
|
92
|
0.03 %
|
733,913
|
66
|
0.04 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
641,066
|
104
|
0.07 %
|
650,272
|
97
|
0.06 %
|
564,593
|
94
|
0.07 %
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
602,225
|
747
|
0.50 %
|
626,978
|
871
|
0.56 %
|
424,279
|
980
|
0.93 %
|
Brokered deposits (e)
|
87,006
|
532
|
2.45 %
|
91,531
|
512
|
2.27 %
|
167,109
|
865
|
2.08 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,288,708
|
2,014
|
0.19 %
|
4,261,279
|
2,053
|
0.20 %
|
3,067,625
|
2,577
|
0.34 %
|
Short-term borrowings (e)
|
150,435
|
261
|
0.70 %
|
154,346
|
338
|
0.89 %
|
70,028
|
92
|
0.53 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
152,595
|
1,313
|
3.44 %
|
129,098
|
724
|
2.26 %
|
108,830
|
468
|
1.72 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
303,030
|
1,574
|
2.08 %
|
283,444
|
1,062
|
1.51 %
|
178,858
|
560
|
1.26 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,591,738
|
3,588
|
0.31 %
|
4,544,723
|
3,115
|
0.28 %
|
3,246,483
|
3,137
|
0.39 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
1,648,067
|
1,606,665
|
1,272,623
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
90,457
|
81,676
|
82,209
|
Total liabilities
|
6,330,262
|
6,233,064
|
4,601,315
|
Stockholders' equity
|
791,401
|
834,752
|
581,831
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,121,663
|
$ 7,067,816
|
$ 5,183,146
|
Net interest income/spread (b)
|
$ 61,883
|
3.75 %
|
$ 54,701
|
3.33 %
|
$ 39,984
|
3.33 %
|
Net interest margin (b)
|
3.84 %
|
3.41 %
|
3.45 %
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/ Cost
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/ Cost
|
Assets
|
Short-term investments
|
$ 256,864
|
$ 459
|
0.36 %
|
$ 163,937
|
$ 93
|
0.11 %
|
Other long-term investments
|
—
|
—
|
— %
|
—
|
—
|
— %
|
Investment securities (a)(b)
|
1,689,676
|
15,771
|
1.87 %
|
996,526
|
7,702
|
1.55 %
|
Loans (b)(c):
|
Construction
|
217,705
|
4,371
|
3.99 %
|
100,565
|
1,973
|
3.90 %
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
1,357,792
|
30,381
|
4.45 %
|
898,072
|
17,431
|
3.86 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
876,242
|
16,738
|
3.80 %
|
914,542
|
19,833
|
4.31 %
|
Premium finance
|
138,359
|
2,942
|
4.23 %
|
107,891
|
2,595
|
4.78 %
|
Leases
|
225,667
|
16,643
|
14.67 %
|
43,499
|
4,215
|
19.27 %
|
Residential real estate (d)
|
901,201
|
19,092
|
4.24 %
|
611,172
|
13,101
|
4.29 %
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
165,649
|
3,360
|
4.09 %
|
120,602
|
2,367
|
3.96 %
|
Consumer, indirect
|
532,501
|
10,288
|
3.90 %
|
519,566
|
10,516
|
4.08 %
|
Consumer, direct
|
108,934
|
3,242
|
6.00 %
|
79,718
|
2,511
|
6.35 %
|
Total loans
|
4,524,050
|
107,057
|
4.72 %
|
3,395,627
|
74,542
|
4.38 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(58,026)
|
(48,403)
|
Net loans
|
4,466,024
|
3,347,224
|
Total earning assets
|
6,412,564
|
123,287
|
3.84 %
|
4,507,687
|
82,337
|
3.65 %
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
316,753
|
203,509
|
Other assets
|
364,911
|
337,164
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,094,228
|
$ 5,048,360
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Savings accounts
|
$ 1,063,490
|
$ 79
|
0.01 %
|
$ 663,882
|
$ 56
|
0.02 %
|
Governmental deposit accounts
|
687,620
|
919
|
0.27 %
|
463,391
|
1,145
|
0.50 %
|
Interest-bearing demand accounts
|
1,174,526
|
207
|
0.04 %
|
717,129
|
131
|
0.04 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
645,644
|
201
|
0.06 %
|
564,714
|
226
|
0.08 %
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
614,533
|
1,617
|
0.53 %
|
432,006
|
2,103
|
0.98 %
|
Brokered deposits (e)
|
89,256
|
1,044
|
2.36 %
|
171,194
|
1,733
|
2.04 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,275,069
|
4,067
|
0.19 %
|
3,012,316
|
5,394
|
0.36 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
152,380
|
599
|
0.79 %
|
70,555
|
192
|
0.55 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
140,912
|
2,037
|
2.90 %
|
109,602
|
935
|
1.72 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
293,292
|
2,636
|
1.80 %
|
180,157
|
1,127
|
1.26 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,568,361
|
6,703
|
0.29 %
|
3,192,473
|
6,521
|
0.41 %
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
1,627,480
|
1,192,254
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
85,431
|
83,912
|
Total liabilities
|
6,281,272
|
4,468,639
|
Preferred equity
|
—
|
—
|
Stockholders' equity
|
812,956
|
579,721
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,094,228
|
$ 5,048,360
|
Net interest income/spread (b)
|
$ 116,584
|
3.55 %
|
$ 75,816
|
3.24 %
|
Net interest margin (b)
|
3.63 %
|
3.36 %
|
(a)
|
Average balances are based on carrying value.
|
(b)
|
Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for 2022 and a 22.3% blended
|
(c)
|
Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being
|
(d)
|
Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is
|
(e)
|
Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances (included in
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
|
The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Core non-interest expense:
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$ 49,899
|
$ 51,629
|
$ 39,899
|
$ 101,528
|
$ 77,886
|
Less: acquisition-related expenses
|
602
|
1,373
|
2,400
|
1,975
|
4,311
|
Less: severance expenses
|
—
|
—
|
14
|
—
|
63
|
Less: COVID-19-related expenses
|
29
|
94
|
210
|
123
|
502
|
Less: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
500
|
Core non-interest expense
|
$ 49,268
|
$ 50,162
|
$ 37,275
|
$ 99,430
|
$ 72,510
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Total non-interest expense
|
49,899
|
$ 51,629
|
39,899
|
101,528
|
77,886
|
Less: amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,034
|
1,708
|
1,368
|
3,742
|
1,988
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$ 47,865
|
$ 49,921
|
$ 38,531
|
$ 97,786
|
$ 75,898
|
Total non-interest income
|
$ 19,386
|
$ 20,050
|
$ 15,821
|
$ 39,436
|
$ 32,724
|
Less: gain on investment securities
|
—
|
130
|
—
|
130
|
(538)
|
Add: loss on investment securities
|
(44)
|
—
|
(202)
|
(44)
|
—
|
Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
(152)
|
(127)
|
(124)
|
(279)
|
(151)
|
Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses
|
$ 19,582
|
$ 20,047
|
$ 16,147
|
$ 39,629
|
$ 33,413
|
Net interest income
|
$ 61,468
|
$ 54,310
|
$ 39,660
|
$ 115,778
|
$ 75,238
|
Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a)
|
415
|
391
|
324
|
806
|
578
|
Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|
$ 61,883
|
$ 54,701
|
$ 39,984
|
$ 116,584
|
$ 75,816
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$ 81,465
|
$ 74,748
|
$ 56,131
|
$ 156,213
|
$ 109,229
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.76 %
|
66.79 %
|
68.64 %
|
62.60 %
|
69.49 %
|
Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:
|
Core non-interest expense
|
$ 49,268
|
$ 50,162
|
$ 37,275
|
$ 99,430
|
$ 72,510
|
Less: amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,034
|
1,708
|
1,368
|
3,742
|
1,988
|
Adjusted core non-interest expense
|
$ 47,234
|
$ 48,454
|
$ 35,907
|
$ 95,688
|
$ 70,522
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$ 81,465
|
$ 74,748
|
$ 56,131
|
$ 156,213
|
$ 109,229
|
Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items
|
57.98 %
|
64.82 %
|
63.97 %
|
61.25 %
|
64.56 %
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 23.3% blended tax rate.
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
Tangible equity:
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$ 786,824
|
$ 808,340
|
$ 845,025
|
$ 831,882
|
$ 585,505
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
328,132
|
341,865
|
291,009
|
295,415
|
221,576
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 458,692
|
$ 466,475
|
$ 554,016
|
$ 536,467
|
$ 363,929
|
Tangible assets:
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,278,292
|
$ 7,239,261
|
$ 7,063,521
|
$ 7,059,752
|
$ 5,067,634
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
328,132
|
341,865
|
291,009
|
295,415
|
221,576
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 6,950,160
|
$ 6,897,396
|
$ 6,772,512
|
$ 6,764,337
|
$ 4,846,058
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 458,692
|
$ 466,475
|
$ 554,016
|
$ 536,467
|
$ 363,929
|
Common shares outstanding
|
28,290,115
|
28,453,175
|
28,297,771
|
28,265,791
|
19,660,877
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 16.21
|
$ 16.39
|
$ 19.58
|
$ 18.98
|
$ 18.51
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 458,692
|
$ 466,475
|
$ 554,016
|
$ 536,467
|
$ 363,929
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 6,950,160
|
$ 6,897,396
|
$ 6,772,512
|
$ 6,764,337
|
$ 4,846,058
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
6.60 %
|
6.76 %
|
8.18 %
|
7.93 %
|
7.51 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Pre-provision net revenue:
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 31,735
|
$ 29,538
|
$ 12,494
|
$ 61,273
|
$ 31,737
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
3,088
|
—
|
—
|
Add: loss on OREO
|
32
|
1
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
Add: loss on investment securities
|
44
|
—
|
202
|
44
|
538
|
Add: loss on other assets
|
119
|
22
|
132
|
141
|
159
|
Add: net loss on other transactions
|
—
|
104
|
—
|
104
|
—
|
Less: recovery of credit losses
|
780
|
6,807
|
—
|
7,587
|
1,661
|
Less: gain on OREO
|
—
|
—
|
8
|
—
|
8
|
Less: gain on investment securities
|
—
|
130
|
—
|
130
|
—
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 31,150
|
$ 22,728
|
$ 15,908
|
$ 53,878
|
$ 30,765
|
Total average assets
|
$ 7,121,663
|
$ 7,067,816
|
$ 5,183,146
|
$ 7,094,228
|
$ 5,048,360
|
Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets
|
1.75 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.53 %
|
1.23 %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
28,061,736
|
28,129,131
|
19,461,934
|
28,041,145
|
19,448,544
|
Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted
|
$1.11
|
$0.81
|
$0.81
|
$1.91
|
$1.63
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:
|
Net income
|
$ 24,888
|
$ 23,577
|
$ 10,103
|
$ 48,465
|
$ 25,566
|
Add: loss on investment securities
|
44
|
—
|
202
|
—
|
538
|
Less: tax effect of loss on investment securities (a)
|
9
|
—
|
42
|
—
|
113
|
Less: gain on investment securities
|
—
|
130
|
—
|
86
|
—
|
Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a)
|
—
|
27
|
—
|
18
|
—
|
Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
152
|
127
|
124
|
279
|
151
|
Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a)
|
32
|
27
|
26
|
59
|
32
|
Add: acquisition-related expenses
|
602
|
1,373
|
2,400
|
1,975
|
4,311
|
Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a)
|
126
|
288
|
504
|
415
|
905
|
Add: severance expenses
|
—
|
—
|
14
|
—
|
63
|
Less: tax effect of severance expenses (a)
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
13
|
Add: COVID-19-related expenses
|
29
|
94
|
210
|
123
|
502
|
Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a)
|
6
|
20
|
44
|
26
|
105
|
Add: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
500
|
Less: tax effect of Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution (a)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
105
|
Net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax)
|
$ 25,542
|
$ 24,733
|
$ 12,434
|
$ 50,274
|
$ 30,358
|
Days in the period
|
91
|
90
|
91
|
181
|
181
|
Days in the year
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 99,825
|
$ 95,618
|
$ 40,523
|
$ 97,733
|
$ 51,556
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax)
|
$ 102,449
|
$ 100,306
|
$ 49,873
|
$ 101,381
|
$ 61,219
|
Return on average assets:
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 99,825
|
$ 95,618
|
$ 40,523
|
$ 97,733
|
$ 51,556
|
Total average assets
|
$ 7,121,663
|
$ 7,067,816
|
$ 5,183,146
|
$ 7,094,228
|
$ 5,048,360
|
Return on average assets
|
1.40 %
|
1.35 %
|
0.78 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.02 %
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax)
|
$ 102,449
|
$ 100,306
|
$ 49,873
|
$ 101,381
|
$ 61,219
|
Total average assets
|
$ 7,121,663
|
$ 7,067,816
|
$ 5,183,146
|
$ 7,094,228
|
$ 5,048,360
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items
|
1.44 %
|
1.42 %
|
0.96 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.21 %
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
Three Months Ended
|
At or For the Six Months
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:
|
Net income
|
$ 24,888
|
$ 23,577
|
$ 10,103
|
$ 48,465
|
$ 25,566
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,034
|
1,708
|
1,368
|
3,742
|
1,988
|
Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a)
|
427
|
359
|
287
|
786
|
417
|
Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after tax)
|
$ 26,495
|
$ 24,926
|
$ 11,184
|
$ 51,421
|
$ 27,137
|
Days in the period
|
91
|
90
|
91
|
181
|
181
|
Days in the year
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
365
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 99,825
|
$ 95,618
|
$ 40,523
|
$ 97,733
|
$ 51,556
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other
|
$ 106,271
|
$ 101,089
|
$ 44,859
|
$ 103,694
|
$ 54,724
|
Average tangible equity:
|
Total average stockholders' equity
|
$ 791,401
|
$ 834,752
|
$ 581,831
|
$ 812,956
|
$ 579,721
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
329,243
|
304,124
|
222,553
|
316,753
|
203,509
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 462,158
|
$ 530,628
|
$ 359,278
|
$ 496,203
|
$ 376,212
|
Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 99,825
|
$ 95,618
|
$ 40,523
|
$ 97,733
|
$ 51,556
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$ 791,401
|
$ 834,752
|
$ 581,831
|
$ 812,956
|
$ 579,721
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
12.61 %
|
11.45 %
|
6.96 %
|
12.02 %
|
8.89 %
|
Return on average tangible equity ratio:
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other
|
$ 106,271
|
$ 101,089
|
$ 44,859
|
$ 103,694
|
$ 54,724
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 462,158
|
$ 530,628
|
$ 359,278
|
$ 496,203
|
$ 376,212
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
22.99 %
|
19.05 %
|
12.49 %
|
20.90 %
|
14.55 %
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.
