PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Peoples reported net income of $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.64. In comparison, Peoples reported net income of $26.6 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.94, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $24.9 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.88, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Peoples recorded net income of $47.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted common share, compared to $48.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The provision for (recovery of) credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.19 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.05 for the first quarter of 2023, while the release of provision positively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the provision negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.25, compared to the release of provision positively impacting earnings per diluted common share by $0.21 for the first six months of 2022.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income primarily included acquisition-related expenses. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.28 for the second quarter of 2023, $0.07 for the first quarter of 2023, and $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted share by $0.37 and $0.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

"We are delighted to have closed on our merger with Limestone," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have already begun to see the results of the merger throughout the second quarter, which have added to our already impressive first half of 2023. We are grateful for the dedication of all colleagues who made this acquisition possible and remain bullish on our future together."

Completion of the Limestone Merger:

As of close of business on April 30, 2023, Peoples completed its previously announced merger with Limestone Bancorp, Inc. ("Limestone"), a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Limestone Bank, pursuant to a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated October 24, 2022. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Limestone merged with and into Peoples, and immediately thereafter Limestone Bank merged with and into Peoples' wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank (collectively, the "Limestone Merger"), in a transaction valued at $177.9 million. Peoples recorded acquisition-related expenses related to the Limestone Merger which included $10.8 million and $11.2 million in other non-interest expense for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. For the second quarter of 2023, the $10.8 million of non-interest expense consisted of $5.2 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, $4.8 million in professional fees, $0.5 million in insurance expense, $0.1 million in electronic banking expense, and $0.2 million in various other non-interest expense line items. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the $11.2 million of non-interest expense consisted of $5.2 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, $5.1 million in professional fees, $0.5 million in insurance expense, $0.1 million of printing costs (which is a component of other non-interest expense), $0.1 million in electronic banking expense, and $0.2 million in various other non-interest expense line items.

Investment Portfolio Restructuring:

During the first quarter of 2023, Peoples executed the sales of $96.7 million of its lower yielding available-for-sale investment securities for an after-tax loss of $1.6 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay down overnight borrowings. The loss on the sale of these available-for-sale investment securities had a nominal impact on tangible book value as such loss was previously reflected in capital through accumulated other comprehensive loss. The realized losses recognized due to these transactions are projected to be earned back within the 2023 fiscal year. There were no sales of investment securities pursuant to this restructuring during the second quarter of 2023.

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.0 million , or 16%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $23.4 million , or 38%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 4.54% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.53% for the linked quarter and increased 70 basis points compared to 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022.



The increase in net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by the accretion on the acquired Limestone portfolio as well as increases in market interest rates.



The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was driven by increases in market interest rates and the accretion on the acquired Limestone portfolio.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, and a recovery of credit losses of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was due to a provision for credit losses of $9.4 million established for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, partially offset by the release of reserves on individually analyzed loans and improvements in macro-economic conditions. The provision for credit losses in the linked quarter was largely attributable to a deterioration of macro-economic conditions and an increase in charge-off activity, partially offset by a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans. The recovery of credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to an improvement in economic factors and loss drivers within the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million , or 0.09% of average total loans annualized, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.5 million , or 0.13%, for the linked quarter and $1.5 million , or 0.14%, for the second quarter of 2022.

, or 0.09% of average total loans annualized, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to , or 0.13%, for the linked quarter and , or 0.14%, for the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.6 million , or 8%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $3.3 million , or 17%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in lease income, mostly from Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage"), and increased electronic banking income and deposit account service charge income from the additional customers brought in from the Limestone Merger. The increase in lease income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter was due to increases in residual sales and month-to-month lease income.



Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first six months of 2023 was 22% of total revenue (defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income excluding net gains and losses).

Total non-interest expense increased $14.1 million , or 25%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $20.7 million , or 42%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter was primarily attributable to a $10.2 million increase in acquisition-related expenses.

For the second quarter of 2023, the efficiency ratio was 62.7%. When adjusted for non-core items, the efficiency ratio was 53.3% for the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2023 increased $1.2 billion , or 26%, compared to March 31, 2023 .

The increases in period-end and average total loan and lease balances were primarily the result of loans acquired in the Limestone Merger totaling $1.1 billion at the time of the Limestone Merger.

Excluding the loans acquired through the Limestone Merger, period-end loan and lease balances increased $146.4 million , primarily due to increases of (i) $71.3 million in construction loans, (ii) $25.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and (iii) $23.1 million in leases.

, primarily due to increases of (i) in construction loans, (ii) in commercial and industrial loans and (iii) in leases. Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter.

Delinquency trends improved slightly as loans considered current comprised 99.0% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2023 , compared to 98.8% at March 31, 2023 .

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 decreased $0.9 million compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to reductions in nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"), which were largely offset by increases in nonperforming and nonaccrual leases.

Criticized loans increased $22.4 million during the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the end of the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by criticized loans acquired in the Limestone Merger.

Classified loans increased $18.9 million during the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the end of the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the Limestone Merger.

The increase was driven by the deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger, which included $821.3 million of interest-bearing deposits and $261.5 million of non-interest-bearing deposits.

Excluding the acquired Limestone deposit balances, deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $88.6 million , primarily due to increases of $241.4 million in brokered certificates of deposits and $139.2 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $133.9 million , $59.9 million , $50.0 million and $41.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits, savings accounts, governmental deposit accounts, and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, respectively.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance at June 30, 2023 were 78% and 22%, respectively, compared to 75% and 25%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 .

Total demand deposit balances were 42% and 46% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2023 and at March 31, 2023 , respectively.

Total loan balances were 86% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2023 and 82% of total deposit balances at March 31, 2023 .

At both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 , 32% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 . Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $749.9 million , or 38%, of the uninsured deposit balances at June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $84.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $12.0 million, or 16%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to net interest income provided by Limestone following the Limestone Merger and increases in market interest rates. Net interest margin was 4.54% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.53% for the linked quarter. The increase in net interest margin was primarily driven by the accretion on the acquired Limestone portfolio as well as increases in market interest rates. Also impacting the increases in net interest income and net interest margin were 43 basis points of improvement in loan yields due to recent increases in market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the loan portfolio into higher-yielding leases, and 29 basis points of improvement in investment yields when compared to the linked quarter due to sales of lower-yielding investment securities and securities acquired in the Limestone Merger. Partially offsetting this benefit was a shift in the composition of funding sources combined with an increase in market interest rates for deposits and other funding sources.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $23.4 million, or 38%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased 70 basis points compared to 3.84% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was driven by increases in market interest rates, the Limestone Merger and organic growth.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, which added 24 basis points, 13 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The increases in accretion income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter and the second quarter of 2022 were driven by accretion from the Limestone Merger.

For the first six months of 2023, net interest income increased $42.0 million, or 36%, compared to the first six months of 2022, while net interest margin increased 90 basis points to 4.53%. The increase in net interest income was driven by increases in market interest rates and the additional net interest income from the Limestone Merger. Partially offsetting this benefit was a shift in the composition of funding sources combined with an increase in market interest rates for deposits and other funding sources.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which added 18 and 21 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was due to more accretion in 2022 from the acquisitions of Vantage and NS Leasing, LLC ("NSL") and the merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier"), as compared to accretion from the Limestone Merger.

Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the linked quarter and a recovery of credit losses of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was due to a provision of $9.4 million for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, partially offset by the release of reserves of $1.7 million on individually analyzed loans and a recovery of $1.0 million due to improvements in macro-economic conditions. The provision for credit losses in the linked quarter was largely attributable to a deterioration of macro-economic conditions and charge-offs, partially offset by a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans. The recovery of credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an improvement in economic factors and loss drivers within the CECL model.

The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2023 was $9.8 million, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $7.6 million for the first six months of 2022. The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2023 was driven by (i) the addition of the provision for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, (ii) loan growth and (ii) economic forecast deterioration, partially offset by a reduction in the reserves for individually analyzed loans and the use of updated loss drivers. The recovery of credit losses during the first six months of 2022 was driven by improvements in economic forecasts, coupled with loan payoffs and sales during certain periods.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million, or 0.09% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.14% of average total loans annualized, for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the first six months of 2023 were $2.7 million, or 0.11% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.15% annualized, for the first six months of 2022. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The net loss realized during the second quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $196,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a $1.6 million write-down of an OREO property due to a potential sale of the property. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily due to the $2.0 million pre-tax net loss on the sale of the available-for-sale investment securities mentioned above.

The net loss realized during the first six months of 2023 was $4.0 million, compared to $193,000 for the first six months of 2022. The net loss for the first six months of 2023 was primarily driven by the $2.0 million pre-tax net loss on the sale of the available-for-sale investment securities mentioned above and the $1.6 million write-down of the OREO property mentioned above. The net loss recognized in the first six months of 2022 was primarily driven by an adjustment to the gain on sale of loans recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a measurement period adjustment to the acquisition-date fair value of Premier loans acquired that were subsequently sold.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.6 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was due to a $1.0 million increase in electronic banking income and a $0.6 million increase in deposit account service charge income, mostly due to the additional customers brought in from the Limestone Merger, and a $0.6 million increase lease income, primarily from residual sales and month-to-month lease income.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $3.3 million, primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in electronic banking income and a $0.6 million increase in deposit account service charge income, mostly due to the additional customers brought in from Limestone Merger, and a $1.3 million increase in lease income, primarily from residual sales and month-to-month lease income.

For the first six months of 2023, total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, increased $4.5 million, or 11%, compared to the first six months of 2022. The increase was driven by growth of (i) $1.6 million in lease income, primarily due to lease fee income from Vantage, (ii) a $1.2 million increase in electronic banking income, primarily due to the Limestone Merger and (iii) a $1.1 million increase in insurance income due to growth in the commercial insurance line.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily impacted by the Limestone Merger, which added $10.7 million and $11.3 million of non-interest expenses, respectively, across various line-items within non-interest expense. The table below summarizes the amount of acquisition-related expenses for each line item that is a component of non-interest expense. This information is used by Peoples to provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs $ 38,025

$ 32,028

$ 27,585

$ 70,053

$ 55,314 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,380

4,955

4,768

10,335

9,856 Professional fees 7,438

2,881

2,280

10,319

5,952 Data processing and software expense 4,728

4,562

3,033

9,290

5,949 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Electronic banking expense 1,832

1,491

2,727

3,323

5,486 Marketing expense 1,357

930

860

2,287

1,855 FDIC insurance premiums 1,464

801

1,018

2,265

2,212 Franchise tax expense 872

1,034

1,102

1,906

1,866 Communication expense 724

613

649

1,337

1,274 Other loan expenses 538

739

445

1,277

1,277 Other non-interest expense 5,465

4,574

3,398

10,039

6,745 Total non-interest expense 70,623

56,479

49,899

127,102

101,528 Acquisition-related non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 5,125

21

19

5,146

29 Net occupancy and equipment expense 20

9

1

29

29 Professional fees 4,812

291

540

5,103

1,570 Data processing and software expense 1

—

164

1

281 Electronic banking expense 115

—

(94)

115

(92) Marketing expense 14

10

24

23

40 Communication expense —

—

—

—

1 Other loan expenses 1

—

—

1

— Other non-interest expense 621

220

(52)

842

117 Total acquisition-related non-interest expense 10,709

551

602

11,260

1,975 Non-interest expense excluding acquisition-

related expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 32,900

32,007

27,566

64,907

55,285 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,360

4,946

4,767

10,306

9,827 Professional fees 2,626

2,590

1,740

5,216

4,382 Data processing and software expense 4,727

4,562

2,869

9,289

5,668 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Electronic banking expense 1,717

1,491

2,821

3,208

5,578 Marketing expense 1,343

920

836

2,264

1,815 FDIC insurance premiums 1,464

801

1,018

2,265

2,212 Franchise tax expense 872

1,034

1,102

1,906

1,866 Communication expense 724

613

649

1,337

1,273 Other loan expenses 537

739

445

1,276

1,277 Other non-interest expense 4,844

4,354

3,450

9,197

6,628 Total non-interest expense excluding acquisition-

related expense $ 59,914

$ 55,928

$ 49,297

$ 115,842

$ 99,553

Total non-interest expense increased $14.1 million, or 25%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was attributable to increases of $5.1 million and $4.5 million in acquisition-related salaries and employee benefit costs and professional fees, respectively, due to the Limestone Merger. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, total non-interest expense increased $4.0 million, primarily due to increases of (i) $0.9 million in the amortization of other intangible assets, (ii) $0.9 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, both driven by the Limestone Merger, and (iii) $0.7 million in FDIC insurance expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $20.7 million, or 42%, primarily due to an increase of $10.1 million in acquisition-related expenses. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expenses increased $10.6 million, primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefit costs due to additional employees added in the Limestone Merger, and a $1.9 million increase in data processing and software expense due to recent growth, including through acquisitions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense increased $25.6 million, or 25.2%, compared to the first six months of 2022, primarily due to an increase of $9.3 million in acquisition-related expenses. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expenses increased $16.3 million. This variance was driven by increases of $9.6 million and $3.6 million in salaries and employee benefit costs and data processing and software expense, respectively, due to recent growth, partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in electronic banking expense.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 62.7%, compared to 57.8% for the linked quarter, and 58.8% for the second quarter of 2022. The increases in the efficiency ratio compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter were primarily due to the increases in non-interest expenses, primarily from the Limestone Merger, which were partially offset by higher net interest income due to increases in the market interest rates and additional customers from Limestone. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 53.3% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 57.2% for the linked quarter and 58.0% for the second quarter of 2022. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $6.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to income tax expense of $7.0 million with an effective tax rate of 21.0% for the linked quarter, and income tax expense of $6.8 million with an effective tax rate of 21.6% for the second quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter and second quarter of 2022, decreased due to less net income before income taxes. The effective rate increase for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the Limestone Merger. Peoples recorded income tax expense of $13.2 million with an effective tax rate of 21.7% in the first six months of 2023 and $12.8 million with an effective tax rate of 20.9% in the first six months of 2022. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax income.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:

Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at June 30, 2023 increased $83.9 million and $2.0 million, when compared to at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022, respectively, and decreased $134.2 million when compared to at June 30, 2022. The changes in the balance from March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were due to available-for-sale investment securities acquired in the Limestone Merger. The change in the balance from June 30, 2022 was due to a reduction in market value of available-for-sale securities driven by the recent increases in market interest rates and the sales of the lower-yielding available-for-sale securities mentioned above. The balances of unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $121.5 million, $112.7 million, $129.9 million and $93.6 million at June 30, 2023, at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at June 30, 2023 decreased $20.1 million when compared to at March 31, 2023, and increased $113.7 million, and $273.2 million when compared to at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease when compared to at March 31, 2023 was due to calls on five securities during the second quarter of 2023. The increases when compared to at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022 were driven by purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities, agency collateralized mortgage obligations, and agency debentures. Most of the securities purchased during the first quarter of 2023 were classified as held-to-maturity, which has contributed to the reduction of available-for-sale securities as a percentage of the bond portfolio. Management purchased these securities to increase portfolio yield and reduce Peoples' sensitivity to falling intermediate and long-term interest rates. The balances of unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investment securities were $81.1 million, $68.6 million, $80.6 million and $59.9 million at June 30, 2023, at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively.

The duration of the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2023 was estimated to be 6.02 years. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of its Asset Liability Management program, and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are one component of Peoples' liquidity profile, which is discussed in further detail below.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other contingent sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At June 30, 2023, Peoples' had liquid and liquefiable assets of $501.2 million, which included (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At June 30, 2023, Peoples had a borrowing capacity of $870.5 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ('FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally at June 30, 2023, Peoples had other contingent sources of liquidity totaling $2.0 billion.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2023 increased $1.2 billion, or 26%, compared to at March 31, 2023. The increase in the period-end loan and lease balance was primarily driven by loans acquired in the Limestone Merger totaling $1.1 billion at the time of the Limestone Merger. Excluding the loans acquired through the Limestone Merger, the period-end loan and lease balance increased $146.4 million, or 12% annualized, primarily due to increases of (i) $71.3 million in construction loans, (ii) $25.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, (iii) $23.1 million in leases and (iv) $22.9 million in other commercial real estate loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balance at June 30, 2023 increased $1.3 billion compared to at December 31, 2022 due to the Limestone Merger. Excluding the loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, the period-end loan and lease balance increased $199.0 million, or 9% annualized, driven by increases of $80.4 million, $56.6 million, $32.7 million, $24.9 million and $23.8 million in other commercial real estate loans, construction loans, leases, indirect consumer loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $16.3 million in consumer residential real estate loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balance increased $1.4 billion compared to at June 30, 2022 due to the Limestone Merger. Excluding the loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, the period-end loan and lease balance increased $330.2 million, or 7% annualized, primarily due to increases of $101.0 million, $91.3 million, $63.3 million, $58.0 million and $43.9 million in construction loans, indirect consumer loans, leases, commercial and industrial loans and other commercial real estate loans, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $36.0 million in consumer residential real estate loans.

The quarterly average loan and lease balance increased $860.4 million, or 18%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter, mostly due to the loans acquired in the Limestone Merger and to a lesser extent, growth in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in consumer residential real estate loans. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, the quarterly average loan and lease balances increased $997.1 million, or 22%, primarily driven by the loans acquired in the Limestone Merger. Also impacting the increase when compared to second quarter of 2022, was growth in commercial real estate loans and indirect consumer loans, partially offset by a decline in consumer residential real estate loans.

For the first six months of 2023, the average loan and lease balance increased $621.0 million, or 14%, compared to the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, and to lesser extents, growth in leases, indirect consumer loans and commercial real estate loans. Partially offsetting theses increases was a decline in the consumer residential real estate loan average balance.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.9 million, or 2%, compared to at March 31, 2023, and $5.0 million, or 11%, compared to at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 compared to at March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to reductions in nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and an OREO property, largely offset by increases in nonperforming and nonaccrual leases. The decrease from at June 30, 2022 was driven by reductions in (i) nonaccrual commercial real estate loans, (ii) OREO and (iii) nonperforming leases, partially offset by increases in nonaccrual leases and commercial and industrial loans. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO were 0.70% at June 30, 2023, down from 0.90% at March 31, 2023 and 1.02% at June 30, 2022.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, increased $22.4 million, $29.8 million and $39.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.70% at June 30, 2023, compared to 4.18% at March 31, 2023, 4.07% at December 31, 2022 and 3.96% at June 30, 2022. The increases in the amount of criticized loans were primarily related to criticized loans acquired in the Limestone Merger. However criticized loans as a percent of total loans decreased, as criticized loans made up a smaller relative portion of the total loans acquired from Limestone.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $18.9 million and $22.4 million and decreased $3.4 million compared to at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.88% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.96% at March 31, 2023, 1.90% at December 31, 2022 and 2.52% at June 30, 2022. The increases in classified loans compared to at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 were primarily driven by the Limestone Merger. The decrease in classified loans when compared to at June 30, 2022 was largely attributable to the pay-off or upgrade of classified loans acquired from Premier; the majority of these loans were categorized as purchased credit deteriorated loans at acquisition, partially offset by classified loans acquired in the Limestone Merger. Classified loans as a percent of total loans at June 30, 2023 decreased compared to all comparative periods, as classified loans made up a smaller portion of the total loans acquired from Limestone.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.09% of average total loans for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.13% for the linked quarter and 0.14% for the prior year second quarter, with the decrease relative to the linked quarter driven by an increase in recoveries on commercial and industrial loans during the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher charge-offs on leases. The decrease in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 versus the prior year second quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in recoveries, partially offset by increases of charge-offs on indirect consumer loans and leases. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average total loans for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.15% for the same 2022 period. The decrease was driven by an increase of recoveries and a decrease of charge-offs on commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by an increase in charge-offs on indirect consumer loans.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $61.2 million, compared to $53.3 million at March 31, 2023, $53.2 million at December 31, 2022 and $52.3 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023 was impacted by the establishment of an allowance for credit losses for loans acquired in the Limestone Merger. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2023 and 1.14% at June 30, 2022.

Deposits:

At of June 30, 2023, period-end deposit balances increased $1.2 billion, or 20%, compared to at March 31, 2023, primarily driven by deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger which included $821.3 million of interest-bearing deposits and $261.5 million of non-interest-bearing deposits. Excluding Limestone deposit balances, deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $88.6 million compared to at March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases of $241.4 million in brokered certificates of deposits, which are primarily used as a source of funding, and of $139.2 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $133.9 million, $59.9 million, $50.0 million and $41.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits, savings accounts, governmental deposit accounts, and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, respectively. The decrease in governmental deposit accounts was due to the seasonality of the balances, which are typically higher in the first quarter and third quarter of each year.

Period-end total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $1.2 billion, or 22%, compared to at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger. Excluding Limestone deposit balances, deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $160.1 million compared to at December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases of $389.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit and of $231.1 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $168.3 million, $103.8 million, $116.1 million and $26.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts and governmental deposit accounts, respectively.

Period-end total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 17%, compared to at June 30, 2022 due to the deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger. Excluding Limestone deposit balances, deposits at June 30, 2023 decreased $52.1 million compared to at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $240.7 million, $128.7 million, $115.3 million, $98.9 million and $73.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits, governmental deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts and money market deposit accounts, respectively. Partially offsetting these decreases in deposit balances, excluding the deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger, were increases of $427.9 million in brokered certificates of deposits and of $177.1 million in retail certificates of deposit.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance at June 30, 2023 were 78% and 22%, respectively, compared to 75% and 25%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, 74% and 26%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and 73% and 27%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 32%, 32%, 33% and 35% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Uninsured amounts are estimated based on the portion of customer account balances that met or exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $749.9 million, or 38%, of the uninsured deposit balances at June 30, 2023.

Average deposit balances during the second quarter of 2023 increased $863.1 million compared to the linked quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, quarterly average deposits increased $653.9 million. These increases were driven by the deposits acquired in the Limestone Merger. Total demand deposits comprised 42%, 46% and 47% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023 increased by $179.4 million compared to at March 31, 2023, which was primarily due to 6.8 million common shares issued (valued at $177.9 million) in the Limestone Merger and net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $21.1 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $7.9 million and dividends paid of $13.4 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period. Accumulated unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio were $121.5 million and $112.7 million at June 30, 2023 and at March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023 increased by $213.6 million compared to at December 31, 2022, which was primarily due to common shares issued in the Limestone Merger, net income for the first six months of 2023 of $47.7 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.2 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $24.1 million. Accumulated unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio were $129.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023 increased $212.1 million compared to at June 30, 2022, which was primarily due to common shares issued in the Limestone Merger and net income of $100.5 million in the last twelve months, partially offset by dividends paid of $45.6 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $25.6 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of an increase of $27.8 million in unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Accumulated unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio were $93.6 million at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.10%, compared to 12.49% at March 31, 2023, and 11.91% at June 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.36% at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.22% at March 31, 2023, and 11.62% at June 30, 2022. The total risk-based capital ratio was 12.92% at June 30, 2023, compared to 13.35% at March 31, 2023, and 12.81% at June 30, 2022. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to at March 31, 2023 these capital ratios decreased due to the impact of the Limestone Merger, partially offset by net income during the second quarter of 2023. Compared to at June 30, 2022, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio and the total risk-based capital ratio improved due to higher net income, partially offset by the impact of the Limestone Merger and dividends paid. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2023 decreased compared to at June 30, 2022 due to the common shares issued in the Limestone Merger.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $28.24 and $16.56, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to $28.77 and $17.37, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and $27.81 and $16.21, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.37% at June 30, 2023, compared to 11.21% at March 31, 2023, 10.90% at December 31, 2022 and 10.81% at June 30, 2022. The ratio increased from June 30, 2022 due primarily to additional common shares issued in the Limestone Merger as well as net income over the last twelve months. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, was 7.00% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.08%, 6.67% and 6.60% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The ratio decreased compared to at March 31, 2023 due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The ratio increased compared to at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 primarily due to net income over the last twelve months, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $8.8 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023, and 150 locations, including 129 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Limestone Bank, Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results of operations on July 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. Peoples also uses the non-US GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses and COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received and the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, and COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received) divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses and COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

(1) ongoing increasing interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity;



(2) the effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay;



(3) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the ongoing increasing interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of planned acquisitions, including the recently-completed acquisition of Vantage and the Limestone Merger, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities;



(4) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals;



(5) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or one or more acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements which adversely affect their respective businesses;



(6) potential adverse impacts as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which may negatively impact Peoples' operations and financial results;



(7) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry;



(8) current and future local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which Peoples operates and/or the U.S. economy generally, ineffective management of the U.S. federal budget or debt, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners) and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated;



(9) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders;



(10) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and adversely impact the amount of interest income generated;



(11) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;



(12) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses;



(13) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations;



(14) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model;



(15) the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") with other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies;



(16) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities;



(17) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;



(18) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries;



(19) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity;



(20) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the recent closures of Silicon Valley Bank in California, Signature Bank in New York and First Republic Bank in California which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including potential increased regulatory requirements, and increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions;



(21) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss;



(22) any misappropriation of the confidential information which Peoples possesses could have an adverse impact on Peoples' business and could result in regulatory actions, litigation and other adverse effects;



(23) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;



(24) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent;



(25) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated;



(26) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business;



(27) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities, or systems, of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence;



(28) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts;



(29) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks;



(30) the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs;



(31) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property;



(32) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets;



(33) Peoples' ability to integrate the Limestone Merger, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;



(34) the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the Limestone Merger, may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;



(35) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases;



(36) the vulnerability of Peoples' network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Peoples contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;



(37) Peoples' business may be adversely affected by increased political and regulatory scrutiny of corporate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices;



(38) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business;



(39) in light of the recent bank failures, Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels may be adversely impacted, and Peoples may experience an unexpected outflow of uninsured deposits, which may require Peoples to sell investment securities at a loss; and



(40) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website - www.peoplesbancorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of Peoples' June 30, 2023 consolidated financial statements as part of Peoples' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















PER COMMON SHARE:

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.95

$ 0.89

$ 1.57

$ 1.73 Diluted 0.64

0.94

0.88

1.56

1.72 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.39

0.38

0.38

0.77

0.74 Book value per common share (a) 28.24

28.77

27.81

28.24

27.81 Tangible book value per common share (a)(b) 16.56

17.37

16.21

16.56

16.21 Closing price of common shares at end of period (a) $ 26.55

$ 25.75

$ 26.60

$ 26.55

$ 26.60



















SELECTED RATIOS:

















Return on average stockholders' equity (c) 8.89 %

13.44 %

12.61 %

10.96 %

12.02 % Return on average tangible equity (c)(d) 16.56 %

23.89 %

22.99 %

19.90 %

20.90 % Return on average assets (c) 1.01 %

1.49 %

1.40 %

1.23 %

1.38 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (c)(e) 1.47 %

1.61 %

1.44 %

1.53 %

1.43 % Efficiency ratio (f) 62.71 %

57.78 %

58.76 %

60.41 %

62.60 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (g)(i) 53.32 %

57.19 %

57.98 %

55.13 %

61.25 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (c)(h) 1.78 %

2.11 %

1.75 %

1.93 %

1.53 % Net interest margin (c) 4.54 %

4.53 %

3.84 %

4.53 %

3.63 % Dividend payout ratio (j) 63.62 %

40.38 %

43.22 %

50.67 %

43.19 %





(a) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (b) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (c) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (d) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (e) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses and COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (g) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19-related expenses and COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits received included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (h) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (i) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.6% blended corporate income tax rate for June 30, 2023, and a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. (j) This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total interest income $ 106,417

$ 84,149

$ 65,056

$ 190,566

$ 122,481 Total interest expense 21,564

11,271

3,588

32,835

6,703 Net interest income 84,853

72,878

61,468

157,731

115,778 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,983

1,853

(780)

9,836

(7,587) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)

credit losses 76,870

71,025

62,248

147,895

123,365 Non-interest income:

















Electronic banking income 6,466

5,443

5,419

11,909

10,672 Insurance income 4,004

5,425

3,646

9,429

8,377 Trust and investment income 4,414

4,084

4,246

8,498

8,522 Deposit account service charges 4,153

3,523

3,558

7,676

6,984 Lease income 1,719

1,077

431

2,796

1,206 Bank owned life insurance income 842

707

797

1,549

1,228 Mortgage banking income 189

314

352

503

788 Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (1,665)

(246)

(152)

(1,911)

(279) Net (loss) gain on investment securities (166)

(1,935)

(44)

(2,101)

86 Other non-interest income 1,059

668

1,133

1,727

1,852 Total non-interest income 21,015

19,060

19,386

40,075

39,436 Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 38,025

32,028

27,585

70,053

55,314 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,380

4,955

4,768

10,335

9,856 Professional fees 7,438

2,881

2,280

10,319

5,952 Data processing and software expense 4,728

4,562

3,033

9,290

5,949 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Electronic banking expense 1,832

1,491

2,727

3,323

5,486 Marketing expense 1,357

930

860

2,287

1,855 FDIC insurance premiums 1,464

801

1,018

2,265

2,212 Franchise tax expense 872

1,034

1,102

1,906

1,866 Communication expense 724

613

649

1,337

1,274 Other loan expenses 538

739

445

1,277

1,277 Other non-interest expense 5,465

4,574

3,398

10,039

6,745 Total non-interest expense 70,623

56,479

49,899

127,102

101,528 Income before income taxes 27,262

33,606

31,735

60,868

61,273 Income tax expense 6,166

7,046

6,847

13,212

12,808 Net income $ 21,096

$ 26,560

$ 24,888

$ 47,656

$ 48,465







































PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,096

$ 26,560

$ 24,888

$ 47,656

$ 48,465 Less: Dividends paid on unvested common shares 144

102

102

246

150 Less: Undistributed loss allocated to unvested common

shares 13

34

19

45

40 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 20,939

$ 26,424

$ 24,767

$ 47,365

$ 48,275



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 32,526,962

27,891,760

27,919,133

30,222,165

27,962,405 Effect of potentially dilutive common shares 123,014

130,119

142,603

92,339

78,740 Total weighted-average diluted common shares

outstanding 32,649,976

28,021,879

28,061,736

30,314,504

28,041,145



















Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.64

$ 0.95

$ 0.89

$ 1.57

$ 1.73 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.94

$ 0.88

$ 1.56

$ 1.72 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

$ 0.77

$ 0.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 32,526,962

27,891,760

27,919,133

30,222,165

27,962,405 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 32,649,976

28,021,879

28,061,736

30,314,504

28,041,145 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,374,916

28,488,158

28,290,115

35,374,916

28,290,115

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 92,114

$ 94,679 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,368

59,343 Total cash and cash equivalents 148,482

154,022 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,292,331 at June 30, 2023 and

$1,300,719 at December 31, 2022) (a) 1,133,439

1,131,399 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $594,268 at June 30, 2023 and $478,509

at December 31, 2022) (a) 673,925

560,212 Other investment securities 63,579

51,609 Total investment securities (a) 1,870,943

1,743,220 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 5,974,596

4,707,150 Allowance for credit losses (61,211)

(53,162) Net loans and leases 5,913,385

4,653,988 Loans held for sale 3,218

2,140 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 103,924

82,934 Bank owned life insurance 138,181

105,292 Goodwill 356,397

292,397 Other intangible assets 56,775

33,932 Other assets 195,330

139,379 Total assets $ 8,786,635

$ 7,207,304 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,682,634

$ 1,589,402 Interest-bearing 5,277,235

4,127,539 Total deposits 6,959,869

5,716,941 Short-term borrowings 569,935

500,138 Long-term borrowings 123,579

101,093 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 134,345

103,804 Total liabilities 7,787,728

6,421,976 Stockholders' equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2023 or at December 31,

2022 —

— Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 36,711,075 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and

29,857,920 shares issued at December 31, 2022, including shares held in treasury 862,960

686,450 Retained earnings 289,445

265,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (118,920)

(127,136) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,415,639 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,643,461 shares at December 31, 2022 (34,578)

(39,922) Total stockholders' equity 998,907

$ 785,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,786,635

$ 7,207,304





(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $241 at each of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 418,741 $ 232,296 $ 246,941 $ 215,621 $ 202,588 Commercial real estate, other 2,071,514 1,481,062 1,423,518 1,423,479 1,460,023 Commercial and industrial 1,160,310 891,139 892,634 877,472 858,452 Premium finance 162,357 158,263 159,197 167,682 152,237 Leases 377,791 354,641 345,131 312,847 314,522 Residential real estate 791,442 712,602 723,360 733,361 743,005 Home equity lines of credit 199,221 174,383 177,858 174,525 169,335 Consumer, indirect 654,371 647,177 629,426 592,309 563,088 Consumer, direct 138,019 107,406 108,363 113,314 111,804 Deposit account overdrafts 830 749 722 597 851 Total loans and leases $ 5,974,596 $ 4,759,718 $ 4,707,150 $ 4,611,207 $ 4,575,905 Total acquired loans and leases (a) $ 2,032,505 $ 1,024,739 $ 1,108,728 $ 1,186,069 $ 1,304,633 Total originated loans and leases $ 3,942,091 $ 3,734,979 $ 3,598,422 $ 3,425,138 $ 3,271,272 Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 1,682,634 $ 1,555,064 $ 1,589,402 $ 1,635,953 $ 1,661,865 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 1,225,646 1,085,169 1,160,182 1,162,012 1,143,010 Retail certificates of deposit 950,783 622,091 530,236 544,741 584,259 Money market deposit accounts 718,633 579,106 617,029 624,708 645,242 Governmental deposit accounts 705,596 649,303 625,965 734,734 728,057 Savings accounts 1,116,622 1,024,638 1,068,547 1,077,383 1,080,053 Brokered deposits 559,955 273,156 125,580 86,089 86,739 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 5,277,235 $ 4,233,463 $ 4,127,539 $ 4,229,667 $ 4,267,360 Total deposits $ 6,959,869 $ 5,788,527 $ 5,716,941 $ 5,865,620 $ 5,929,225 Total demand deposits (b) $ 2,908,280 $ 2,640,233 $ 2,749,584 $ 2,797,965 $ 2,804,875 Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs): (c)









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 5,924 $ 4,014 $ 4,842 $ 8,424 $ 8,236 Nonaccrual loans 28,796 29,980 31,473 27,831 29,488 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (c) 34,720 33,994 36,315 36,255 37,724 Other real estate owned (OREO) 7,166 8,778 8,895 8,840 9,210 Total NPAs (c) $ 41,886 $ 42,772 $ 45,210 $ 45,095 $ 46,934 Criticized loans (d) $ 221,170 $ 198,812 $ 191,355 $ 164,775 $ 181,395 Classified loans (e) 112,045 93,168 89,604 94,848 115,483 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (c) 176.30 % 156.80 % 146.39 % 145.82 % 138.76 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (c) 0.58 % 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.82 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (c) 0.48 % 0.58 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.64 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (c) 0.70 % 0.90 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.02 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (d) 3.70 % 4.18 % 4.07 % 3.57 % 3.96 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (e) 1.88 % 1.96 % 1.90 % 2.06 % 2.52 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.02 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b) 41.79 % 45.61 % 48.10 % 47.70 % 47.31 % Capital Information (f)(g)(h)(i)









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.36 % 12.22 % 11.92 % 11.80 % 11.62 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.10 % 12.49 % 12.19 % 12.08 % 11.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 12.92 % 13.35 % 13.06 % 12.98 % 12.81 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.64 % 9.02 % 8.92 % 8.64 % 8.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 728,892 $ 624,292 $ 604,566 $ 584,880 $ 564,708 Tier 1 capital 776,753 638,116 618,354 598,633 578,425 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 828,910 682,477 662,421 643,189 622,516 Total risk-weighted assets $ 6,417,511 $ 5,110,318 $ 5,071,240 $ 4,955,627 $ 4,857,818 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.37 % 11.21 % 10.90 % 10.86 % 10.81 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (j) 7.00 % 7.08 % 6.67 % 6.47 % 6.60 %





(a) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (b) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits. (c) Nonperforming loans and leases include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and leases, and OREO. (d) Includes loans and leases categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (e) Includes loans and leases categorized as substandard or doubtful. (f) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (g) June 30, 2023 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (h) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 4.92% at June 30, 2023, 5.35% at March 31, 2023, 5.06% at December 31, 2022, 4.98% at September 30, 2022 and 4.81% at June 30, 2022, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%. (i) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. (j) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

















Provision for (recovery of) other credit losses $ 7,751

$ 1,673

$ (1,135)

$ 9,424

$ (8,141) Provision for checking account overdraft credit losses 232

180

355

412

554 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 7,983

$ 1,853

$ (780)

$ 9,836

$ (7,587)



















Net charge-offs

















Gross charge-offs $ 2,041

$ 1,855

$ 1,951

$ 3,896

$ 4,284 Recoveries 845

311

410

1,156

833 Net charge-offs $ 1,196

$ 1,544

$ 1,541

$ 2,740

$ 3,451



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) by type

















Construction $ —

$ 9

$ —

$ 9

$ — Commercial real estate, other $ (9)

$ 6

$ (154)

$ (3)

$ 75 Commercial and industrial (440)

1

418

(439)

877 Premium finance 20

14

22

34

36 Leases 515

389

429

904

726 Residential real estate (10)

12

33

2

328 Home equity lines of credit 55

19

25

74

12 Consumer, indirect 812

850

366

1,662

665 Consumer, direct 43

89

49

132

174 Deposit account overdrafts 210

155

353

365

558 Total net charge-offs $ 1,196

$ 1,544

$ 1,541

$ 2,740

$ 3,451



















Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.09 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

0.15 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



















Trust assets under administration and

management $ 1,931,789

$ 1,803,887

$ 1,764,639

$ 1,682,334

$ 1,731,454 Brokerage assets under administration and

management 1,379,309

1,318,300

1,211,868

1,127,831

1,068,261 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 375,882

$ 384,005

$ 392,364

$ 400,736

$ 410,007 Employees (full-time equivalent) 1,500

1,286

1,267

1,244

1,261

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 58,245 $ 673 4.63 %

$ 35,223 $ 388 4.47 %

$ 182,456 $ 299 0.66 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,873,944 14,294 3.05 %

1,788,254 12,347 2.76 %

1,708,759 8,358 1.96 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 358,732 6,491 7.16 %

239,492 3,963 6.62 %

209,822 2,216 4.18 % Commercial real estate, other 1,735,466 28,240 6.44 %

1,333,062 19,794 5.94 %

1,353,201 15,599 4.56 % Commercial and industrial 1,069,529 19,569 7.24 %

877,391 14,610 6.66 %

864,023 8,715 3.99 % Premium finance 154,557 2,659 6.81 %

147,895 2,150 5.81 %

143,898 1,778 4.89 % Leases 359,016 10,275 11.32 %

342,583 9,643 11.26 %

288,360 10,541 14.46 % Residential real estate (d) 921,012 10,818 4.70 %

839,822 9,717 4.63 %

888,809 9,326 4.20 % Home equity lines of credit 191,915 3,656 7.64 %

176,327 2,966 6.82 %

167,935 1,748 4.17 % Consumer, indirect 651,669 7,942 4.89 %

640,359 7,231 4.58 %

541,135 5,243 3.89 % Consumer, direct 123,899 2,246 7.27 %

108,488 1,739 6.50 %

111,541 1,647 5.92 % Total loans and leases 5,565,795 91,896 6.55 %

4,705,419 71,813 6.12 %

4,568,724 56,813 4.94 % Allowance for credit losses (53,427)





(52,669)





(54,148)



Net loans and leases 5,512,368





4,652,750





4,514,576



Total earning assets 7,444,557 106,863 5.70 %

6,476,227 84,548 5.23 %

6,405,791 65,470 4.06 %























Goodwill and other intangible assets 387,055





325,545





329,243



Other assets 511,271





420,692





386,629



Total assets $ 8,342,883





$ 7,222,464





$ 7,121,663



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 1,095,713 $ 583 0.21 %

$ 1,044,392 $ 136 0.05 %

$ 1,076,028 $ 45 0.02 % Governmental deposit accounts 693,725 2,330 1.35 %

637,959 1,066 0.68 %

704,632 471 0.27 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,178,614 532 0.18 %

1,103,966 180 0.07 %

1,177,751 115 0.04 % Money market deposit accounts 679,123 2,006 1.18 %

583,574 825 0.57 %

641,066 104 0.07 % Retail certificates of deposit 825,155 4,209 2.05 %

576,645 1,750 1.23 %

602,225 747 0.50 % Brokered deposits (e) 480,640 4,743 3.96 %

224,325 1,704 3.08 %

87,006 532 2.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,952,970 14,403 1.17 %

4,170,861 5,661 0.55 %

4,288,708 2,014 0.19 % Short-term borrowings (e) 493,561 5,314 4.32 %

471,426 4,457 3.83 %

150,435 261 0.70 % Long-term borrowings 132,091 1,847 5.56 %

98,477 1,153 4.69 %

152,595 1,313 3.44 % Total borrowed funds 625,652 7,161 4.58 %

569,903 5,610 3.98 %

303,030 1,574 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,578,622 21,564 1.55 %

4,740,764 11,271 0.96 %

4,591,738 3,588 0.31 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,637,671





1,556,636





1,648,067



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 175,152





123,599





90,457



Total liabilities 7,391,445





6,420,999





6,330,262



Stockholders' equity 951,438





801,465





791,401



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,342,883





$ 7,222,464





$ 7,121,663



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 85,299 4.15 %



$ 73,277 4.27 %



$ 61,882 3.75 % Net interest margin (b)



4.54 %





4.53 %





3.84 %



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets













Short-term investments $ 47,008 $ 1,061 4.55 %

$ 256,864 $ 459 0.36 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,831,335 26,641 2.91 %

1,689,676 15,771 1.87 % Loans (b)(c):













Construction 300,270 10,454 6.92 %

217,705 4,371 3.99 % Commercial real estate, other 1,538,771 48,034 6.21 %

1,357,792 30,381 4.45 % Commercial and industrial 975,633 34,179 6.97 %

876,242 16,738 3.80 % Premium finance 151,244 4,809 6.32 %

138,359 2,942 4.23 % Leases 350,845 19,918 11.29 %

225,667 16,643 14.67 % Residential real estate (d) 881,514 20,535 4.66 %

901,201 19,092 4.24 % Home equity lines of credit 184,337 6,622 7.24 %

165,649 3,360 4.09 % Consumer, indirect 646,045 15,173 4.74 %

532,501 10,288 3.90 % Consumer, direct 116,377 3,985 6.91 %

108,934 3,242 6.00 % Total loans and leases 5,145,036 163,709 6.35 %

4,524,050 107,057 4.72 % Allowance for credit losses (53,052)





(58,026)



Net loans and leases 5,091,984





4,466,024



Total earning assets 6,970,327 191,411 5.48 %

6,412,564 123,287 3.84 %















Goodwill and other intangible assets 356,470





316,753



Other assets 465,782





364,911



Total assets $ 7,792,579





$ 7,094,228



















Liabilities and Equity













Interest-bearing deposits:













Savings accounts $ 1,071,174 $ 719 0.14 %

$ 1,063,490 $ 79 0.01 % Governmental deposit accounts 666,683 3,396 1.03 %

687,620 919 0.27 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,142,648 712 0.13 %

1,174,526 207 0.04 % Money market deposit accounts 632,561 2,831 0.90 %

645,644 201 0.06 % Retail certificates of deposit 702,809 5,959 1.71 %

614,533 1,617 0.53 % Brokered deposits (e) 353,760 6,447 3.68 %

89,256 1,044 2.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,569,635 20,064 0.89 %

4,275,069 4,067 0.19 % Short-term borrowings (e) 482,643 9,771 4.08 %

152,380 599 0.79 % Long-term borrowings 115,375 3,000 5.24 %

140,912 2,037 2.90 % Total borrowed funds 598,018 12,771 4.30 %

293,292 2,636 1.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,167,653 32,835 1.28 %

4,568,361 6,703 0.29 %















Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,598,985





1,627,480



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 149,075





85,431



Total liabilities 6,915,713





6,281,272



















Stockholders' equity 876,866





812,956



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,792,579





$ 7,094,228



















Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 158,576 4.20 %



$ 116,584 3.55 % Net interest margin (b)



4.53 %





3.63 %





(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.6% blended corporate income tax rate at June 30, 2023 and a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate at March 31, 2023 and at June 30, 2023. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on brokered deposits and interest expense on short-term FHLB advances (included in short-term borrowings) for all periods presented.

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding

Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. Peoples also uses the non-

U.S. GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. The following tables summarize the non-U.S. GAAP financial

measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Core non-interest expense:

















Total non-interest expense $ 70,623

$ 56,479

$ 49,899

$ 127,102

$ 101,528 Less: acquisition-related expenses 10,709

551

602

11,260

1,975 Less: COVID-19-related expenses —

—

29

—

123 Add: COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit 548

—

—

548

— Core non-interest expense $ 60,462

$ 55,928

$ 49,268

$ 116,390

$ 99,430



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Efficiency ratio:

















Total non-interest expense 70,623

$ 56,479

49,899

127,102

101,528 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 67,823

$ 54,608

$ 47,865

$ 122,431

$ 97,786



















Total non-interest income $ 21,015

$ 19,060

$ 19,386

$ 40,075

$ 39,436 Less: net (loss) gain on investment securities (166)

(1,935)

(44)

(2,101)

86 Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (1,665)

(246)

(152)

(1,911)

(279) Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses $ 22,846

$ 21,241

$ 19,582

$ 44,087

$ 39,629



















Net interest income $ 84,853

$ 72,878

$ 61,468

$ 157,731

$ 115,778 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 446

399

414

845

806 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis $ 85,299

$ 73,277

$ 61,882

$ 158,576

$ 116,584



















Adjusted revenue $ 108,145

$ 94,518

$ 81,464

$ 202,663

$ 156,213



















Efficiency ratio 62.71 %

57.78 %

58.76 %

60.41 %

62.60 %



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:















Core non-interest expense $ 60,462

$ 55,928

$ 49,268

$ 116,390

$ 99,430 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Adjusted core non-interest expense $ 57,662

$ 54,057

$ 47,234

$ 111,719

$ 95,688



















Adjusted revenue $ 108,145

$ 94,518

$ 81,464

$ 202,663

$ 156,213



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 53.32 %

57.19 %

57.98 %

55.13 %

61.25 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 23.6% blended corporate income tax rate at June 30, 2023 and a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022











Tangible equity:









Total stockholders' equity $ 998,907 $ 819,543 $ 785,328 $ 760,511 $ 786,824 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 413,172 324,562 326,329 328,428 328,132 Tangible equity $ 585,735 $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692











Tangible assets:









Total assets $ 8,786,635 $ 7,311,520 $ 7,207,304 $ 7,005,854 $ 7,278,292 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 413,172 324,562 326,329 328,428 328,132 Tangible assets $ 8,373,463 $ 6,986,958 $ 6,880,975 $ 6,677,426 $ 6,950,160











Tangible book value per common share:









Tangible equity $ 585,735 $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692 Common shares outstanding 35,374,916 28,488,158 28,287,837 28,278,078 28,290,115











Tangible book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 17.37 $ 16.23 $ 15.28 $ 16.21











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:



Tangible equity $ 585,735 $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692 Tangible assets $ 8,373,463 $ 6,986,958 $ 6,880,975 $ 6,677,426 $ 6,950,160











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 7.00 % 7.08 % 6.67 % 6.47 % 6.60 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Pre-provision net revenue:

















Income before income taxes $ 27,262

$ 33,606

$ 31,735

$ 60,868

$ 61,273 Add: provision for credit losses 7,983

1,853

—

9,836

— Add: loss on OREO 1,612

10

32

1,622

33 Add: loss on investment securities 166

1,935

44

2,101

44 Add: loss on other assets 45

229

119

274

141 Add: net loss on other transactions 8

7

—

15

104 Less: recovery of credit losses —

—

780

—

7,587 Less: gain on investment securities —

—

—

—

130 Pre-provision net revenue $ 37,076

$ 37,640

$ 31,150

$ 74,716

$ 53,878 Total average assets $ 8,342,883

$ 7,222,464

$ 7,121,663

$ 7,792,579

$ 7,094,228



















Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(annualized) 1.78 %

2.11 %

1.75 %

1.93 %

1.53 %



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 32,649,976

28,021,879

28,061,736

30,314,504

28,041,145 Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted $1.13

$1.34

$1.11

$2.45

$1.91

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:







Net income $ 21,096

$ 26,560

$ 24,888

$ 47,656

$ 48,465 Add: loss on investment securities 166

1,935

44

2,101

— Less: tax effect of loss on investment securities (a) 35

406

9

441

— Less: gain on investment securities —

—

—

—

86 Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a) —

—

—

—

18 Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 1,665

246

152

1,911

279 Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions

(a) 349

52

32

401

59 Add: acquisition-related expenses 10,709

551

602

11,260

1,975 Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) 2,249

116

126

2,365

415 Add: COVID-19-related expenses —

—

29

—

123 Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a) —

—

6

—

26 Less: COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit 548

—

—

548

— Add: tax effect of COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit 115

—

—

115

— Net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 30,570

$ 28,718

$ 25,542

$ 59,288

$ 50,274



















Days in the period 91

90

91

181

181 Days in the year 365

365

365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 84,616

$ 107,716

$ 99,825

$ 96,102

$ 97,733 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 122,616

$ 116,467

$ 102,449

$ 119,559

$ 101,381 Return on average assets:

















Annualized net income $ 84,616

$ 107,716

$ 99,825

$ 96,102

$ 97,733 Total average assets $ 8,342,883

$ 7,222,464

$ 7,121,663

$ 7,792,579

$ 7,094,228 Return on average assets 1.01 %

1.49 %

1.40 %

1.23 %

1.38 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:







Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 122,616

$ 116,467

$ 102,449

$ 119,559

$ 101,381 Total average assets $ 8,342,883

$ 7,222,464

$ 7,121,663

$ 7,792,579

$ 7,094,228 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.47 %

1.61 %

1.44 %

1.53 %

1.43 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets: Net income $ 21,096

$ 26,560

$ 24,888

$ 47,656

$ 48,465 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 2,800

1,871

2,034

4,671

3,742 Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 588

393

427

981

786 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after

tax) $ 23,308

$ 28,038

$ 26,495

$ 51,346

$ 51,421



















Days in the period 91

90

91

181

181 Days in the year 365

365

365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 84,616

$ 107,716

$ 99,825

$ 96,102

$ 97,733 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible

assets (after tax) $ 93,488

$ 113,710

$ 106,271

$ 103,543

$ 103,694



















Average tangible equity: Total average stockholders' equity $ 951,438

$ 801,465

$ 791,401

$ 876,866

$ 812,956 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 387,055

325,545

329,243

356,470

316,753 Average tangible equity $ 564,383

$ 475,920

$ 462,158

$ 520,396

$ 496,203



















Return on total average stockholders' equity ratio:







Annualized net income $ 84,616

$ 107,716

$ 99,825

$ 96,102

$ 97,733 Total average stockholders' equity $ 951,438

$ 801,465

$ 791,401

$ 876,866

$ 812,956



















Return on total average stockholders' equity ratio 8.89 %

13.44 %

12.61 %

10.96 %

12.02 %









Return on average tangible equity ratio:







Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible

assets (after tax) $ 93,488

$ 113,710

$ 106,271

$ 103,543

$ 103,694 Average tangible equity $ 564,383

$ 475,920

$ 462,158

$ 520,396

$ 496,203



















Return on average tangible equity ratio 16.56 %

23.89 %

22.99 %

19.90 %

20.90 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.