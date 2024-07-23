PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income totaled $29.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.82. In comparison, Peoples reported net income of $29.6 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.84, for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $21.1 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.64, for the second quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased with our results for the quarter, in particular our loan growth and continued stable credit metrics. Additionally, we are very honored to be recognized by Newsweek for being awarded one of America's Best Regional Banks and one of America's Greatest Workplaces, one of only five banks being recognized for both awards," said Tyler Wilcox, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on creating a top tier workplace while producing solid and consistent performance."

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was relatively consistent when compared to the linked quarter, with higher interest income offset by higher funding costs. Net interest margin decreased to 4.18% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.26% for the linked quarter driven by lower accretion income.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.13 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.14 for the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, decreased $1.6 million , or 6%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower insurance income due to annual contingency income recognized in the first quarter of each year.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 59.2%, compared to 58.1% for the linked quarter.



Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2024 increased $122.5 million , or 8% annualized, compared to at March 31, 2024 . The increase was driven by growth in (i) premium finance loans, (ii) commercial and industrial loans, (iii) constructions loans, and (iv) consumer indirect loans, partially offset by a decrease in other commercial real estate loans.

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the second quarter of 2024. Delinquency trends improved compared to March 31, 2024 . Criticized and classified loans both decreased and were driven by the paydowns of previously downgraded commercial and industrial relationships. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.27% of average total loans, representing a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Period-end total deposit balances at June 30, 2024 decreased $28.8 million compared to at March 31, 2024 Excluding a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit of $70.8 million , core deposits were up $42.0 million compared to the linked quarter, driven by an increase in retail certificates of deposits and higher money market deposit accounts. Total loan balances were 87% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2024 , compared to 85% at March 31, 2024 .



Completion of the Limestone Merger:

As of the close of business on April 30, 2023, Peoples completed its previously announced merger with Limestone Bancorp, Inc. ("Limestone"), a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Limestone Bank, pursuant to a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated October 24, 2022. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Limestone merged with and into Peoples, and immediately thereafter Limestone Bank merged with and into Peoples' wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank (collectively, the "Limestone Merger"), in a transaction valued at $177.9 million. Peoples recorded acquisition-related expenses, primarily related to the Limestone Merger, which included $(0.1) million and $10.7 million in other non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. There was no such expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Peoples recorded acquisition expenses of $(0.1) million compared to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $86.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and was relatively flat when compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.18% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.26% for the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily driven by a decrease in accretion income, net of amortization, from acquisitions and higher borrowing costs, which offset higher earning asset yields.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 million, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023 was driven by increases in market interest rates, the Limestone Merger, and organic growth. Net interest margin decreased 36 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on deposits.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, which added 29 basis points, 32 basis points and 24 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by lower pay-offs. The increase in accretion income for the current quarter compared to the second quarter of 2023 was a result of the accretion from the Limestone Merger.

For the first six months of 2024, net interest income increased $15.5 million, or 10%, compared to the first six months of 2023, while net interest margin decreased 31 basis points to 4.22%. The increase in net interest income was driven by increases in market interest rates and an additional four months of income from the Limestone Merger. The decrease in net interest margin for the first six months of 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023 was primarily driven by higher borrowing costs, which offset higher earning asset yields.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which added 30 and 18 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The increase in accretion income for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was due to more accretion in 2024 from the Limestone Merger.

Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million for the linked quarter and $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was a result of (i) higher net charge-offs, (ii) an increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans and leases, and (iii) loan growth. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) a deterioration in macro-economic conditions used within the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, (ii) an increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans and leases and (iii) loan growth. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, was largely attributable to the provision for loans acquired in the Limestone Merger recorded in the second quarter of 2023, as well as a reduction in the reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases, offset by loan growth, an increase in net charges-offs and economic forecast deterioration.

The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2024 was $11.8 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.8 million for the first six months of 2023. The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2024 was mainly a result of (i) higher net charge-offs, (ii) an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans and leases and (iii) loan growth. The provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2023 was driven by (i) the addition of the provision for the non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, (ii) loan growth and (iii) economic forecast deterioration, partially offset by a reduction in the reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases and the use of updated loss drivers.

The provision for credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.13 for the second quarter of 2024, $0.14 for the first quarter of 2024, and $0.19 for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the provision negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.27, compared to $0.25 for the first six months of 2023.

For additional information on net charge-offs, credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Income. The net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by $0.4 million of net losses on repossessed assets. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily due to $0.3 million of net losses on repossessed assets. The second quarter of 2023 net loss was primarily driven by a $1.6 million write-down of an other real estate owned ("OREO") property.

The net loss realized during the first six months of 2024 was $1.1 million, compared to a net loss realized of $4.0 million for the first six months of 2023. The net loss for the first six months of 2024 was primarily driven by the $0.7 million of net losses on repossessed assets mentioned above. The net loss recognized in the first six months of 2023 was primarily driven by a $2.0 million pre-tax net loss on the sale of available-for-sale investment securities and the $1.6 million write-down of an OREO property mentioned above.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $1.6 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was primarily impacted by a decrease of $2.4 million in insurance income due to seasonal performance-based commissions being paid in the first quarter of each year. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase of $0.4 million in each of electronic banking income and trust and investment income, respectively. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the second quarter of 2024 was 22% of total revenue (defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income excluding net gains and losses) compared to 23% for the first quarter of 2023.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.6 million, primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in other non-interest income, driven by operating lease income, and a $0.6 million increase in trust and investment income, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in lease income. The increases for the second quarter of 2024, when compared to the second quarter of 2023, were primarily due to the additional customers brought in from the Limestone Merger and increases of assets under administration and management.

For the first six months of 2024, total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, increased $6.5 million, or 15%, compared to the first six months of 2023. The increase was driven by (i) a $2.1 million increase in other non-interest income, driven by operating lease income, (ii) a $1.2 million increase in insurance income, (iii) a $1.1 million increase in trust and investment income, (iv) a $1.0 million increase in bank owned life insurance income, (v) a $0.9 million increase in deposit account service charge income, and (vi) a $0.6 million increase in electronic banking income, offset by a $0.4 million decrease in lease income. The increases for the first six months of 2024, when compared to the first six months of 2023, were primarily due to the additional customers brought in from the Limestone Merger, increases of assets under administration and management, higher contingency income, and market increases for premiums.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense increased $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $2.2 million in other non-interest expense driven by a one-time $1.3 million true-up of corporate expenses and $1.0 million in data processing and software expense driven by higher expenses attributable to recent technology projects, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in salaries and employee benefit costs. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits costs was due to annual expenses that occur in the first quarter of each year including annual merit increases, stock-based compensation expenses attributable to retirement-eligible employees and health savings account ("HSA") contributions.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, total non-interest expense decreased $1.9 million, or 3%. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expenses increased $8.8 million, or 15%, primarily due to increases of $3.7 million in salaries and employee benefits costs due to additional employees added in the Limestone Merger, and $2.0 million in data processing and software expense due to the recent growth, including through acquisitions.

For the six months of 2024, total non-interest expense increased $10.1 million, or 8%, compared to the first six months of 2023. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expenses increased $21.5 million, or 19%, primarily due to increases of $10.5 million in salaries and employee benefits costs due to additional employees added in the Limestone Merger, and $3.2 million and $2.1 million in data processing and software expense and in net occupancy and equipment expense, respectively, due to recent growth, included through acquisitions.

The table below summarizes the amount of acquisition-related expenses for each line item that is a component of non-interest expense. Acquisition-related expenses are considered a non-core non-interest expense by Peoples. This information is used by Peoples to provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs $ 36,564

$ 38,893

$ 38,025

$ 75,457

$ 70,053 Data processing and software expense 6,743

5,769

4,728

12,512

9,290 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,142

6,283

5,380

12,425

10,335 Professional fees 2,935

2,967

7,438

5,902

10,319 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Electronic banking expense 1,941

1,781

1,832

3,722

3,323 Marketing expense 681

1,056

1,357

1,737

2,287 FDIC insurance premiums 1,251

1,186

1,464

2,437

2,265 Franchise tax expense 760

881

872

1,641

1,906 Communication expense 736

799

724

1,535

1,337 Other loan expenses 1,036

1,076

538

2,112

1,277 Other non-interest expense 7,182

4,986

5,465

12,168

10,039 Total non-interest expense 68,758

68,465

70,623

137,223

127,102 Acquisition-related non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs —

16

5,125

16

5,146 Data processing and software expense —

(18)

1

(18)

1 Net occupancy and equipment expense —

—

20

—

29 Professional fees —

(38)

4,812

(38)

5,103 Electronic banking expense —

(100)

115

(100)

115 Marketing expense —

10

13

10

23 Other loan expenses —

—

1

—

1 Other non-interest expense —

46

622

46

842 Total acquisition-related non-interest expense —

(84)

10,709

(84)

11,260 Non-interest expense excluding acquisition-related expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 36,564

38,877

32,900

75,441

64,907 Data processing and software expense 6,743

5,787

4,727

12,530

9,289 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,142

6,283

5,360

12,425

10,306 Professional fees 2,935

3,005

2,626

5,940

5,216 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Electronic banking expense 1,941

1,881

1,717

3,822

3,208 Marketing expense 681

1,046

1,344

1,727

2,264 FDIC insurance premiums 1,251

1,186

1,464

2,437

2,265 Franchise tax expense 760

881

872

1,641

1,906 Communication expense 736

799

724

1,535

1,337 Other loan expenses 1,036

1,076

537

2,112

1,276 Other non-interest expense 7,182

4,940

4,843

12,122

9,197 Total non-interest expense excluding acquisition-related expense $ 68,758

$ 68,549

$ 59,914

$ 137,307

$ 115,842





















The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 59.2%, compared to 58.1% for the linked quarter and 62.7% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved compared to the prior year quarter due to the decrease in acquisition-related expenses. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 59.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 58.1% for the linked quarter, and 53.3% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio and the adjusted for non-core items efficiency ratio increased compared to the linked quarter increased mainly as the result of a reduction in non-interest income. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of 2024 was 58.6%, compared to 60.4% for the first six months of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved compared to the prior year first six months due to the decrease in acquisition-related expenses. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 58.7% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 55.2% for the first six months of 2023. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $6.9 million with an effective tax rate of 19.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to income tax expense of $8.3 million with an effective tax rate of 21.8% for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $6.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expense when compared to the prior quarter was driven by a $1.1 million one-time benefit related to a prior year amended return. The increase in income tax expense when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher pre-tax income. Peoples recorded income tax expense of $15.1 million with an effective tax rate of 20.5% for the first six months of 2024 and $13.2 million with an effective tax rate of 21.7% in the first six months of 2023. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax income.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:

Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at June 30, 2024 increased $2.7 million when compared to at March 31, 2024, increased $70.8 million when compared to at December 31, 2023, and decreased $14.3 million when compared to at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the balance when compared to at June 30, 2023, was driven by principal payment reductions. The balances of unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $112.7 million, $111.8 million, and $121.5 million at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024, and at June 30, 2023, respectively.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at June 30, 2024 decreased $22.5 million and increased $18.3 million and $28.1 million when compared to at March 31, 2024, at December 31, 2023 and at June 30, 2023, respectively. The decrease when compared to the linked quarter was driven by principal payments. The increase when compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by higher yielding, longer duration securities booked as held-to-maturity. The balances of net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investment securities were $79.4 million, $77.4 million, and $81.1 million at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024, and at June 30, 2023, respectively.

The effective duration of the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2024 was estimated to be 5.26 years. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of its Asset Liability Management program, and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are one component of Peoples' liquidity profile.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At June 30, 2024, Peoples had liquid and liquefiable assets totaling $607.0 million, which included (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At June 30, 2024, Peoples had a borrowing capacity of $727.3 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally at June 30, 2024, Peoples had other contingent sources of liquidity totaling $2.7 billion. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $190.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023 due to an improvement in other inputs in our aforementioned liquidity metrics, specifically unencumbered securities, driven by the migration of deposit balances to insured cash sweep accounts ("ICS"), freeing up investment securities previously held as collateral against those balances, and requiring less cash to be held on the balance sheet.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2024 increased $122.5 million, or 8% annualized, compared to at March 31, 2024. The increase in the period-end total loan and lease balances was primarily driven by increases of (i) $54.4 million in premium finance loans, (ii) $43.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, (iii) $25.9 million in construction loans, (iv) $24.8 million in indirect consumer loans, partially offset by a reduction of $47.8 million in other commercial real estate loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2024 increased $166.2 million compared to at December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth of $90.2 million, $73.1 million, and $18.9 million in premium finance loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity lines of credit, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $23.4 million in construction loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at June 30, 2024 increased $350.8 million compared to at June 30, 2023, primarily driven by organic growth in our premium finance, other commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and lease portfolios of $130.1 million, $124.5 million, $97.8 million, and $52.9, respectively.

Quarterly average total loan balances increased $73.5 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in average total loan balances when compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of growth of (i) $50.1 million in premium finance loans, (ii) $27.1 million in commercial and industrial loans,and (iii) $9.9 million in leases, partially offset by reductions of $10.5 million in construction loans, $5.4 million in residential real estate loans, and $5.0 million in consumer direct loans.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, quarterly average loan balances in the current quarter increased $0.7 billion, or 12%. The increase was driven by loans acquired in the Limestone Merger, and to a lesser extent, organic growth in other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, premium finance loans, and leases.

Asset Quality:

Overall, asset quality remained relatively stable through the second quarter of 2024. Delinquency trends remained stable as loans considered current comprised 98.8%, 98.7%, and 99.0% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024, and and at June 30, 2023, respectively. Total nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 increased $2.4 million, or 5%, compared to at March 31, 2024, and increased $6.8 million, or 16%, compared to at June 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the balance of nonaccrual small-ticket leases, produced by our North Star Leasing business, and other commercial real estate loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to at June 30, 2023, was impacted by the increase of small-ticket nonaccrual leases and an increase in loans past due and accruing. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO was 0.77% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2024, and 0.70% at June 30, 2023.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, decreased $16.6 million, or 6%, compared to at March 31, 2024, increased $4.7 million, or 2%, compared to at December 31, 2023, and increased $20.1 million, or 9%, compared to at June 30, 2023. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.79% at June 30, 2024, compared to 4.14% at March 31, 2024, 3.82% at December 31, 2023, and 3.68% at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to at March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by paydowns on previously downgraded loans. Compared to June 30, 2023, the increase in the amount of criticized loans was primarily driven by loan downgrades.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, decreased $27.3 million, or 19%, compared to at March 31, 2024, increased $0.2 million compared to at December 31, 2023, and increased $9.2 million, or 8%, compared to at June 30, 2023. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.90% at June 30, 2024, compared to 2.38% at March 31, 2024, 1.95% at December 31, 2023, and 1.86% at June 30, 2023. The decrease in classified loans compared to at March 31, 2024 was driven by paydowns and two upgrades in the commercial portfolio. The increase in classified loans when compared to at June 30, 2023, was primarily driven by loan downgrades.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.27% of average total loans for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.22% for the linked quarter, and 0.09% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase relative to the linked quarter was driven by an increase in charge-offs on small-ticket leases partially offset by decreases in net charge-offs on commercial and industrial loans and other commercial real estate loans. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024 versus the prior year second quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in charge-offs on (i) small-tickets leases, (ii) indirect consumer loans, (iii) commercial and industrial loans, and (iv) other commercial real estate loans.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses increased $1.4 million when compared to at March 31, 2024, increased $4.2 million when compared to at December 31, 2023, and increased $5.0 million when compared to at June 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024 when compared to at March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase on reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases. The increase in the allowance balance at June 30, 2024 when compared to June 30, 2023 was driven by loan growth and a deterioration in macro-economic conditions used within the CECL model, partially offset by a release of reserves on individually analyzed loans and leases. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2024, and 1.02% at June 30, 2023.

Deposits:

As of June 30, 2024, period-end total deposits decreased $28.8 million compared to at March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of (i) $70.8 million in brokered certificates of deposit, (ii) $58.8 million in governmental deposit accounts, and (iii) $24.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase of $132.5 million in retail certificates of deposit. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was due to current specials being offered, while the decrease in governmental deposit accounts was due to the seasonality of those balances, which are typically higher in the first quarter. Excluding a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit of $70.8 million, deposits were up $42.0 million compared to the linked quarter, driven by the aforementioned increase in retail certificates of deposits and higher money market deposit accounts.

Compared to December 31, 2023, period-end total deposits increased $145.5 million, or 2%. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $369.5 million in retail certificates of deposit and $93.7 million in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $162.8 million in brokered certificates of deposits, $95.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $60.8 million in interest bearing demand accounts.

Compared to June 30, 2023, period-end deposit balances increased $337.9 million, or 5%. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $862.1 million in retail certificates of deposit, $150.5 million in money market deposit accounts, and $60.7 million in governmental deposit accounts, offset by decreases of $236.1 million, $209.9 million, $147.3 million, and $142.1 million in savings accounts, non-interest bearing deposits, brokered certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was driven by current promotions being offered.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance at June 30, 2024 were 78% and 22%, respectively, compared to 76% and 24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024, and 78% and 22%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 30%, 32%, and 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024, and at June 30, 2023, respectively. Uninsured amounts are estimated based on the portion of customer account balances that exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $748.3 million, or 38%, $865.6 million, or 42%, and $749.9 million, or 38% of the uninsured deposit balances at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024, and at June 30, 2023, respectively.

Average deposit balances during the second quarter of 2024 increased $120.2 million when compared to the linked quarter, and increased $0.7 billion, or 11%, when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in average deposit balances compared to the linked quarter was driven by increases of $160.8 million in retail certificates of deposits, $65.6 million in money market deposit accounts, and $32.0 million in governmental deposits, partially offset by decreases of $86.7 million in brokered certificates of deposits and $24.9 million in non-interest bearing deposits. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 35%, 35% and 42% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, at March 31, 2024 and at June 30, 2023, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $15.8 million, or 1%, compared to at March 31, 2024. This change was primarily driven by net income of $29.0 million during the quarter, partially offset by dividends paid of $14.2 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $24.3 million, or 2%, compared to at December 31, 2023, which was due to net income of $58.6 million in the first six months of 2024, partially offset by dividends paid of $27.9 million and an increase of $8.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $78.9 million, or 8%, compared to at June 30, 2023, which was due to net income of $124.3 million in the last twelve months and a decrease in other comprehensive loss of $8.7 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $55.9 million.

At June 30, 2024, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.55%, compared to 12.50% at March 31, 2024, and 12.10% at June 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.76% at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.69% at March 31, 2024, and 11.36% at June 30, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.47% at June 30, 2024, compared to 13.40% at March 31, 2024, and 12.92% at June 30, 2023. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to at March 31, 2024, and at June 31, 2023, these ratios improved due to net income during the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by dividends paid.

At June 30, 2024, book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $30.36 and $18.91, respectively, compared to $29.93 and $18.39, respectively, at March 31, 2024, and $28.24 and $16.56, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets increased 21 basis points when compared to March 31, 2024. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, increased 24 basis points when compared to at March 31, 2024. Compared to at June 30, 2023, the total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio increased from 11.37% to 11.68%, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased from 7.00% to 7.61%. The ratios increased compared to at June 30, 2023, primarily due to net income over the last twelve months.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.2 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024, and 150 locations, including 130 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results of operations on July 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio and earnings conference call presentation will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than those in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses and COVID-19 employee retention credit.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 employee retention credit, and the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and COVID-19 employee retention credit divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses and acquisition-related expenses.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

(1) the effects of interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; (2) the effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay; (3) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of acquisitions, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities; (4) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; (5) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements; (6) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; (7) current and future local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which Peoples operates and/or the U.S. economy generally, an increasing federal government budget deficit, the failure of the federal government to raise the federal debt ceiling, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners) and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; (8) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; (9) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and continued elevated interest rates, and may adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; (10) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (11) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses; (12) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; (13) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model; (14) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; (15) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors; (16) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries; (17) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (18) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the failure in 2024 of Republic First Bank, and closures in 2023 of Silicon Valley Bank in California, Signature Bank in New York and First Republic Bank in California, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels, and may further result in potential increased regulatory requirements, increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; (19) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; (20) any misappropriation of the confidential information which Peoples possesses could have an adverse impact on Peoples' business and could result in regulatory actions, litigation and other adverse effects; (21) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; (22) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; (24) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business; (25) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (26) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East); (27) the potential deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks; (28) the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; (29) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property; (30) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets; (31) Peoples' ability to integrate the Limestone Merger, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (32) the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the Limestone Merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; (33) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases; (34) the vulnerability of Peoples' network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Peoples contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (35) Peoples' business may be adversely affected by increased political and regulatory scrutiny of corporate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices; (36) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; and (37) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website - www.peoplesbancorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

As required by U.S. GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its June 30, 2024 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from the estimates and information contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 PER COMMON SHARE:

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 0.64

$ 1.67

$ 1.57 Diluted 0.82

0.84

0.64

1.66

1.56 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.40

0.39

0.39

0.79

0.77 Book value per common share (a) 30.36

29.93

28.24

30.36

28.24 Tangible book value per common share (a)(b) 18.91

18.39

16.56

18.91

16.56 Closing price of common shares at end of period $ 30.00

$ 29.61

$ 26.55

$ 30.00

$ 26.55



















SELECTED RATIOS:

















Return on average stockholders' equity (c) 10.99 %

11.30 %

8.89 %

11.15 %

10.96 % Return on average tangible equity (c)(d) 19.21 %

19.91 %

16.56 %

19.55 %

19.90 % Return on average assets (c) 1.27 %

1.32 %

1.01 %

1.29 %

1.23 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (c)(e) 1.30 %

1.33 %

1.47 %

1.31 %

1.53 % Efficiency ratio (f)(i) 59.19 %

58.06 %

62.75 %

58.62 %

60.44 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (g)(i) 59.19 %

58.14 %

53.35 %

58.66 %

55.15 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (c)(h) 1.85 %

1.97 %

1.78 %

1.91 %

1.93 % Net interest margin (c)(i) 4.18 %

4.26 %

4.54 %

4.22 %

4.54 % Dividend payout ratio (j) 48.94 %

46.46 %

63.62 %

47.69 %

50.67 %





(a) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (b) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (c) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (d) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (e) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and COVID-19 employee retention credit. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (g) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 employee retention credit, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (h) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (i) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (j) This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total interest income $ 130,770

$ 127,593

$ 106,417

$ 258,363

$ 190,566 Total interest expense 44,157

40,953

21,564

85,110

32,835 Net interest income 86,613

86,640

84,853

173,253

157,731 Provision for credit losses 5,683

6,102

7,983

11,785

9,836 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,930

80,538

76,870

161,468

147,895



















Non-interest income:

















Electronic banking income 6,470

6,046

6,466

12,516

11,909 Trust and investment income 4,999

4,599

4,414

9,598

8,498 Deposit account service charges 4,339

4,223

4,153

8,562

7,676 Insurance income 4,109

6,498

4,004

10,607

9,429 Lease income 1,116

1,236

1,719

2,352

2,796 Bank owned life insurance income 1,037

1,500

842

2,537

1,549 Mortgage banking income 243

321

189

564

503 Net loss on investment securities (353)

(1)

(166)

(354)

(2,101) Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (428)

(341)

(1,665)

(769)

(1,911) Other non-interest income 2,172

1,698

1,059

3,870

1,727 Total non-interest income 23,704

25,779

21,015

49,483

40,075



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 36,564

38,893

38,025

75,457

70,053 Data processing and software expense 6,743

5,769

4,728

12,512

9,290 Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,142

6,283

5,380

12,425

10,335 Professional fees 2,935

2,967

7,438

5,902

10,319 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Electronic banking expense 1,941

1,781

1,832

3,722

3,323 FDIC insurance expense 1,251

1,186

1,464

2,437

2,265 Other loan expenses 1,036

1,076

538

2,112

1,277 Franchise tax expense 760

881

872

1,641

1,906 Communication expense 736

799

724

1,535

1,337 Marketing expense 681

1,056

1,357

1,737

2,287 Other non-interest expense 7,182

4,986

5,465

12,168

10,039 Total non-interest expense 68,758

68,465

70,623

137,223

127,102 Income before income taxes 35,876

37,852

27,262

73,728

60,868 Income tax expense 6,869

8,268

6,166

15,137

13,212 Net income $ 29,007

$ 29,584

$ 21,096

$ 58,591

$ 47,656 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Cont.)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 29,007

$ 29,584

$ 21,096

$ 58,591

$ 47,656 Less: Dividends paid on unvested common shares 218

143

144

361

246 Less: Undistributed loss allocated to unvested common shares 55

64

13

119

45 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 28,734

$ 29,377

$ 20,939

$ 58,111

$ 47,365



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 34,764,489

34,740,349

32,526,962

34,752,419

30,222,165 Effect of potentially dilutive common shares 353,159

311,461

123,014

319,131

92,339 Total weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 35,117,648

35,051,810

32,649,976

35,071,550

30,314,504



















Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 0.64

$ 1.67

$ 1.57 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.64

$ 1.66

$ 1.56 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.79

$ 0.77



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 34,764,489

34,740,349

32,526,962

34,752,419

30,222,165 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 35,117,648

35,051,810

32,649,976

35,071,550

30,314,504 Common shares outstanding at the end of period 35,498,977

35,486,234

35,374,916

35,498,977

35,374,916

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 119,981

$ 111,680 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 115,890

315,042 Total cash and cash equivalents 235,871

426,722 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of





$1,266,060 at June 30, 2024 and $1,184,288 at December 31, 2023) (a) 1,119,139

1,048,322 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of





$622,593 at June 30, 2024 and $612,022 at December 31, 2023) (a) 701,984

683,657 Other investment securities, at cost 62,742

63,421 Total investment securities (a) 1,883,865

1,795,400 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 6,325,371

6,159,196 Allowance for credit losses (66,247)

(62,011) Net loans and leases 6,259,124

6,097,185 Loans held for sale 3,832

1,866 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 106,589

103,856 Bank owned life insurance 142,605

140,554 Goodwill 362,169

362,169 Other intangible assets 44,248

50,003 Other assets 188,158

179,627 Total assets $ 9,226,461

$ 9,157,382 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,472,697

$ 1,567,649 Interest-bearing 5,825,077

5,584,648 Total deposits 7,297,774

7,152,297 Short-term borrowings 482,733

601,121 Long-term borrowings 234,257

216,241 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 133,864

134,189 Total liabilities $ 8,148,628

$ 8,103,848







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2024 or

at December 31, 2023 —

— Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 36,760,516 shares issued at

June 30, 2024 and 36,736,041 shares issued at December 31, 2023, including shares in treasury 863,975

865,227 Retained earnings 357,886

327,237 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (110,193)

(101,590) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,347,476 common shares at June 30, 2024 and 1,511,348 common

shares at December 31, 2023 (33,835)

(37,340) Total stockholders' equity 1,077,833

1,053,534 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,226,461

$ 9,157,382













(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $238, respectively, as of June 30, 2024 and $0 and $238, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 340,601 $ 314,687 $ 364,019 $ 374,016 $ 418,741 Commercial real estate, other 2,195,979 2,243,780 2,196,957 2,189,984 2,071,514 Commercial and industrial 1,258,063 1,214,615 1,184,986 1,128,809 1,160,310 Premium finance 293,349 238,962 203,177 189,251 162,357 Leases 430,651 422,694 414,060 402,635 377,791 Residential real estate 789,344 781,888 791,095 791,965 791,442 Home equity lines of credit 227,608 221,079 208,675 203,940 199,221 Consumer, indirect 675,054 650,228 666,472 668,371 654,371 Consumer, direct 113,655 113,588 128,769 134,562 138,019 Deposit account overdrafts 1,067 1,306 986 857 830 Total loans and leases $ 6,325,371 $ 6,202,827 $ 6,159,196 $ 6,084,390 $ 5,974,596 Total acquired loans and leases (a) $ 1,686,784 $ 1,757,169 $ 1,825,129 $ 1,925,554 $ 2,032,505 Total originated loans and leases $ 4,638,587 $ 4,445,658 $ 4,334,067 $ 4,158,836 $ 3,942,091 Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 1,472,697 $ 1,468,363 $ 1,567,649 $ 1,569,095 $ 1,682,634 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 1,083,512 1,107,712 1,144,357 1,181,079 1,225,646 Retail certificates of deposit 1,812,874 1,680,413 1,443,417 1,198,733 950,783 Money market deposit accounts 869,159 859,961 775,488 730,902 718,633 Governmental deposit accounts 766,337 825,170 726,713 761,625 705,596 Savings accounts 880,542 901,493 919,244 987,170 1,116,622 Brokered deposits 412,653 483,444 575,429 608,914 559,955 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 5,825,077 $ 5,858,193 $ 5,584,648 $ 5,468,423 $ 5,277,235 Total deposits $ 7,297,774 $ 7,326,556 $ 7,152,297 $ 7,037,518 $ 6,959,869 Total demand deposits (b) $ 2,556,209 $ 2,576,075 $ 2,712,006 $ 2,750,174 $ 2,908,280 Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs):









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 7,592 $ 7,662 $ 6,716 $ 9,117 $ 5,924 Nonaccrual loans 33,669 31,361 25,477 26,187 28,796 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (f) 41,261 39,023 32,193 35,304 34,720 Other real estate owned (OREO) 7,409 7,238 7,174 7,174 7,166 Total NPAs $ 48,670 $ 46,261 $ 39,367 $ 42,478 $ 41,886 Criticized loans (c) $ 239,943 $ 256,565 $ 235,239 $ 213,156 $ 219,885 Classified loans (d) 120,180 147,518 120,027 124,836 110,972 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (f) 160.56 % 166.11 % 194.38 % 178.23 % 176.30 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (f) 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.58 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (f) 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.48 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (f) 0.77 % 0.74 % 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.70 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (c) 3.79 % 4.14 % 3.82 % 3.50 % 3.68 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (d) 1.90 % 2.38 % 1.95 % 2.05 % 1.86 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b) 35.03 % 35.16 % 37.92 % 39.08 % 41.79 % Capital Information (e)(g)(i)









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (h) 11.76 % 11.69 % 11.75 % 11.57 % 11.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.55 % 12.50 % 12.58 % 12.31 % 12.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 13.47 % 13.40 % 13.38 % 13.14 % 12.92 % Leverage ratio 9.65 % 9.43 % 9.57 % 9.34 % 9.64 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 799,710 $ 780,017 $ 766,691 $ 752,728 $ 728,892 Tier 1 capital 854,050 834,089 820,495 801,010 776,753 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 916,073 894,662 873,225 855,054 828,910 Total risk-weighted assets $ 6,802,528 $ 6,674,114 $ 6,524,577 $ 6,505,779 $ 6,417,511 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.68 % 11.46 % 11.50 % 11.11 % 11.37 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (j) 7.61 % 7.37 % 7.33 % 6.85 % 7.00 %





(a) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (b) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing demand accounts is considered total demand deposits. (c) Includes loans categorized as special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (d) Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful. (e) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (f) Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO. (g) June 30, 2024 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (h) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.66% at June 30, 2024, 5.60% at March 31, 2024, 5.38% at December 31, 2023, 5.14% at September 30, 2023, and 4.92% at June 30, 2023, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50% (i) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios. (j) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Provision for credit losses

















Provision for credit losses $ 5,397

$ 5,834

$ 7,751

$ 11,231

$ 9,424 Provision for checking account overdrafts 286

268

232

554

412 Total provision for credit losses $ 5,683

$ 6,102

$ 7,983

$ 11,785

$ 9,836



















Net Charge-Offs

















Gross charge-offs $ 4,607

$ 3,874

$ 2,041

$ 8,481

$ 3,896 Recoveries 374

554

845

928

1,156 Net charge-offs $ 4,233

$ 3,320

$ 1,196

$ 7,553

$ 2,740



















Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type

















Construction $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 9 Commercial real estate, other 80

129

(9)

209

(3) Commercial and industrial 46

228

(440)

274

(439) Premium finance 51

46

20

97

34 Leases 2,204

1,058

515

3,262

904 Residential real estate (4)

(3)

(10)

(7)

2 Home equity lines of credit 9

(7)

55

2

74 Consumer, indirect 1,450

1,390

812

2,840

1,662 Consumer, direct 126

217

43

343

132 Deposit account overdrafts 271

262

210

533

365 Total net charge-offs $ 4,233

$ 3,320

$ 1,196

$ 7,553

$ 2,740



















As a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.27 %

0.22 %

0.09 %

0.24 %

0.11 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Trust assets under administration and management $ 2,071,832

$ 2,061,402

$ 2,021,249

$ 1,900,488

$ 1,931,789 Brokerage assets under administration and

management 1,567,775

1,530,954

1,473,814

1,364,372

1,379,309 Mortgage loans serviced for others 341,298

348,937

356,784

366,996

375,882 Employees (full-time equivalent) 1,489

1,498

1,478

1,482

1,500





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 178,094 $ 2,502 5.65 %

$ 142,381 $ 1,922 5.43 %

$ 58,245 $ 673 4.64 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,870,372 16,144 3.45 %

1,832,599 15,234 3.33 %

1,873,944 14,240 3.04 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 328,943 6,595 7.93 %

339,448 6,404 7.46 %

358,732 6,491 7.16 % Commercial real estate, other 2,074,718 36,420 6.94 %

2,076,219 37,242 7.10 %

1,735,466 28,240 6.44 % Commercial and industrial 1,230,290 23,897 7.68 %

1,203,196 23,515 7.73 %

1,069,529 19,561 7.24 % Premium finance 260,513 5,746 8.73 %

210,405 4,564 8.58 %

154,557 2,659 6.81 % Leases 419,764 11,982 11.29 %

409,870 12,067 11.65 %

359,016 10,276 11.32 % Residential real estate (d) 925,629 11,460 4.95 %

930,989 11,322 4.86 %

921,012 10,818 4.70 % Home equity lines of credit 225,362 4,612 8.23 %

216,743 4,297 7.97 %

191,915 3,656 7.64 % Consumer, indirect 656,405 9,669 5.92 %

656,244 9,281 5.69 %

651,669 7,943 4.89 % Consumer, direct 119,048 2,095 7.08 %

124,091 2,098 6.80 %

123,899 2,247 7.27 % Total loans 6,240,672 112,476 7.16 %

6,167,205 110,790 7.13 %

5,565,795 91,891 6.55 % Allowance for credit losses (64,745)





(61,236)





(53,427)



Net loans 6,175,927





6,105,969





5,512,368



Total earning assets 8,224,393 131,122 6.34 %

8,080,949 127,946 6.29 %

7,444,557 106,804 5.70 %























Goodwill and other intangible assets 407,864





410,719





387,055



Other assets 548,197





529,983





511,271



Total assets $ 9,180,454





$ 9,021,651





$ 8,342,883



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 892,465 $ 222 0.10 %

$ 905,713 $ 226 0.10 %

$ 1,095,713 $ 583 0.21 % Governmental deposit accounts 795,913 5,594 2.83 %

763,899 5,085 2.68 %

693,725 2,330 1.35 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,095,553 495 0.18 %

1,109,033 452 0.16 %

1,178,614 532 0.18 % Money market deposit accounts 850,375 5,419 2.56 %

784,759 4,888 2.51 %

679,123 2,006 1.18 % Retail certificates of deposit 1,743,238 18,423 4.25 %

1,582,426 15,900 4.04 %

825,155 4,209 2.05 % Brokered deposits (e) 482,310 5,506 4.59 %

568,996 6,753 4.77 %

480,640 4,744 3.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,859,854 35,659 2.45 %

5,714,826 33,304 2.34 %

4,952,970 14,404 1.17 % Short-term borrowings (e) 407,273 4,978 4.90 %

388,830 4,184 4.31 %

493,561 5,314 4.32 % Long-term borrowings 234,961 3,520 5.98 %

230,274 3,466 6.01 %

132,091 1,847 5.56 % Total borrowed funds 642,234 8,498 5.30 %

619,104 7,650 4.94 %

625,652 7,161 4.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,502,088 44,157 2.73 %

6,333,930 40,954 2.60 %

5,578,622 21,565 1.55 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,476,870





1,501,738





1,637,671



Other liabilities 140,042





133,202





175,152



Total liabilities 8,119,000





7,968,870





7,391,445



Stockholders' equity 1,061,454





1,052,781





951,438



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,180,454





$ 9,021,651





$ 8,342,883



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 86,965 3.61 %



$ 86,992 3.69 %



$ 85,239 4.15 % Net interest margin (b)



4.18 %





4.26 %





4.54 %

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets













Short-term investments $ 160,238 $ 4,424 5.55 %

$ 47,008 $ 1,062 4.55 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,851,485 31,378 3.39 %

1,831,335 26,547 2.90 % Loans (b)(c):













Construction 334,196 12,998 7.69 %

300,270 10,454 6.92 % Commercial real estate, other 2,075,468 73,662 7.02 %

1,538,771 48,034 6.21 % Commercial and industrial 1,216,743 47,412 7.71 %

975,633 34,165 6.96 % Premium finance 235,459 10,310 8.66 %

151,244 4,809 6.32 % Leases 414,817 24,049 11.47 %

350,845 19,919 11.29 % Residential real estate (d) 928,309 22,782 4.91 %

881,514 20,535 4.66 % Home equity lines of credit 221,053 8,909 8.10 %

184,337 6,622 7.24 % Consumer, indirect 656,324 18,950 5.81 %

646,045 15,173 4.74 % Consumer, direct 121,569 4,194 6.94 %

116,377 3,985 6.91 % Total loans 6,203,938 223,266 7.14 %

5,145,036 163,696 6.35 % Allowance for credit losses (62,990)





(53,052)



Net loans 6,140,948





5,091,984



Total earning assets 8,152,671 259,068 6.32 %

6,970,327 191,305 5.49 %















Goodwill and other intangible assets 409,292





356,470



Other assets 539,089





465,782



Total assets $ 9,101,052





$ 7,792,579



















Liabilities and Equity













Interest-bearing deposits:













Savings accounts $ 899,089 $ 448 0.10 %

$ 1,071,174 $ 719 0.14 % Governmental deposit accounts 779,906 10,679 2.75 %

666,683 3,396 1.03 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,102,293 947 0.17 %

1,142,648 712 0.13 % Money market deposit accounts 817,567 10,307 2.54 %

632,561 2,831 0.90 % Retail certificates of deposit 1,662,832 34,323 4.15 %

702,809 5,959 1.71 % Brokered deposit (e) 525,653 12,259 4.69 %

353,760 6,447 3.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,787,340 68,963 2.40 %

4,569,635 20,064 0.89 % Short-term borrowings (e) 398,052 9,162 4.62 %

482,643 9,772 4.08 % Long-term borrowings 232,617 6,985 5.99 %

115,375 3,000 5.19 % Total borrowed funds 630,669 16,147 5.12 %

598,018 12,772 4.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,418,009 85,110 2.66 %

5,167,653 32,836 1.28 %















Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,489,304





1,598,985



Other liabilities 136,622





149,075



Total liabilities 8,043,935





6,915,713



Stockholders' equity 1,057,117





876,866



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,101,052





$ 7,792,579



















Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 173,958 3.66 %



$ 158,469 4.21 % Net interest margin (b)



4.22 %





4.54 %





(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



















Core non-interest expense:

















Total non-interest expense $ 68,758

$ 68,465

$ 70,623

$ 137,223

$ 127,102 Less: acquisition-related expenses —

(84)

10,709

(84)

11,260 Add: COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit —

—

548

—

548 Core non-interest expense $ 68,758

$ 68,549

$ 60,462

$ 137,307

$ 116,390



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



















Efficiency ratio:

















Total non-interest expense $ 68,758

$ 68,465

$ 70,623

$ 137,223

$ 127,102 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Adjusted total non-interest expense 65,971

65,677

67,823

131,648

122,431



















Total non-interest income 23,704

25,779

21,015

49,483

40,075 Less: net loss on investment securities (353)

(1)

(166)

(354)

(2,101) Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (428)

(341)

(1,665)

(769)

(1,911) Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses 24,485

26,121

22,846

50,606

44,087



















Net interest income 86,613

86,640

84,853

173,253

157,731 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 352

352

386

705

738 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 86,965

86,992

85,239

173,958

158,469



















Adjusted revenue $ 111,450

$ 113,113

$ 108,085

$ 224,564

$ 202,556



















Efficiency ratio 59.19 %

58.06 %

62.75 %

58.62 %

60.44 %



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:















Core non-interest expense $ 68,758

$ 68,549

$ 60,462

$ 137,307

$ 116,390 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Adjusted core non-interest expense 65,971

65,761

57,662

131,732

111,719



















Adjusted revenue $ 111,450

$ 113,113

$ 108,085

$ 224,564

$ 202,556



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 59.19 %

58.14 %

53.35 %

58.66 %

55.15 %

























(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



At or For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Tangible equity:

















Total stockholders' equity $ 1,077,833

$ 1,062,002

$ 1,053,534

$ 993,219

$ 998,907 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 406,417

409,285

412,172

408,494

413,172 Tangible equity $ 671,416

$ 652,717

$ 641,362

$ 584,725

$ 585,735



















Tangible assets:

















Total assets $ 9,226,461

$ 9,270,774

$ 9,157,382

$ 8,942,534

$ 8,786,635 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 406,417

409,285

412,172

408,494

413,172 Tangible assets $ 8,820,044

$ 8,861,489

$ 8,745,210

$ 8,534,040

$ 8,373,463



















Tangible book value per common share:

















Tangible equity $ 671,416

$ 652,717

$ 641,362

$ 584,725

$ 585,735 Common shares outstanding 35,498,977

35,486,234

35,314,745

35,395,990

35,374,916



















Tangible book value per common share $ 18.91

$ 18.39

$ 18.16

$ 16.52

$ 16.56



















Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:







Tangible equity $ 671,416

$ 652,717

$ 641,362

$ 584,725

$ 585,735 Tangible assets $ 8,820,044

$ 8,861,489

$ 8,745,210

$ 8,534,040

$ 8,373,463



















Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.61 %

7.37 %

7.33 %

6.85 %

7.00 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



















Pre-provision net revenue:

















Income before income taxes $ 35,876

$ 37,852

$ 27,262

$ 73,728

$ 60,868 Add: provision for credit losses 5,683

6,102

7,983

11,785

9,836 Add: loss on OREO —

—

1,612

—

1,622 Add: loss on investment securities 353

1

166

354

2,101 Add: loss on other assets 397

309

45

706

274 Add: loss on other transactions 31

32

8

63

15 Pre-provision net revenue $ 42,340

$ 44,296

$ 37,076

$ 86,636

$ 74,716



















Total average assets 9,180,454

9,021,651

8,342,883

9,101,052

7,792,579



















Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (annualized) 1.85 %

1.97 %

1.78 %

1.91 %

1.93 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 35,117,648

35,051,810

32,649,976

35,071,550

30,314,504 Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted $ 1.21

$ 1.26

$ 1.13

$ 2.45

$ 2.45

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



















Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:







Net income $ 29,007

$ 29,584

$ 21,096

$ 58,591

$ 47,656 Add: net loss on investment securities 353

1

166

354

2,101 Less: tax effect of net loss on investment securities (a) 74

—

35

74

441 Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 428

341

1,665

769

1,911 Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a) 90

72

349

161

401 Add: acquisition-related expenses —

(84)

10,709

(84)

11,260 Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) —

(18)

2,249

(18)

2,365 Less: COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit —

—

548

—

548 Add: tax effect of COVID -19 Employee Retention Credit (a) —

—

115

—

115 Net income adjusted for non-core items $ 29,624

$ 29,788

$ 30,570

$ 59,413

$ 59,288



















Days in the period 91

91

91

182

181 Days in the year 366

366

365

366

365 Annualized net income $ 116,666

$ 118,986

$ 84,616

$ 117,826

$ 96,102 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 119,147

$ 119,807

$ 122,616

$ 119,479

$ 119,559 Return on average assets:

















Annualized net income $ 116,666

$ 118,986

$ 84,616

$ 117,826

$ 96,102 Total average assets $ 9,180,454

$ 9,021,651

$ 8,342,883

$ 9,101,052

$ 7,792,579 Return on average assets 1.27 %

1.32 %

1.01 %

1.29 %

1.23 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:







Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 119,147

$ 119,807

$ 122,616

$ 119,479

$ 119,559 Total average assets $ 9,180,454

$ 9,021,651

$ 8,342,883

$ 9,101,052

$ 7,792,579 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.30 %

1.33 %

1.47 %

1.31 %

1.53 %





(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



For the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023



















Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:







Net income $ 29,007

$ 29,584

$ 21,096

$ 58,591

$ 47,656 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 2,787

2,788

2,800

5,575

4,671 Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 585

585

588

1,171

981 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 31,209

$ 31,787

$ 23,308

$ 62,995

$ 51,346



















Days in the period 91

91

91

182

181 Days in the year 366

366

365

366

365 Annualized net income $ 116,666

$ 118,986

$ 84,616

$ 117,826

$ 96,102 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 125,522

$ 127,847

$ 93,488

$ 126,682

$ 103,543



















Average tangible equity:







Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,061,454

$ 1,052,781

$ 951,438

$ 1,057,117

$ 876,866 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 407,864

410,719

387,055

409,292

356,470 Average tangible equity $ 653,590

$ 642,062

$ 564,383

$ 647,825

$ 520,396



















Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:









Annualized net income $ 116,666

$ 118,986

$ 84,616

$ 117,826

$ 96,102 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,061,454

$ 1,052,781

$ 951,438

$ 1,057,117

$ 876,866



















Return on average stockholders' equity 10.99 %

11.30 %

8.89 %

11.15 %

10.96 %











Return on average tangible equity ratio:









Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 125,522

$ 127,847

$ 93,488

$ 126,682

$ 103,543 Average tangible equity $ 653,590

$ 642,062

$ 564,383

$ 647,825

$ 520,396



















Return on average tangible equity 19.21 %

19.91 %

16.56 %

19.55 %

19.90 %

























(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

