PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 06:05 ET

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share on July 24, 2023, payable on August 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2023.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $13.8 million. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $27.52 on July 21, 2023, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.67%.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $8.8 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023, and 150 locations, including 129 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.  Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies.  Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial, LLC.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

