PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share on January 22, 2024, payable on February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $13.8 million, or 40.7% of Peoples' reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $31.63 on January 19, 2023, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.93%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023, and 150 locations, including 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

