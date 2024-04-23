PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Apr 23, 2024, 06:45 ET

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share on April 22, 2024, payable on May 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $14.2 million, or 48.0% of Peoples' reported first quarter 2024 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $28.49 on April 19, 2024, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.62%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.3 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024, and 152 locations, including 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Also from this source

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income totaled $29.6 million for...

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 1ST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 23, 2024

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced it intends to release first quarter 2024 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics