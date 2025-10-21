PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Oct 21, 2025, 06:05 ET

MARIETTA, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per common share on October 20, 2025, payable on November 18, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2025.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $14.6 million, or 49.7% of Peoples' reported third quarter 2025 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $28.15 on October 17, 2025, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.83%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and specialty financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.6 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2025, and 145 locations, including 127 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

