Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

On April 13, 2018, Peoples completed the previously announced merger with ASB Financial Corp. ("ASB"). ASB merged into Peoples and ASB's wholly-owned subsidiary, American Savings Bank, fsb, which operated six full service bank branches and two loan production offices in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky, merged into Peoples Bank. Consideration of $41.5 million was paid for the acquisition, which was slightly higher than Peoples' initial estimate, due to a higher price of Peoples' common shares on the effective date of the merger, and a lower election of cash versus Peoples' common shares by the ASB shareholders than anticipated.

"We are pleased to announce record quarterly net income for the first quarter of 2018. We generated positive operating leverage and achieved meaningful loan growth during the quarter. Additionally, we improved key metrics, including our efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average stockholders' equity, and pre-provision net revenue, which demonstrates our continued focus on strengthening our core business," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have remained disciplined in our approach to growing revenues faster than expenses, resulting in an improvement in the efficiency ratio of more than 300 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2017. We are pleased with the good start to the year and believe we are well positioned to continue to provide solid shareholder returns as we move forward in 2018 and beyond.

"Of equal or greater importance, we are also pleased to welcome the shareholders, customers, employees and communities of ASB to Peoples."

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income grew 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, which included two additional days, and 9% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Net interest margin was 3.66% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3.63% for the linked quarter and 3.55% for the first quarter of 2017.



The first quarter of 2018 benefited from proceeds received on an investment security that had previously been written down due to an other-than-temporary impairment, which added 4 basis points to net interest margin.

Provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.9 million from the linked quarter, and $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2017.

During the first quarter of 2018, a charge-off of $827,000 was recorded for one acquired commercial loan relationship.

was recorded for one acquired commercial loan relationship. Total fee-based income increased 14% during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the linked quarter, and 12% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

The increase compared to the linked quarter was largely due to annual performance-based insurance commissions, which are recognized in the first quarter of each year.



The increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 was partially due to the implementation of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and income related to the acquisition of a third-party insurance administration company on January 31, 2017 and a property and casualty focused independent insurance agency on October 2, 2017 .

and a property and casualty focused independent insurance agency on . Total non-interest expense was up 3% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to both the linked quarter and the first quarter of 2017.

The first quarter of 2018 included certain salaries and benefits expenses that will not recur in subsequent quarters of 2018, including Health Savings Account contributions and a one-time stock award granted to employees, which together accounted for 57% of the increase in salaries and benefits expenses compared to the linked quarter.



The efficiency ratio continued to improve and was 61.8% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 62.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 64.9% for the first quarter of 2017.

Operating leverage was positive for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, revenue was up 10%, while expenses grew 3%.



Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-01, which requires changes in the fair value of equity securities to be recognized in income beginning January 1, 2018 , contributed 2% of the revenue growth for the quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end loan balances grew 8%, on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2017 , while average loan balances for the first quarter of 2018 grew 6% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Commercial loan balances grew $32.4 million , or 10% annualized, during the first quarter of 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 , and $118.8 million , or 9%, compared to March 31, 2017 .

Indirect consumer loans grew $7.1 million , or 8% annualized, during the first quarter of 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 , and $64.1 million , or 23%, compared to March 31, 2017 .

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.72% of total loans and other real estate owned ("OREO") at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2017 , and 0.98% at March 31, 2017 .

Nonperforming assets decreased 1% at March 31, 2018 , compared to December 31, 2017 , and 21% compared to March 31, 2017 .

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.78% at March 31, 2018 , compared to 0.80% at December 31, 2017 , and 0.82% at March 31, 2017 .

Compared to December 31, 2017 , classified loans decreased $1.7 million , while criticized loans increased $25.9 million .

, classified loans decreased , while criticized loans increased . Period-end total deposit balances at March 31, 2018 increased $82.9 million , or 3%, compared to December 31, 2017 , and $111.0 million , or 4%, compared to March 31, 2017 .

Growth in governmental deposit balances during the first quarter of 2018 was $77.4 million , or 29%, compared to December 31, 2017 , due primarily to seasonality.

Total demand deposit balances were 41% of total deposits at March 31, 2018 , compared to 42% at December 31, 2017 , and 40% at March 31, 2017 .

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $29.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, a 1% increase compared to the linked quarter and a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Net interest margin increased to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.55% for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to loan growth and increasing interest rates. The first quarter of 2018 also benefited from proceeds of $341,000 received on an investment security that had been previously written down due to an other-than-temporary impairment, which added 4 basis points to net interest margin for the quarter. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was muted by two fewer days, in which interest was not earned during the first quarter of 2018.

The accretion income from acquisitions, net of amortization expense, was $566,000 for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $715,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $829,000 for the first quarter of 2017, which added 7 basis points, 8 basis points, and 11 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin.

Provision for Loan Losses:

The provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, provision for loan losses increased due to circumstances that decreased the likelihood of collectibility for one acquired commercial loan relationship, which was ultimately charged off in the amount of $827,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2018. The increase in the first quarter of 2018 compared to both the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2017 was also due to loan growth, partially offset by improvements in certain asset quality metrics.

Total Fee-based Income:

Total fee-based income for the first quarter of 2018 was $14.9 million, compared to $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase of $1.8 million, or 14%, compared to the linked quarter was largely attributable to annual performance-based insurance commissions, which are primarily recognized in the first quarter of each year. The annual performance-based insurance commissions for the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2017 were $1.3 million. In addition, the implementation of ASU 2016-01, requiring changes in the fair value of equity securities to be recognized in income beginning January 1, 2018, added $460,000 to fee-based income during the first quarter of 2018. An additional contributor to the increase in fee-based income compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sale revenue of $313,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $364,000 in deposit account service charges compared to the linked quarter, which was largely due to a decline in overdrafts and non-sufficient funds fees. During the first quarter of 2018, changes were made to the overdraft and non-sufficient funds methodology to be more in-line with industry practices. The amount of deposit account service charges, particularly fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, is largely dependent on the timing and volume of customer activity.

The increase of $1.6 million, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2017 was due in part to growth in insurance income, resulting from the implementation of the new revenue recognition accounting standard that was effective January 1, 2018, and the acquisition of a third-party insurance administration company on January 31, 2017 and a property and casualty focused independent insurance agency on October 2, 2017. Other factors that contributed to the increase in total fee-based income compared to the first quarter of 2017 were growth in trust and investment income, primarily resulting from increases in assets under administration and management, and growth in electronic banking income, primarily resulting from an increase in customer transaction volume. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in commercial loan swap fee income, which is dependent upon customer demand.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $28.2 million, compared to $27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $27.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefit costs was primarily attributable to increased stock-based compensation. During the first quarter of 2018, the Board of Directors granted a one-time stock award of unrestricted common shares to all full-time and part-time employees who did not already participate in the equity plan, which resulted in an expense of $388,000. In addition, Health Savings Account contributions are recorded in the first quarter of each year and resulted in an expense of $405,000 in the first quarter of 2018. Additional contributors to the increase in salaries and employee benefit costs compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 were annual merit increases and an increase in employee count. The decrease in professional fees during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to decreased acquisition-related charges.

The increase in total non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2017 was largely due to increases in salaries and employee benefits costs, driven by the one-time stock award granted by the Board in the first quarter of 2018, annual merit increases, and an increase in employee count, partially offset by a decrease in medical insurance benefits expense. An additional contributor to the increase in total non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2017 was an increase in data processing and software expense, driven by the implementation of enhanced functionalities for Peoples' core banking system, including certain mobile banking tools made available to customers.

Total non-interest expense, adjusted for non-core charges, was $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $27.3 for the first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Peoples recognized $149,000 of acquisition-related costs. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Peoples recognized $341,000 of acquisition-related costs and a $242,000 pension settlement charge. No non-core charges were recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2018 was 61.8%, compared to 62.1% for the linked quarter, and 64.9% for the first quarter of 2017. The efficiency ratio, when adjusted for non-core charges, was 61.4% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 60.7% for the linked quarter, and 64.9% for the first quarter of 2017. The efficiency ratio, when adjusted for non-core charges, has remained below 65% for the last 10 quarters, with the increase compared to the linked quarter due primarily to the increase in total non-interest expense.

Income Tax Expense:

For the first quarter of 2018, Peoples recorded income tax expense of $2.4 million, compared to $5.3 million for the linked quarter, and $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. The reduction in the income tax expense reported in the first quarter of 2018 was largely due to the decrease in the federal statutory corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017, and its impact on Peoples' effective tax rate, which decreased to 16.9%, compared to 37.2% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 30.4% for the first quarter of 2017. The first quarter of 2018 included a tax benefit of $290,000 as a result of stock awards that settled or vested during the quarter, compared to $104,000 tax benefit during the first quarter of 2017. The settlement or vesting of a majority of stock awards granted by Peoples is recorded annually in the first quarter. The fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by the write down of $897,000 of net deferred tax assets that had been recorded in December 2017 in connection with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Loans:

Period-end total loan balances at March 31, 2018 increased $45.2 million, or 8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2017. Commercial lending continued to be a key component of loan growth, as commercial loan balances increased $32.4 million, or 10% annualized, during the quarter. The growth in commercial loan balances was almost evenly split between commercial and industrial loans, which grew $16.5 million, or 14% annualized, and commercial real estate loans, which grew $15.9 million, or 7% annualized. Residential real estate loans grew $7.6 million, or 6% annualized, compared to December 31, 2017, which was largely the result of Peoples acquiring a loan portfolio in the amount of $16.5 million. Indirect consumer lending also contributed to the total increase in loan balances, with growth of $7.1 million, or 8% annualized, during the quarter.

Compared to March 31, 2017, period-end loan balances at March 31, 2018 increased $152.8 million, or 7%. The increase was primarily the result of commercial loan growth of $118.8 million, or 9%, which was almost evenly split between commercial and industrial loans, which grew $60.3 million, or 14%, and commercial real estate loans, which grew $58.5 million, or 7%. From a bank regulatory perspective, non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loan balances as of March 31, 2018 remained well below the financial institutions regulators' guidance of 300% of total risk-based capital. The ratio at March 31, 2018 of non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans to total risk-based capital was 155%, compared to 154% as of December 31, 2017, and 152% as of March 31, 2017. Indirect consumer lending also contributed loan growth of $64.1 million, or 23%, compared to March 31, 2017, and was partially offset by decreases in residential real estate loans. At both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, commercial and industrial loan balances comprised 20%, and indirect consumer loan balances comprised 14% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 19% and 13%, respectively, at March 31, 2017. The growth in indirect consumer loan balances has moderated over the last few quarters due to the increases in pricing that Peoples has implemented periodically over the last year, and increased competition.

Quarterly average gross loan balances increased $34.7 million, or 6% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Commercial loans provided growth of $38.2 million, while consumer indirect loan growth of $4.5 million was more than offset by decreases in other consumer lending categories. Quarterly average gross loan balances for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 6% compared to the same period in 2017, with commercial loan growth of $101.7 million, or 8%, and consumer indirect loan growth of $73.3 million, or 27%.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the first quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO decreased to 0.72% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2017 and 0.98% at March 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, nonperforming assets declined 1% from December 31, 2017, and 21% from March 31, 2017.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.34% of average gross loans during the first quarter of 2018, compared to 0.22% in the linked quarter and 0.11% in the first quarter of 2017. The higher net charge-off rate during the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the charge-off of a single acquired commercial loan relationship.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, decreased $1.7 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2017 and $11.8 million, or 21%, compared to March 31, 2017. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.86% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.97% at December 31, 2017 and 2.51% at March 31, 2017. Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, increased $25.9 million, or 29%, compared to December 31, 2017, and increased $15.0 million, or 15%, compared to March 31, 2017. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 4.84% at March 31, 2018, compared to 3.83% at December 31, 2017 and 4.50% at March 31, 2017. The increase in criticized loans compared to the end of the linked quarter was primarily due to the downgrade of one large commercial loan relationship.

At March 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses remained flat at $18.8 million compared to December 31, 2017, and increased $0.3 million compared to March 31, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.78% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.80% at December 31, 2017, and 0.82% at March 31, 2017. The ratio includes total acquired loans of $413.2 million and allowance for acquired loan losses of $0.1 million.

Deposits:

As of March 31, 2018, period-end deposits increased $82.9 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2017, and $111.0 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2017. Compared to the end of the linked quarter, the growth was largely due to an increase of $77.4 million, or 29%, in governmental deposits. Balances in governmental deposits are seasonally higher in the first quarter of each year compared to other quarters. Deposit balances for commercial customers in total were up $111.1 million at March 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, and were partially offset by decreases of $28.2 million in consumer customer deposit balances.

Compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017, the increase was primarily attributable to growth of $78.1 million in demand deposit accounts, which was largely driven by increases in commercial customer balances. In addition, total certificates of deposit grew $28.5 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017. Total certificates of deposit increased compared to the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to the addition of relatively shorter term funding on the balance sheet in the form of brokered certificates of deposit. Increases in deposit balances for commercial customers contributed 71% of the growth in total deposits at March 31, 2018 compared to March 31, 2017.

Average deposits for the first quarter of 2018 were relatively flat, increasing $9.7 million compared to the linked quarter. This increase was largely attributable to increases of $14.7 million in total certificates of deposit, $10.1 million in governmental deposits, and $9.8 million in savings accounts, offset by decreases of $14.9 million in demand deposit accounts and $9.9 million in money market deposit accounts. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, average deposits were up $133.5 million, or 5%, for the first quarter of 2018, largely due to increases of $75.8 million in demand deposit accounts, $71.7 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and $13.7 million in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $30.9 million in money market deposit accounts.

Total demand deposit accounts comprised 41% of total deposits at March 31, 2018, compared to 42% at December 31, 2017 and 40% at March 31, 2017.

Stockholders' Equity:

At March 31, 2018, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.57%, compared to 13.52% at December 31, 2017, and 13.34% at March 31, 2017. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.28% at March 31, 2018, compared to 13.23% at December 31, 2017, and 13.05% at March 31, 2017. The total risk-based capital ratio was 14.31% at March 31, 2018, compared to 14.39% at December 31, 2017 and 14.27% at March 31, 2017. These capital ratios were impacted by increased earnings during the first quarter of 2018, compared to both the linked quarter and the first quarter of 2017, which exceeded the dividends declared and paid during the first quarter of 2018 by $7.0 million.

Peoples' capital position remained strong at March 31, 2018. The book value per share was $24.87 at March 31, 2018, compared to $25.08 at December 31, 2017, and $24.25 at March 31, 2017. The tangible book value per share was $17.04 at March 31, 2018, compared to $17.17 at December 31, 2017, and $16.28 at March 31, 2017. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.97% at March 31, 2018, compared to 9.14% at December 31, 2017, and 8.98% at March 31, 2017. The primary contributor to the decrease in the book value per share, the tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio at March 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 was a decline in the market value of debt securities held within the investment portfolio.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company with $3.9 billion in total assets, 81 locations, including 71 full-service bank branches, and 77 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results of operations today at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expenses are non-GAAP since they exclude the impact of acquisition-related costs and pension settlement charges.



Efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total fee-based income. This measure is non-GAAP since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and/or losses included in earnings (which are excluded from total fee-based income), and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.



Tangible assets, tangible equity and tangible book value per common share measures are non-GAAP since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.



Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total fee-based income minus total non-interest expense. This measure is non-GAAP since it excludes the provision for loan losses and all gains and/or losses included in earnings, which are excluded from total fee-based income.



Return on tangible stockholders' equity is calculated as net income (less after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by tangible stockholders' equity. This measure is non-GAAP since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from earnings and the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on total stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "would," "should," "could" and similar expressions.

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies, including the successful integration of acquisitions and the expansion of consumer lending activity; Peoples' ability to integrate acquisitions, including the merger with ASB, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal policies of the United States ("U.S.") government and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve Board"), which may adversely impact interest rates, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; uncertainty regarding the nature, timing and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio , the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or one or more acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements which adversely affect their respective businesses, including in particular the rules and regulations promulgated and to be promulgated under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, and the Basel III regulatory capital reform; uncertainties in Peoples' preliminary review of, and additional analysis of, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, its customers and its counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans and charge-offs, which may be less favorable than expected and adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; adverse changes in the economic conditions and/or activities, including, but not limited to, continued economic uncertainty in the U.S., the European Union (including the uncertainty surrounding the actions to be taken to implement the referendum by British voters to exit the European Union), Asia , and other areas, which could decrease sales volumes, add volatility to the global stock markets, and increase loan delinquencies and defaults; deterioration in the credit quality of Peoples' loan portfolio, which may adversely impact the provision for loan losses; changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures which may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; Peoples' assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including political developments, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; Peoples' ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries; Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; the impact of minimum capital thresholds established as a part of the implementation of Basel III; the impact of larger or similar sized financial institutions encountering problems, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; the costs and effects of new federal and state laws, and regulatory and legal developments, including the outcome of potential regulatory or other governmental inquiries and legal proceedings and results of regulatory examinations; Peoples' ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third party vendors to perform as expected, including its primary core banking system provider; Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to the recently enacted tax legislation, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; the overall adequacy of Peoples' risk management program; the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics, cyber attacks, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts; significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of deferred tax assets and obligations of states and political subdivisions held in Peoples' investment securities portfolio; Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits; and other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website.

As required by U.S. GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2018 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017 PER COMMON SHARE:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.50



$ 0.49

Diluted 0.64



0.49



0.48

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.26



0.22



0.20

Book value per common share 24.87



25.08



24.25

Tangible book value per common share (a) 17.04



17.17



16.28

Closing stock price at end of period $ 35.45



$ 32.62



$ 31.66













SELECTED RATIOS:









Return on average stockholders' equity (b) 10.48 %

7.79 %

8.14 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (b) (c) 16.14 %

12.09 %

12.95 % Return on average assets (b) 1.32 %

1.00 %

1.04 % Efficiency ratio (d) 61.75 %

62.07 %

64.89 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (b)(e) 1.81 %

1.65 %

1.52 % Net interest margin (b)(f) 3.66 %

3.63 %

3.55 % Dividend payout ratio (g) 40.64 %

44.75 %

41.25 %























































(a) This amount represents a non-GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release. (b) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (c) This amount represents a non-GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from earnings and it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release. (d) Total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total fee-based income. This amount represents a non-GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and/or losses included in earnings (which are excluded from total fee-based income), and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release. (e) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total fee-based income minus total non-interest expense. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for loan losses and all gains and/or losses included in earnings (which are excluded from total fee-based income). This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release. (f) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (g) Ratios are calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by earnings for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017 Total interest income $ 33,226



$ 32,772



$ 29,817

Total interest expense 3,867



3,650



2,872

Net interest income 29,359



29,122



26,945

Provision for loan losses 1,983



1,115



624

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 27,376



28,007



26,321













Net gain on investment securities 1



764



340

Net loss on loans held-for-sale and other real estate

owned (5)



(105)



—

Net gain (loss) on other assets 79



(39)



(3)













Fee-based income:









Insurance income 4,655



3,343



4,102

Trust and investment income 3,068



3,061



2,682

Electronic banking income 2,785



2,666



2,561

Deposit account service charges 2,120



2,484



2,429

Bank owned life insurance income 468



479



493

Mortgage banking income 351



483



387

Commercial loan swap fees 116



237



268

Other income 1,331



366



412

Total fee-based income 14,894



13,119



13,334













Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefit costs 15,990



14,590



15,496

Net occupancy and equipment expense 2,866



2,653



2,713

Professional fees 1,718



2,043



1,610

Electronic banking expense 1,528



1,387



1,514

Data processing and software expense 1,322



1,111



1,142

Amortization of other intangible assets 754



913



863

Franchise tax expense 644



496



583

FDIC insurance expense 366



477



433

Communication expense 344



341



410

Marketing expense 325



592



280

Foreclosed real estate and other loan expenses 228



284



196

Other non-interest expense 2,136



2,519



2,091

Total non-interest expense 28,221



27,406



27,331

Income before income taxes 14,124



14,340



12,661

Income tax expense 2,383



5,339



3,852

Net income $ 11,741



$ 9,001



$ 8,809













PER SHARE DATA:









Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.50



$ 0.49

Earnings per common share – Diluted $ 0.64



$ 0.49



$ 0.48

Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.26



$ 0.22



$ 0.20













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – Basic 18,126,089



18,069,467



18,029,991

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – Diluted 18,256,035



18,240,092



18,192,957

Actual common shares outstanding (end of period) 18,365,035



18,287,449



18,270,508



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 (in $000's) (Unaudited)











Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 55,197



$ 58,121

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 17,432



14,073

Total cash and cash equivalents 72,629



72,194









Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of

$808,689 at March 31, 2018 and $797,732 at December 31, 2017) (a) 790,910



795,187

Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of





$39,440 at March 31, 2018 and $41,213 at December 31, 2017) 39,651



40,928

Other investment securities (a) 46,756



38,371

Total investment securities 877,317



874,486

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,402,328



2,357,137

Allowance for loan losses (18,798)



(18,793)

Net loans 2,383,530



2,338,344









Loans held for sale 3,581



2,510

Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 56,247



52,510

Bank owned life insurance 62,644



62,176

Goodwill 133,111



133,111

Other intangible assets 10,709



11,465

Other assets 35,161



34,890

Total assets $ 3,634,929



$ 3,581,686

Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 570,804



$ 556,010

Interest-bearing deposits 2,242,377



2,174,320

Total deposits 2,813,181



2,730,330









Short-term borrowings 203,475



209,491

Long-term borrowings 123,481



144,019

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,977



39,254

Total liabilities 3,178,114



3,123,094

Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 24,000,000 shares authorized, 18,956,838 shares

issued at March 31, 2018 and 18,952,385 shares issued at

December 31, 2017, including shares in treasury 344,233



345,412

Retained earnings (b) 143,297



134,362

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (b) (16,062)



(5,215)

Treasury stock, at cost, 630,440 shares at March 31, 2018 and 702,449 shares at December 31, 2017 (14,653)



(15,967)

Total stockholders' equity 456,815



458,592

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,634,929



$ 3,581,686











(a) As of January 1, 2018, Peoples adopted ASU 2016-01, resulting in the reclassification of equity securities (including those held in participant accounts in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan)

from available-for-sale investment securities to other investment securities. At December 31, 2017, $7.8 million of equity securities were included in available-for-sale investment securities, and at March 31,

2018, $8.4 million of equity securities were included in other investment securities (b) As of December 31, 2017, Peoples early adopted ASU 2018-02, reclassifying income tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 million from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings.

As of January 1, 2018, Peoples adopted ASU 2014-09, resulting in a reduction to retained earnings of $3.1 million, net of federal income taxes, to reflect uncompleted contracts in the initial application of the

guidance, and ASU 2016-01, reclassifying $5.0 million in net unrealized gains on equity securities from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 (in $000's, end of period) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loan Portfolio









Commercial real estate, construction $ 107,811

$ 115,437

$ 119,752

$ 112,169

$ 103,317

Commercial real estate, other 784,047

760,567

747,413

750,219

730,055

Commercial and industrial 489,058

472,544

443,930

431,473

428,737

Residential real estate 496,953

489,387

499,044

512,887

524,212

Home equity lines of credit 107,730

109,477

110,787

111,710

110,028

Consumer, indirect 347,860

340,719

335,844

306,113

283,762

Consumer, direct 68,326

68,157

69,758

69,267

68,670

Deposit account overdrafts 543

849

507

521

721

Total loans $ 2,402,328

$ 2,357,137

$ 2,327,035

$ 2,294,359

$ 2,249,502

Total acquired loans (a) $ 413,248

$ 414,847

$ 438,380

$ 463,684

$ 491,819

Total originated loans $ 1,989,080

$ 1,942,290

$ 1,888,655

$ 1,830,675

$ 1,757,683

Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 570,804

$ 556,010

$ 724,846

$ 772,061

$ 785,047

Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 584,563

593,415

384,261

303,501

292,187

Retail certificates of deposit 335,843

338,673

343,122

352,758

353,918

Money market deposit accounts 364,232

371,376

388,876

397,211

386,999

Governmental deposit accounts 341,920

264,524

289,895

297,560

330,477

Savings accounts 461,440

446,714

440,633

443,110

445,720

Brokered certificates of deposit 154,379

159,618

93,049

110,943

107,817

Total interest-bearing deposits 2,242,377

2,174,320

1,939,836

1,905,083

1,917,118

Total deposits 2,813,181

2,730,330

2,664,682

2,677,144

2,702,165

Total demand deposits 1,155,367

1,149,425

1,109,107

1,075,562

1,077,234

Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs):









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 1,030

$ 1,626

$ 3,542

$ 2,583

$ 3,006

Nonaccrual loans 16,202

15,692

16,219

16,921

18,293

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) 17,232

17,318

19,761

19,504

21,299

Other real estate owned (OREO) 99

208

276

652

677

Total NPAs $ 17,331

$ 17,526

$ 20,037

$ 20,156

$ 21,976

Criticized loans (c) 116,243

90,381

96,671

111,480

101,284

Classified loans (d) 44,661

46,343

41,233

53,041

56,503

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of NPLs (e)(f) 109.08 % 108.52 % 96.11 % 96.47 % 86.71 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (e)(f) 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.95 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (e)(f) 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.64 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (e)(f) 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.98 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (e) 4.84 % 3.83 % 4.15 % 4.86 % 4.50 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (e) 1.86 % 1.97 % 1.77 % 2.31 % 2.51 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (e) 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Capital Information (g)









Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.28 % 13.23 % 13.31 % 13.18 % 13.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.57 % 13.52 % 13.60 % 13.47 % 13.34 % Total risk-based capital ratio (Tier 1 and Tier 2) 14.31 % 14.39 % 14.49 % 14.40 % 14.27 % Leverage ratio 9.86 % 9.75 % 9.82 % 9.72 % 9.60 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 335,393

$ 327,172

$ 326,966

$ 318,849

$ 310,856

Tier 1 capital 342,544

334,279

334,027

325,865

317,826

Total capital (Tier 1 and Tier 2) 361,343

355,977

355,951

348,309

340,147

Total risk-weighted assets $ 2,524,970

$ 2,473,329

$ 2,456,797

$ 2,419,335

$ 2,382,874

Tangible equity to tangible assets (h) 8.97 % 9.14 % 9.20 % 9.07 % 8.98 %

(a) Includes all loans acquired in 2012 and thereafter. (b) The sum of amounts presented is considered total demand deposits. (c) Includes loans categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (d) Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful. (e) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (f) Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO. (g) March 31, 2018 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (h) This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions

on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news

release.

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017 Provision for Loan Losses









Provision for loan losses $ 1,842



$ 900



$ 400

Provision for checking account overdrafts 141



215



224

Total provision for loan losses $ 1,983



$ 1,115



$ 624













Net Charge-Offs









Gross charge-offs $ 2,299



$ 1,602



$ 1,100

Recoveries 321



288



515

Net charge-offs $ 1,978



$ 1,314



$ 585













Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type









Commercial real estate, other $ 827



$ 372



$ (102)

Commercial and industrial 31



10



117

Residential real estate 119



162



19

Home equity lines of credit 30



27



—

Consumer, indirect 795



451



277

Consumer, direct 41



77



(10)

Deposit account overdrafts 135



215



284

Total net charge-offs $ 1,978



$ 1,314



$ 585













As a percent of average gross loans (annualized) 0.34 %

0.22 %

0.11 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30

June 30

March 31

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 (in $000's, end of period) (Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Trust assets under administration

and management $ 1,447,636



$ 1,452,959



$ 1,418,360



$ 1,393,435



$ 1,362,243

Brokerage assets under

administration and management 882,018



887,303



862,530



836,192



805,361

Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 412,154



$ 412,965



$ 409,199



$ 402,516



$ 399,279

Employees (full-time equivalent) 802



774



778



775



776



CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 (in $000's) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 11,291

$ 52

1.87 %

$ 17,847

$ 61

1.36 %

$ 7,415

$ 15

0.82 % Investment securities (a)(b) 872,793

6,501

2.98 %

875,653

6,204

2.83 %

862,614

5,976

2.77 % Loans (b)(c):





















Commercial real estate, construction 118,589

1,333

4.50 %

120,471

1,312

4.26 %

94,215

993

4.22 % Commercial real estate, other 765,076

9,124

4.77 %

753,172

9,035

4.69 %

734,442

8,423

4.59 % Commercial and industrial 479,792

5,571

4.64 %

451,647

5,345

4.63 %

433,068

4,545

4.20 % Residential real estate (d) 491,713

5,309

4.32 %

496,325

5,455

4.40 %

531,457

5,769

4.34 % Home equity lines of credit 108,620

1,271

4.75 %

110,610

1,282

4.60 %

111,112

1,159

4.23 % Consumer, indirect 343,128

3,130

3.70 %

338,615

3,217

3.77 %

269,821

2,232

3.35 % Consumer, direct 68,422

1,162

6.89 %

69,815

1,300

7.39 %

70,206

1,218

7.04 % Total loans 2,375,340

26,900

4.54 %

2,340,655

26,946

4.54 %

2,244,321

24,339

4.35 % Allowance for loan losses (18,683)







(18,840)







(18,585)





Net loans 2,356,657







2,321,815







2,225,736





Total earning assets 3,240,741

33,453

4.14 %

3,215,315

33,211

4.08 %

3,095,765

30,330

3.93 %























Intangible assets 144,190







143,942







145,546





Other assets 212,112







202,986







205,040





Total assets $ 3,597,043







$ 3,562,243







$ 3,446,351





























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 452,882

$ 64

0.06 %

$ 443,056

$ 64

0.06 %

$ 439,206

$ 59

0.05 % Governmental deposit accounts 291,454

217

0.30 %

281,389

205

0.29 %

283,605

131

0.19 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 567,252

221

0.16 %

565,885

233

0.16 %

286,487

78

0.11 % Money market deposit accounts 367,945

226

0.25 %

377,839

240

0.25 %

398,839

187

0.19 % Retail certificates of deposit 338,226

765

0.92 %

342,165

765

0.89 %

342,837

726

0.86 % Brokered certificates of deposit 156,645

720

1.86 %

138,013

566

1.63 %

84,929

306

1.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,174,404

2,213

0.41 %

2,148,347

2,073

0.38 %

1,835,903

1,487

0.33 % Short-term borrowings 246,481

968

1.59 %

189,976

680

1.42 %

205,296

251

0.50 % Long-term borrowings 126,101

686

2.20 %

158,011

896

2.25 %

172,053

1,134

2.66 % Total borrowed funds 372,582

1,654

1.80 %

347,987

1,576

1.80 %

377,349

1,385

1.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,546,986

3,867

0.61 %

2,496,334

3,649

0.58 %

2,213,252

2,872

0.53 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 553,444







569,759







758,446





Other liabilities 42,381







37,502







35,663





Total liabilities 3,142,811







3,103,595







3,007,361





Stockholders' equity 454,232







458,648







438,990





Total liabilities and equity $ 3,597,043







$ 3,562,243







$ 3,446,351





























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 29,586

3.53 %



$ 29,562

3.50 %



$ 27,458

3.40 % Net interest margin (b)



3.66 %





3.63 %





3.55 %

























(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended

March 31, 2018, and a 35% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) The following non-GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding

Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables

summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:









Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017











Core Non-interest Expense:









Total non-interest expense $ 28,221



$ 27,406



$ 27,331

Less: Acquisition-related costs 149



341



—

Less: Pension settlement charges —



242



—

Core non-interest expense $ 28,072



$ 26,823



$ 27,331





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017











Efficiency Ratio:









Total non-interest expense $ 28,221



$ 27,406



$ 27,331

Less: Amortization of intangible assets 754



913



863

Adjusted non-interest expense $ 27,467



$ 26,493



$ 26,468













Total fee-based income $ 14,894



$ 13,119



$ 13,334













Net interest income $ 29,359



$ 29,122



$ 26,945

Add: Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 227



440



513

Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis $ 29,586



$ 29,562



$ 27,458













Adjusted revenue $ 44,480



$ 42,681



$ 40,792













Efficiency ratio 61.75 %

62.07 %

64.89 %











Efficiency Ratio Adjusted for Non-core Items:







Core non-interest expense $ 28,072



$ 26,823



$ 27,331

Less: Amortization of intangible assets 754



913



863

Adjusted core non-interest expense $ 27,318



$ 25,910



$ 26,468













Adjusted revenue $ 44,480



$ 42,681



$ 40,792













Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 61.42 %

60.71 %

64.89 %

(a) Based on a 21% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and a 35% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.



At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 30, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Tangible Equity:

















Total stockholders' equity $ 456,815



$ 458,592



$ 457,386



$ 451,353



$ 443,009

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 143,820



144,576



143,859



144,692



145,505

Tangible equity $ 312,995



$ 314,016



$ 313,527



$ 306,661



$ 297,504





















Tangible Assets:

















Total assets $ 3,634,929



$ 3,581,686



$ 3,552,412



$ 3,525,126



$ 3,459,276

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 143,820



144,576



143,859



144,692



145,505

Tangible assets $ 3,491,109



$ 3,437,110



$ 3,408,553



$ 3,380,434



$ 3,313,771





















Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

















Tangible equity $ 312,995



$ 314,016



$ 313,527



$ 306,661



$ 297,504

Common shares outstanding 18,365,035



18,287,449



18,281,194



18,279,036



18,270,508





















Tangible book value per common share $ 17.04



$ 17.17



$ 17.15



$ 16.78



$ 16.28





















Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio:







Tangible equity $ 312,995



$ 314,016



$ 313,527



$ 306,661



$ 297,504

Tangible assets $ 3,491,109



$ 3,437,110



$ 3,408,553



$ 3,380,434



$ 3,313,771





















Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.97 %

9.14 %

9.20 %

9.07 %

8.98 %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017











Pre-Provision Net Revenue:









Income before income taxes $ 14,124



$ 14,340



$ 12,661

Add: provision for loan losses 1,983



1,115



624

Add: net loss on OREO 5



105



—

Add: net loss on other assets —



39



3

Less: net gain on investment securities 1



764



340

Less: net gain on other assets 79



—



—

Pre-provision net revenue $ 16,032



$ 14,835



$ 12,948













Pre-provision net revenue $ 16,032



$ 14,835



$ 12,948

Total average assets $ 3,597,043



$ 3,562,243



$ 3,446,351













Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(annualized) 1.81 %

1.65 %

1.52 %



At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (in $000's) 2018

2017

2017











Annualized Net Income Excluding Amortization of Other Intangible Assets: Net income $ 11,741



$ 9,001



$ 8,809

Add: amortization of other intangible assets 754



913



863

Less: tax effect (a) of amortization of other intangible assets 158



320



302

Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 12,337



$ 9,594



$ 9,370













Days in the period 90



92



90

Days in the year 365



365



365

Annualized net income $ 47,616



$ 35,710



$ 35,725

Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 50,033



$ 38,063



$ 38,001













Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity: Total average stockholders' equity $ 454,232



$ 458,648



$ 438,990

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 144,190



143,942



145,546

Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 310,042



$ 314,706



$ 293,444













Return on Average Stockholders' Equity Ratio:

Annualized net income $ 47,616



$ 35,710



$ 35,725

Average stockholders' equity $ 454,232



$ 458,648



$ 438,990













Return on average stockholders' equity 10.48 %

7.79 %

8.14 %



Return on Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity Ratio:

Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets $ 50,033



$ 38,063



$ 38,001

Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 310,042



$ 314,706



$ 293,444













Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 16.14 %

12.09 %

12.95 %





































(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and a 35% federal statutory corporate income tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

