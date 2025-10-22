Peoples Company Acquires Murray Wise Associates from Farmland Partners Inc.

Transaction includes transition of select farmland assets for management by Peoples Company; Acquisition reflects broader industry trend toward specialized farm management solutions

CLIVE, Iowa, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Company, a recognized leader in integrated land management, brokerage, appraisal, and energy solutions with offices across the nation, today announced the pending acquisition of Murray Wise Associates, LLC (MWA) from Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI). The transaction, effective November 15, 2025, includes the engagement of Peoples Company for the ongoing management of select non-core farmland assets.

This acquisition underscores a growing trend in the agricultural sector: institutional and asset management firms increasingly partnering with specialized farm management companies to optimize operational efficiency and enhance returns. With its robust national platform, proven track record of effective farmland management, local farm managers on the ground across the country, and deep expertise, Peoples Company is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.

"Murray Wise Associates has long been recognized as a trusted name in farmland auctions and brokerage," said Steve Bruere, President of Peoples Company. "This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in key agricultural markets but also reflects a broader shift in the industry toward leveraging specialized farm management expertise. We're excited to welcome the Murray Wise team and to continue delivering exceptional value to landowners and investors."

Founded by Murray Wise, MWA has built a reputation for excellence in farmland sales, brokerage, management, and advisory services – completing land and agribusiness transactions totaling more than $5 billion in 43 states over the past 25 years.

The company's integration into Peoples Company will expand service offerings for clients while maintaining both firms' high standards of integrity and professionalism. MWA currently operates in 20 states and has offices in Bloomington and Champaign, Illinois, and Clarion, Iowa. Its nine team members will transition to Peoples Company.

"Joining forces with Peoples Company creates tremendous opportunities for our clients and team," said Eric Sarff, President of MWA. "Peoples Company's national reach and comprehensive service platform will allow us to deliver even greater value while continuing to provide the personalized service our clients expect."

Eric Sarff will join Peoples Company as Vice President. In this role, Sarff will play a critical role in driving the company's strategy and execution as well as providing leadership across Peoples Company's service divisions.

Farmland Partners Inc. acquired 100% of the equity interests in MWA in November 2021, adding approximately 16,700 acres to its management portfolio at the time and creating a joint asset management platform.

"MWA has a talented team that has partnered closely with farmers and clients across the country to grow FPI's management portfolio over the past four years," said Farmland Partners President and CEO Luca Fabbri. "I'm thrilled that they will be able to continue their growth under the Peoples Company umbrella. Peoples is a leading farm management firm with a cutting-edge proprietary technology platform, and we look forward to working closely with them in the future."

Peoples Company, headquartered in Clive, Iowa, operates across the United States, offering integrated solutions in land brokerage, appraisal, farm management, and capital markets. In recent years, Peoples Company acquired two other Illinois-based firms, Land Pro LLC and The Atkins Group. The addition of Murray Wise Associates positions Peoples Company as a dominant player in the Illinois farmland market.

