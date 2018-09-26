Peoples Financial Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter Of 2018

News provided by

Peoples Financial Corporation

16:05 ET

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, reported net income of $172,000 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $236,000 for the third quarter of 2017.

Earnings for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018 were $527,000 compared to $1,463,000 for the same period the prior year. Provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2018 was $28,000 compared to $29,000 for the same period the prior year. The Allowance for Loan Losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.97% as of September 30, 2018 compared to 2.25% as of September 30, 2017.

"Our results for the third quarter reflected significant improvement in non-accrual loans and modest net interest margin expansion," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman, president and chief executive officer. He added, "We are pleased with these positive trends and remain focused on enhancing the company's long-term financial prosperity. "

At September 30, 2018, nonaccrual loans decreased substantially to $8,560,000 compared to $14,384,000 at September 30, 2017.  The company had no loans past due 90 days and still accruing at September 30, 2018 compared to $256,000 at September 30, 2017.

Earnings per weighted average common share for the third quarter of 2018 were $0.03 compared to $0.05 for the same period in 2017. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 5,020,021 and 5,123,186 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively. Earnings per weighted average common share for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 were $0.10 compared to $0.29 for the same period in 2017. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 5,051,306 and 5,123,186 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively.

The holding company's primary capital ratio was 14.10% at September 30, 2018, compared to 14.44% at September 30, 2017. The company's book value per share was $16.95 and $17.92 at September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively.

Founded in 1896, with $619 million in assets as of September 30, 2018, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to offering a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936. 

The Peoples Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Financial Corporation, listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.thepeoples.com.  

This news release contains forward-looking statements and reflects industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except weighted average shares and per share figures)

EARNINGS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net interest income

$          4,273

$          4,234

$        12,761

$        12,809

Provision for loan losses

28

29

91

85

Non-interest income

1,533

1,610

4,630

5,327

Non-interest expense

5,606

5,579

16,773

16,926

Income taxes

(338)

Net income 

172

236

527

1,463

Earnings per share

.03

.05

.10

.29

TRANSACTIONS IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Allowance for loan losses, beginning

$          5,508

$          5,481

$          6,153

$          5,466

Recoveries

205

737

451

799

Charge-offs

(350)

(95)

(1,304)

(198)

Provision for loan losses

28

29

91

85

Allowance for loan losses, ending

$          5,391

$          6,152

$          5,391

$          6,152

ASSET QUALITY

September 30,

2018

2017

Allowance for loan losses as a 

   percentage of loans

1.97%

2.25%

Loans past due 90 days and 

   still accruing

$

$             256

Nonaccrual loans

8,560

14,384

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

September 30,

2018

2017

Return on average assets

.11%

.29%

Return on average equity

.81%

2.16%

Net interest margin

2.99%

2.91%

Efficiency ratio

97%

94%

Primary capital

14.10%

14.44%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

September 30,

2018

2017

Total assets

$      619,395

$      656,987

Loans

273,947

272,823

Securities

277,745

298,466

Other real estate (ORE)

9,892

8,081

Total deposits

504,793

545,067

Shareholders' equity

84,968

91,799

Book value per share

16.95

17.92

Weighted average shares

5,051,306

5,123,186

SOURCE Peoples Financial Corporation

Related Links

www.thepeoples.com

Also from this source

26 Sep, 2018, 14:03 ET Peoples Financial Corporation Declares Dividend And Announces New ...

03 Aug, 2018, 16:05 ET Peoples Financial Corporation Announces Completion Of Stock...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Peoples Financial Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter Of 2018

News provided by

Peoples Financial Corporation

16:05 ET