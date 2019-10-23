Peoples Financial Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter Of 2019

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, announced results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The company reported net income of $476,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $172,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The company reported net income of $553,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net income of $527,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Other real estate decreased to $7,606,000 at September 30, 2019 from $9,892,000 at September 30, 2018. In addition to reducing non-performing assets, the company began implementing a number of revenue enhancing strategies relating to non-interest income during the third quarter of 2019.

Shareholders' equity increased to $94,327,000 at September 30, 2019 from $84,968,000 at September 30, 2018. The primary capital ratio increased to 15.87% at September 30, 2019, compared to 14.10% at September 30, 2018, which is an indication of the strength of the company. The company's book value per share was $19.08 and $16.95 as of September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

"The increase in net interest income and shareholders' equity and the reduction in other real estate are very positive trends for 2019," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the holding company and the bank. He added, "Despite several non-recurring expenses during the second quarter, our results reflect the company's efforts to return to sustained profitability."

Founded in 1896, with $617 million in assets as of September 30, 2019, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to offering a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.

The Peoples Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peoples Financial Corporation, listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.thepeoples.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and reflects industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Unaudited)















(In thousands, except weighted average shares and per share figures)

























EARNINGS SUMMARY



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net interest income

$ 4,329

$ 4,273

$ 13,289

$ 12,761 Provision for loan losses

59

28

169

91 Non-interest income

1,723

1,648

4,788

4,844 Non-interest expense

5,517

5,721

17,355

16,987 Net income

476

172

553

527 Earnings per share

.09

.03

.11

.10

















TRANSACTIONS IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Allowance for loan losses, beginning

$ 4,946

$ 5,508

$ 5,340

$ 6,153 Recoveries

38

205

122

451 Charge-offs

(660)

(350)

(1,248)

(1,304) Provision for loan losses

59

28

169

91 Allowance for loan losses, ending

$ 4,383

$ 5,391

$ 4,383

$ 5,391

















ASSET QUALITY

September 30,











2019

2018







Allowance for loan losses as a















percentage of loans

1.66%

1.97%







Loans past due 90 days and















still accruing

$

$







Nonaccrual loans

9,473

8,560

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

















September 30,











2019

2018







Return on average assets

.12%

.11%







Return on average equity

.82%

.81%







Net interest margin

3.20%

2.99%







Efficiency ratio

97%

97%







Primary capital

15.87%

14.10%

























BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















September 30,











2019

2018

























Total assets

$ 617,489

$ 619,395







Loans

264,815

273,947







Securities

279,988

277,745







Other real estate (ORE)

7,606

9,892







Total deposits

501,446

504,793







Shareholders' equity

94,327

84,968







Book value per share

19.08

16.95







Weighted average shares

4,943,186

5,051,306









