Peoples Financial Corporation Revises Second Quarter Of 2020 Results

BILOXI, Miss., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, announced a revision to its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, which were previously announced on July 29, 2020.

As a result of receiving new information on one credit, an additional provision for loan losses of $1,135,000 has been recorded for the second quarter of 2020. This adjustment revised previously reported earnings of $858,000 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 to a net loss of $277,000 and previously reported earnings of $1,981,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to earnings of $846,000.

The adjusted loss per weighted average common share for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.06 compared to loss per weighted average common share of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2019. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 4,883,764 and 4,943,186 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted earnings per weighted average common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.17 compared to earnings per weighted average common share of $0.02 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 4,905,690 and 4,943,186 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

"Since releasing earnings on July 29, additional information was obtained relating to one credit which is on nonaccrual and in bankruptcy. While we are disappointed by this event, it is prudent that we recognize this potential loss in a timely manner," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the holding company and the bank.

Founded in 1896, with $656 million in assets as of June 30, 2020, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to offering a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.

The Peoples Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peoples Financial Corporation, listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.thepeoples.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and reflects industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

EARNINGS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net interest income

$ 4,449

$ 4,340

$ 8,845

$ 8,960 Provision for loan losses

1,333

56

1,397

110 Non-interest income

1,753

1,599

4,019

3,065 Non-interest expense

5,146

6,211

10,621

11,838 Net income (loss)

(277)

(328)

846

77 Earnings (loss) per share

$ (.06)

$ (.06)

$ .17

TRANSACTIONS IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 4,191

$ 5,376

$ 4,207

$ 5,340 Recoveries

59

26

121

84 Charge-offs

(254)

(512)

(396)

(588) Provision for loan losses

1,333

56

1,397

110 Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$ 5,329

$ 4,946

$ 5,329

ASSET QUALITY

June 30,











2020

2019







Allowance for loan losses as a















percentage of loans

1.83%

1.86%







Loans past due 90 days and















still accruing

$ 82

$







Nonaccrual loans

8,381

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

June 30,











2020

2019







Return on average assets

.27%

.02%







Return on average equity

1.74%

.17%







Net interest margin

3.07%

3.23%







Efficiency ratio

93%

99%







Primary capital

16.58%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

June 30,











2020

2019







Total assets

$ 656,450

$ 622,422







Securities

252,956

277,138







Loans

290,538

266,097







Other real estate

6,100

9,012







Total deposits

535,848

493,635







Shareholders' equity

99,197

92,869







Book value per share

20.31

18.79







Weighted average shares

4,905,690

