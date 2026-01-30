Peoples Financial Services Corp. Announces Retirement of President Thomas P. Tulaney

MOOSIC, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("PFIS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced today that Thomas P. Tulaney has informed the Company of his retirement from his roles as President of PFIS and President and Director of the Bank, effective April 3, 2026.

Mr. Tulaney was most recently appointed President of both PFIS and the Bank effective January 1, 2025. In this role, he worked closely with the Board of Directors, CEO and executive leadership team to strengthen the Bank's financial performance, drive sustainable growth, and create long-term value for shareholders.

With over 40 years of banking experience, Mr. Tulaney has served as a trusted partner to clients, employees and the community. He always represented himself with professionalism and integrity. Mr. Tulaney was a leader in developing the Bank's brand, culture, image, and reputation.

Following his retirement, Mr. Tulaney is expected to continue to serve the Company and Bank in a Senior Advisor role. In this capacity, he will assist in leadership transition, provide strategic assistance, and remain involved in customer relationships and community development as needed.

Subject to further review and recommendation of the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, it is anticipated that Gerard A. Champi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, will also assume the role of the President of the Company and the Bank upon Mr. Tulaney's retirement.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 40 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.

