PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Peoples reported net income of $7.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a 21.3% decrease when compared to $9.6 million, or $1.33 per share for the comparable period of 2022. The decrease in earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses which more than offset an increase in net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income for the current period increased $0.4 million when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 on strong loan growth resulting in higher interest income partially offset by increased costs of funds. The provision for credit losses increased $1.0 million due to loan growth and our Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) related model impact from updated forecasted economic conditions. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $0.3 million based on our allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $2.2 million compared to the prior year's period due to higher salaries and benefits, other expenses, including an increase in FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees, and gains on other real estate owned in the year ago period.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $65.6 million in securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand as part of our strategy to add liquidity and reduce short-term borrowings. Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1, which we defined as excluding the gains or losses from sales of our investment securities portfolio, for the three months ended March 31, totaled $7.5 million and $9.6 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net income per share, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.04, a 21.8% decrease from $1.33 reported for the same period in 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $7.6 million or $1.05 per diluted share.

was or per diluted share. Dividends paid during the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $0.41 per share representing a 5.1% increase from 2022.

totaled per share representing a 5.1% increase from 2022. Sold $65.6 million of investment securities, including U.S. Treasury bonds, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities at a net gain of $81 thousand . The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.

of investment securities, including U.S. Treasury bonds, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities at a net gain of . The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings. Adopted the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2023 , which resulted in a decrease to the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) of $3.3 million and an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $0.3 million . The adoption also resulted in an increase to retained earnings of $2.3 million , net of tax.

, which resulted in a decrease to the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) of and an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of . The adoption also resulted in an increase to retained earnings of , net of tax. Net loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $90.0 million or 13.5% annualized and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans.

was or 13.5% annualized and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans. The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to loan growth and CECL related model impact from updated forecasted economic conditions.

for the three months ended due to loan growth and CECL related model impact from updated forecasted economic conditions. Core deposit growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $28.0 million . In addition, to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, brokered deposits were increased $161.4 million , which included $166.9 million of longer-term Callable CDs at a weighted average cost of 5.18%. Overall, total deposits grew by $189.4 million to $3.2 billion .

totaled . In addition, to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, brokered deposits were increased , which included of longer-term Callable CDs at a weighted average cost of 5.18%. Overall, total deposits grew by to . At March 31, 2023 , the Company had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity available in the form of lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral, representing 45.7% of total assets and 51.9% of total deposits.

, the Company had in additional liquidity available in the form of lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral, representing 45.7% of total assets and 51.9% of total deposits. At March 31, 2023 , the Company was well capitalized as evidenced by the following capital ratios: leverage ratio of 9.66%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.00% , tier 1 capital ratio of 12.00% and total capital ratio of 12.88%

, the Company was well capitalized as evidenced by the following capital ratios: leverage ratio of 9.66%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.00% , tier 1 capital ratio of 12.00% and total capital ratio of 12.88% 16,573 shares were purchased at an average price per share of $49.79 and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan. The Company, in response to market volatility and economic uncertainty caused by the two large bank failures, has temporarily suspended its stock repurchase plan to preserve capital.

and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan. The Company, in response to market volatility and economic uncertainty caused by the two large bank failures, has temporarily suspended its stock repurchase plan to preserve capital. Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2023 was 0.05%, compared to 0.12% and 0.14% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p. 16 - 17

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since then, there have been nine rate increases, totaling 475 basis points. There were seven rate hikes in 2022, two increases during the first three months of 2023 and an additional rate hike is anticipated at the May 2023 FOMC meeting. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through March 31, 2023, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations. The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been offset by higher funding costs as rate-sensitive depositors seek higher rates. We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments, local competition for deposits and the cost of alternative funding.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 2.81%, a decrease of 16 basis points when compared to the 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 32 basis points to 4.16% during the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.84% during the three months ended December 31, 2022, and increased 94 basis points when compared to 3.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 65 basis points to 1.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 when compared to 1.20% during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and increased 150 basis points compared to 0.35% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to pay competitive rates to attract new deposits and retain current balances. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 60 basis points during the current three month period to 1.68% from 1.08% in the prior three month period ended December 31, 2022. Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 46 basis points to 1.27% from 0.81% during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

On a trailing twelve month basis, our average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 141 basis points, from 0.27% at March 31, 2022 to 1.68% at March 31, 2023, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 31.3%. Our overall cost of total deposits increased 107 basis points from 0.20% at March 31, 2022 to 1.27%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 23.8%. Each of these increases was due to the higher costs of deposits and short-term borrowings used to fund loan growth.

First Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended March 31, increased $0.4 million or 2.0% to $23.5 million in 2023 from $23.1 million in 2022. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $9.7 million less elevated interest expense of $9.3 million.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $236.6 million higher in the three month period ended March 31, 2023 when compared to the year ago period. PPP loans averaged $22.2 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $73 thousand compared to average balances of $49.0 million with interest and net fees totaling $1.0 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.66% and 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 4.68% and 3.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net averaged $2.8 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $2.4 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.83% in 2023 from 1.68% in 2022. Average investments totaled $599.7 million in the first three months of 2023 and $633.7 million in the first three months of 2022.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended March 31, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 107 basis points to 1.27%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 141 basis points to 1.68% from 0.27% in the previous year three month period. Short-term FHLB borrowings were utilized in the current period to fund loan growth; short term borrowings averaged $91.5 million in the current period and added $1.1 million of interest expense at an average cost of 4.81% compared to no short-term borrowings in the year ago period.

Average interest-bearing liabilities also increased $217.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and brokered deposits and short-term borrowings. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $10.5 million or 1.4% from the prior period and now represent 24.2% of total deposits.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $1.3 million compared to $0.3 million in the year ago period. The current period provision increase was due to loan growth and the impact of the economic forecast on portfolio loss rates.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3.7 million, a $0.3 million increase from the prior year's quarter due primarily to higher retail and commercial account service charges, increased debit card interchange revenue and a higher FHLB dividend, partially offset by lower swap related revenue.

Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million or 15.4% to $16.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.0 million or 12.9% due to annual merit increases; new hires; lower deferred loan origination costs; and higher employee benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.3 million in the current period due to the increase in transactional costs relating to our expansion market volume. Other expenses increased $0.5 million due primarily to higher FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees. The year ago period included gains on the sale of other real estate owned of $0.5 million which we classify in noninterest expense; the current year period included no gains.

The provision for income tax expense decreased $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the year ago period due to lower taxable income in the current year's period. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 15.5% compared to 16.0% in the year ago period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. During the quarter, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.

Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023, excluding PPP loans, was $88.0 million or 13.1% annualized. This represents a reduction in growth compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, in which loan growth was $106.4 million. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing. At March 31, 2023, gross PPP loans remaining totaled $22.2 million and net deferred PPP fees remaining totaled $0.2 million and are expected to be earned during 2023 as the remaining SBA PPP loans are forgiven or repaid.

Total investments were $507.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the available-for-sale securities totaled $418.1 million and the held-to-maturity securities totaled $89.7 million and comprised 82.3% and 17.7% of the overall portfolio, respectively. The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity portfolio totaled $12.6 million and $14.6 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the three month period ended March 31, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand. The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.

Total deposits increased $189.4 million during the three months ending March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $26.7 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $216.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was due to a $161.4 million net increase in brokered deposits and a $123.3 million increase in retail and commercial accounts partially offset by a $95.3 million seasonal decrease in municipal deposits. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its contingency funding sources and added $166.9 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk to higher rates. The Company has the option to call the CDs after an initial three or six month period.

The deposit base consisted of 48.6% retail accounts, 33.2% commercial accounts, 12.5% municipal relationships and 5.7% brokered deposits at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, 76.6% of deposits were fully insured by the FDIC while $757.4 million or 23.4% of total deposits were not insured by the FDIC. In addition, at March 31, 2023 $292.0 million in letters of credit were pledged as collateral for municipal deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody (BIC) program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $391.0 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line. At March 31, 2023, we had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity representing 45.7% of total assets and 51.9% of total deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity see the tables on page 14.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at March 31, 2023. Stockholders' equity equaled $328.6 million or $45.96 per share at March 31, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income and a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $43.5 million and $52.0 million, respectively.

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $37.09 per share at March 31, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $0.41 per share, a 5.1% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 39.0%. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, 16,573 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $49.79. In response to market volatility and economic uncertainty, the Company has temporarily suspended its stock repurchase plan to preserve capital.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $1.9 million or 0.07% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.05% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to the reclassification of troubled debt restructurings due to a change in accounting guidance, reduced levels of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, collection activities, and a decline in nonaccrual loans as a result of a sizable principal reduction on a commercial real estate loan. At March 31, 2023 the Company had no foreclosed properties.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as CECL. As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand. The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was offset to retained earnings. In addition to the transition adjustment, a $1.3 million provision and net charge-offs of $9 thousand were applied. The allowance for credit losses equaled $25.4 million or 0.90% of loans, net at March 31, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were minimal at $9 thousand, compared to $0.3 million or 0.05% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values and competition; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines including our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, and any potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 1.05

$ 1.27

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

Core net income (1)

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

Book value

$ 45.96

$ 44.06

$ 42.14

$ 43.50

$ 44.64

Tangible book value (1)

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26

$ 34.62

$ 35.76

Market value:































High

$ 53.48

$ 57.60

$ 56.09

$ 56.99

$ 52.99

Low

$ 42.52

$ 47.00

$ 46.84

$ 47.41

$ 46.35

Closing

$ 43.35

$ 51.84

$ 46.84

$ 55.84

$ 50.48

Market capitalization

$ 309,985

$ 371,072

$ 335,503

$ 400,410

$ 362,398

Common shares outstanding



7,150,757



7,158,018



7,162,750



7,170,661



7,179,037

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



9.43 %

11.79 %

12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 % Return on average assets



0.86 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



8.93 %

8.87 %

8.58 %

9.12 %

9.56 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



60.61 %

60.07 %

54.95 %

54.89 %

53.57 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.07 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.18 %

0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.05 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.00 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.90 %

1.01 %

1.14 %

1.14 %

1.18 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 %

3.34 %

3.22 % Cost of funds



1.85 %

1.20 %

0.72 %

0.39 %

0.35 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.31 %

2.64 %

2.87 %

2.95 %

2.87 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



2.81 %

2.97 %

3.08 %

3.06 %

2.97 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



















Mar 31

Mar 31

Three months ended

2023

2022

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 30,049

$ 20,853

Tax-exempt



1,389



1,161

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



2,124



1,972

Tax-exempt



457



510

Dividends



2







Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



14



2

Interest on federal funds sold



243



73

Total interest income



34,278



24,571

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



9,678



1,468

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,086







Interest on long-term debt



27



28

Interest on subordinated debt



443



444

Total interest expense



11,234



1,940

Net interest income



23,044



22,631

Provision for credit losses



1,264



300

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



21,780



22,331

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,965



1,692

Merchant services income



118



114

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



557



555

Wealth management income



398



351

Mortgage banking income



103



144

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



258



218

Interest rate swap revenue



223



343

Net (losses) gains on equity investment securities



(29)



4

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



81







Total noninterest income



3,674



3,421

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



9,080



8,040

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,103



3,825

Amortization of intangible assets



29



96

Net losses (gains) on sale of other real estate owned









(458)

Other expenses



3,274



2,786

Total noninterest expense



16,486



14,289

Income before income taxes



8,968



11,463

Provision for income tax expense



1,389



1,833

Net income

$ 7,579

$ 9,630

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$ 10,836

$ (32,612)

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



(81)







Change in derivative fair value



(1,970)



(493)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,891



(6,952)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



6,894



(26,153)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 14,473

$ (16,523)

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 1.06

$ 1.34

Net income - diluted



1.05



1.33

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.39

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,157,553



7,172,455

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,198,970



7,216,421



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

Tax-exempt



1,389



1,367



1,338



1,218



1,161

Interest and dividends on investment securities:































Taxable



2,124



2,058



2,096



2,108



1,972

Tax-exempt



457



520



521



515



510

Dividends



2















2







Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



14



40



41



18



2

Interest on federal funds sold



243



141



106



22



73

Total interest income



34,278



31,641



29,230



25,892



24,571

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



9,678



6,251



3,316



1,597



1,468

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,086



524



457



122







Interest on long-term debt



27



9



16



23



28

Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



443



443



444

Total interest expense



11,234



7,228



4,232



2,185



1,940

Net interest income



23,044



24,413



24,998



23,707



22,631

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



1,264



(2,149)



450



950



300

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses



21,780



26,562



24,548



22,757



22,331

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,965



1,909



1,714



1,761



1,692

Merchant services income



118



131



157



562



114

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



557



532



591



551



555

Wealth management income



398



366



339



374



351

Mortgage banking income



103



104



135



128



144

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



258



289



269



244



218

Interest rate swap revenue



223



(135)



130



284



343

Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities



(29)



6



(18)



(23)



4

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



81



(1,976)



















Total noninterest income



3,674



1,226



3,317



3,881



3,421

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



9,080



9,188



8,474



7,851



8,040

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,103



4,905



3,898



3,950



3,825

Amortization of intangible assets



29



74



96



97



96

Net losses (gains) on sale of other real estate





















(20)



(458)

Other expenses



3,274



2,793



3,467



3,615



2,786

Total noninterest expense



16,486



16,960



15,935



15,493



14,289

Income before income taxes



8,968



10,828



11,930



11,145



11,463

Income tax expense



1,389



1,689



1,962



1,792



1,833

Net income

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 10,836

$ 6,356

$ (21,510)

$ (18,669)

$ (32,612)

Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale securities included in net income



(81)



1,976



















Change in benefit plan liabilities









370



















Change in derivative fair value



(1,970)



12



(46)



(201)



(493)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,891



1,447



(4,527)



(3,963)



(6,952)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



6,894



7,267



(17,029)



(14,907)



(26,153)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 14,473

$ 16,406

$ (7,061)

$ (5,554)

$ (16,523)

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 1.06

$ 1.28

$ 1.39

$ 1.30

$ 1.34

Net income - diluted



1.05



1.27



1.38



1.30



1.33

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.40



0.40



0.39



0.39

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,157,553



7,158,329



7,169,809



7,172,181



7,172,455

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147



7,215,890



7,216,421



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 2,546,068

$ 30,049

4.79 %

$ 2,148,251

$ 20,853

3.94 % Tax-exempt



223,917



1,757

3.18





203,645



1,470

2.93

Total loans



2,769,985



31,806

4.66





2,351,896



22,323

3.85

Investments:



































Taxable



499,327



2,126

1.73





523,301



1,972

1.53

Tax-exempt



100,368



576

2.33





110,394



646

2.37

Total investments



599,695



2,702

1.83





633,695



2,618

1.68

Interest-bearing deposits



1,218



14

4.66





5,888



2

0.14

Federal funds sold



19,353



243

5.09





162,218



73

0.18

Total earning assets



3,390,251



34,765

4.16 %



3,153,697



25,016

3.22 % Less: allowance for credit losses



24,557















28,717











Other assets



209,151















216,581











Total assets

$ 3,574,845

$ 34,765







$ 3,341,561

$ 25,016





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 721,864

$ 4,588

2.58 %

$ 595,991

$ 385

0.26 % Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts



731,398



2,806

1.56





820,016



488

0.24

Savings accounts



512,655



216

0.17





505,816



93

0.07

Time deposits less than $100



192,519



1,181

2.49





127,610



302

0.96

Time deposits $100 or more



179,515



887

2.00





162,196



200

0.50

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,337,951



9,678

1.68





2,211,629



1,468

0.27

Short-term borrowings



91,530



1,086

4.81



















Long-term debt



2,482



27

4.41





2,474



28

4.59

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.44





33,000



444

5.38

Total borrowings



127,012



1,556

4.97





35,474



472

5.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,464,963



11,234

1.85





2,247,103



1,940

0.35

Noninterest-bearing deposits



744,931















734,348











Other liabilities



38,917















29,816











Stockholders' equity



326,034















330,294











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,574,845



11,234







$ 3,341,561



1,940





Net interest income/spread







$ 23,531

2.31 %







$ 23,076

2.87 % Net interest margin













2.81 %













2.97 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 368













$ 309





Investments









119















136





Total adjustments







$ 487













$ 445







Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

Tax-exempt



1,757



1,730



1,694



1,542



1,470

Total loans, net



31,806



29,245



26,822



23,551



22,323

Investments:































Taxable



2,126



2,058



2,096



2,110



1,972

Tax-exempt



576



658



659



652



646

Total investments



2,702



2,716



2,755



2,762



2,618

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



14



40



41



18



2

Federal funds sold



243



141



106



22



73

Total interest income



34,765



32,142



29,724



26,353



25,016

Interest expense:































Deposits



9,678



6,251



3,316



1,597



1,468

Short-term borrowings



1,086



524



457



122







Long-term debt



27



9



16



23



28

Subordinated debt



443



444



443



443



444

Total interest expense



11,234



7,228



4,232



2,185



1,940

Net interest income

$ 23,531

$ 24,914

$ 25,492

$ 24,168

$ 23,076

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.79 %

4.47 %

4.19 %

3.92 %

3.94 % Tax-exempt



3.18 %

3.08 %

2.98 %

2.92 %

2.93 % Total loans, net



4.66 %

4.35 %

4.09 %

3.83 %

3.85 % Investments:































Taxable



1.73 %

1.54 %

1.53 %

1.53 %

1.53 % Tax-exempt



2.33 %

2.35 %

2.34 %

2.35 %

2.37 % Total investments



1.83 %

1.68 %

1.67 %

1.67 %

1.68 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



4.66 %

3.41 %

1.77 %

0.68 %

0.14 % Federal funds sold



5.09 %

3.86 %

3.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 % Total interest-earning assets



4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 %

3.34 %

3.22 % Interest expense:































Deposits



1.68 %

1.08 %

0.59 %

0.30 %

0.27 % Short-term borrowings



4.81 %

4.20 %

2.30 %

1.40 %





Long-term debt



4.41 %

4.87 %

4.64 %

4.85 %

4.59 % Subordinated debt



5.44 %

5.33 %

5.33 %

5.38 %

5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1.85 %

1.20 %

0.72 %

0.39 %

0.35 % Net interest spread



2.31 %

2.64 %

2.87 %

2.95 %

2.87 % Net interest margin



2.81 %

2.97 %

3.08 %

3.06 %

2.97 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 31,354

$ 37,675

$ 35,000

$ 39,693

$ 35,863

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



7,129



193



8,410



8,040



4,440

Federal funds sold



102,100









69,600









101,200

Investment securities:































Available for sale



418,125



477,703



477,590



513,911



535,482

Equity investments carried at fair value



81



110



103



121



144

Held to maturity



89,705



91,179



92,771



94,446



95,829

Total investments



507,911



568,992



570,464



608,478



631,455

Loans held for sale















653



681



161

Loans



2,818,043



2,730,116



2,623,706



2,565,579



2,397,681

Less: allowance for credit losses



25,444



27,472



29,822



29,374



28,407

Net loans



2,792,599



2,702,644



2,593,884



2,536,205



2,369,274

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



56,561



55,667



54,394



53,094



51,977

Bank owned life insurance



48,598



48,344



48,235



47,968



43,828

Deferred tax assets



16,015



18,739



20,796



16,269



12,306

Accrued interest receivable



11,678



11,715



10,082



9,303



9,221

Other intangible assets, net



77



105



179



276



372

Other assets



41,079



46,071



41,739



38,162



29,334

Total assets

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 746,089

$ 772,765

$ 769,935

$ 747,558

$ 759,986

Interest-bearing



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205



2,163,725



2,204,878

Total deposits



3,235,967



3,046,598



3,124,140



2,911,283



2,964,864

Short-term borrowings



17,280



114,930



14,700



129,170







Long-term debt



25,000



555



1,104



1,646



2,182

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



2,304



903



1,129



1,269



844

Other liabilities



36,286



42,179



40,923



33,274



31,450

Total liabilities



3,349,837



3,238,165



3,214,996



3,109,642



3,032,340

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,323



14,321



14,330



14,346



14,352

Capital surplus



126,231



126,850



126,845



126,986



127,192

Retained earnings



237,522



230,515



224,238



217,139



210,584

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(49,442)



(56,336)



(63,603)



(46,574)



(31,667)

Total stockholders' equity



328,634



315,350



301,810



311,897



320,461

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)































At period end

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 375,033

$ 377,215

$ 371,164

$ 371,153

$ 370,574 Non-taxable



224,343



222,043



224,764



225,656



210,184 Total



599,376



599,258



595,928



596,809



580,758 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



1,782,911



1,709,827



1,620,116



1,569,658



1,436,196 Residential



342,459



330,728



326,223



317,672



306,068 Total



2,125,370



2,040,555



1,946,339



1,887,330



1,742,264 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



86,587



76,491



70,006



69,161



64,870 Consumer Other



6,710



13,812



11,433



12,279



9,789 Total



93,297



90,303



81,439



81,440



74,659 Total

$ 2,818,043

$ 2,730,116

$ 2,623,706

$ 2,565,579

$ 2,397,681







































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At quarter end

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 1,798

$ 3,386

$ 3,938

$ 4,387

$ 4,573

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



59



748



280



190



103

Foreclosed assets































Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,857

$ 4,134

$ 4,218

$ 4,577

$ 4,676











































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 Three months ended



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 27,472

$ 29,822

$ 29,374

$ 28,407

$ 28,383

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment



(3,283)

























Adjusted beginning balance



24,189



29,822



29,374



28,407



28,383

Charge-offs



75



233



101



98



355

Recoveries



66



32



99



115



79

Provision for credit losses



1,264



(2,149)



450



950



300

Ending balance

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

$ 29,822

$ 29,374

$ 28,407



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)































At period end

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 775,511

$ 685,323

$ 706,947

$ 592,989

$ 605,686 Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts



698,888



772,712



813,743



752,397



797,333 Savings accounts



500,709



523,931



530,124



518,146



515,169 Time deposits less than $250



400,327



199,136



224,517



219,690



200,345 Time deposits $250 or more



114,443



92,731



78,874



80,503



86,345 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205



2,163,725



2,204,878 Noninterest-bearing deposits



746,089



772,765



769,935



747,558



759,986 Total deposits

$ 3,235,967

$ 3,046,598

$ 3,124,140

$ 2,911,283

$ 2,964,864





























March 31, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,572,393

48.6 %

71,100 $ 22 Commercial



1,076,060

33.3



11,659

93 Municipal



402,544

12.4



1,366

303 Brokered



184,970

5.7



18

10,276 Total Deposits

$ 3,235,967

100.0



84,143 $ 10,695





















Uninsured



757,373

23.4 %







Insured



2,478,594

76.6





































December 31, 2022 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,568,208

51.5 %

76,972 $ 20 Commercial



956,969

31.4



11,560

84 Municipal



497,807

16.3



1,383

371 Brokered



23,614

0.8



11

2,147 Total Deposits

$ 3,046,598

100.00



89,926 $ 2,623





















Uninsured



724,595

23.8 %







Insured



2,322,003

76.2

































































Total Available At March 31, 2023



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,180,971

$ 317,149

$ 863,822 Federal Reserve discount window



225,037









225,037 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



367,847



184,970



182,877 Unencumbered securities



391,116









391,116 Total sources of liquidity

$ 2,182,971

$ 502,119

$ 1,680,852

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,546,068

$ 2,441,358

$ 2,377,803

$ 2,254,405

$ 2,148,251

Tax-exempt



223,917



223,293



225,637



211,885



203,645

Total loans, net



2,769,985



2,664,651



2,603,440



2,466,290



2,351,896

Investments:































Taxable



499,327



528,826



544,782



553,078



523,301

Tax-exempt



100,368



111,206



111,578



111,138



110,394

Total investments



599,695



640,032



656,360



664,216



633,695

Interest-bearing balances with banks



1,218



4,649



9,180



10,694



5,888

Federal funds sold



19,353



14,477



13,665



23,920



162,218

Total interest-earning assets



3,390,251



3,323,809



3,282,645



3,165,120



3,153,697

Other assets



184,594



169,153



180,861



181,900



187,864

Total assets

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,337,951

$ 2,301,974

$ 2,228,829

$ 2,167,569

$ 2,211,629

Noninterest-bearing



744,931



758,889



770,833



756,225



734,348

Total deposits



3,082,882



3,060,863



2,999,662



2,923,794



2,945,977

Short-term borrowings



91,530



49,444



78,922



34,953







Long-term debt



2,482



814



1,369



1,901



2,474

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



38,917



41,436



38,840



33,080



29,816

Total liabilities



3,248,811



3,185,557



3,151,793



3,026,728



3,011,267

Stockholders' equity



326,034



307,405



311,713



320,292



330,294

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Adjustments:

































































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities



81



(1,976)



















Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17



(415)





















































Core net income

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147



7,215,365



7,216,421

Core net income per share

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 328,634

$ 315,350

$ 301,810

$ 311,897

$ 320,461

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



77



105



179



276



372

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 265,187

$ 251,875

$ 238,261

$ 248,251

$ 256,719

Common shares outstanding



7,150,757



7,158,018



7,162,750



7,170,661



7,179,037

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26

$ 34.62

$ 35.76



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities



81



(1,976)



















Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17



(415)



















Core net income

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Average stockholders' equity

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

Core return on average stockholders' equity



9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Average stockholders' equity

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

Less: average intangibles



63,461



63,512



63,549



63,694



63,790

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities



81



(1,976)



















Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17



(415)



















Core net income

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Average stockholders' equity

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

Less: average intangibles



63,461



63,512



63,549



63,694



63,790

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities



81



(1,976)



















Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17



(415)



















Core net income

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

Average assets

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

Core return on average assets



0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

















Three months ended March 31

2023

2022

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 34,278

$ 24,571

Adjustment to FTE



487



445

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



34,765



25,016

Interest expense



11,234



1,940

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 23,531

$ 23,076



















The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

















Three months ended March 31

2023

2022

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 16,486

$ 14,289

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



29



96

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



16,457



14,193

















Net interest income (GAAP)



23,044



22,631

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



487



445

Noninterest income (GAAP)



3,674



3,421

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



(29)



4

Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



81







Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 27,153

$ 26,493

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



60.61 %

53.57 %

















