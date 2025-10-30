PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Earnings

MOOSIC, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Peoples reported net income of $15.2 million, or $1.51 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $17.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") on an annualized basis for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 1.19% and 12.02% compared to 1.36% and 13.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and (0.33)% and (3.58)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income in the current quarter was negatively impacted by the recognition of a $0.6 million pre-tax loss on the pending sale of several administrative properties along with higher occupancy expenses associated with the Company's transition into its new headquarters. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 included $9.7 million in acquisition-related expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $47.2 million, or $4.69 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2024. The increase in net income for the current year to date period of $44.8 million was due primarily to higher net interest income and noninterest income, and a lower provision for credit losses which more than offset an increase in noninterest expenses. On July 1, 2024, the Company completed its merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB," such merger the "FNCB merger"). Higher levels of interest-earning assets, higher transaction volumes and purchase accounting related accretion resulting from the FNCB merger resulted in the increase in net interest income and noninterest income when compared to the prior year period.

"We are extremely pleased with another strong quarter driven by disciplined credit quality and balance sheet management," stated Gerard A. Champi, Chief Executive Officer. "We are building for the future with a focus on efficiency, enhanced customer service and long-term growth as we centralize operations in our new corporate headquarters."

The Company's consolidated financial results for any periods ended or including periods prior to July 1, 2024, do not reflect the financial results of FNCB and its subsidiaries.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition-related expenses and merger-related adjustments to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for nonrecurring provisions for purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") and non-PCD loans. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.33% at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.34% at June 30, 2025 and 0.45% at December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total loans, net and foreclosed assets improved to 0.42% at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.44% at June 30, 2025 and 0.58% at December 31, 2024.

ROAE on an annualized basis was 12.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 13.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and (3.58)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

ROAA on an annualized basis was 1.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 1.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and (0.33)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Book value per common share at September 30, 2025 increased to $50.95 as compared to $49.44 and $47.53 at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure 1 , increased to $40.43 on September 30, 2025, compared to $38.75 and $36.24 at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

, increased to $40.43 on September 30, 2025, compared to $38.75 and $36.24 at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Loans increased $18.8 million, or 1.9%, on an annualized basis during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company completed its move to new corporate headquarters in Moosic, PA.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.54%, an increase of 28 basis points compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.54%, an increase of 28 basis points compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure 1 , decreased 7 basis points to 5.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 5.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, decreased 7 basis points to 5.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 5.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 28 basis points to 2.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, when compared to 2.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 37 basis points for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 2.39% from 2.76% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 45 basis points from 2.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The efficiency ratio1 was 56.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Results – Comparison to Third Quarter 2024

Net interest income on an FTE basis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased $1.9 million to $41.9 million from $40.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $3.1 million decrease in tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, that was more than offset by a $5.0 million decrease in interest expense.

The reduction in FTE interest income resulted primarily from decreases in average loan, investment and federal funds sold balances, coupled with a reduction in accretion associated with purchase accounting fair value discounts. Average loans, net, decreased $62.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Average investments totaled $651.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $700.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $48.8 million. Average federal funds sold decreased $58.7 million to $33.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $92.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Accretion associated with purchase accounting fair value discounts on purchased loans was $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million from $4.7 million for the same period of 2024.

The decrease in interest expense, comparing the three month periods ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, was due primarily to decreases in average deposit rates, coupled with a reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, partially offset by increases in average volumes and rates on borrowed funds, which were largely related to the net new issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $448.8 million and represented 78.7% of total average deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 84.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average brokered deposits decreased $210.9 million to $178.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $389.5 million for the comparable three-month period of 2024. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased $191.6 million and represented 21.3% of total average deposits in the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 15.8% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Average total borrowings increased $53.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024, which was primarily due to the new issuance of subordinated debt which occurred in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company's cost of borrowings increased 67 basis points to 6.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.34% for the same three months of 2024. In June 2025, the Company called and redeemed $33 million of its subordinated notes due in June 2030 that repriced to 9.08% and issued $85 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at an initial fixed rate through June 2030 of 7.75%.

Short-term borrowings averaged $29.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, at an average cost of 4.63% compared to $43.9 million at an average cost of 4.98% during the comparable three-month period in 2024. Long-term debt averaged $129.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, at an average cost of 4.62% compared to $111.8 million at an average cost of 4.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Subordinated debt averaged $83.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, at an average cost of 8.34% compared to $33.0 million at an average cost of 5.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, $0.8 million was credited to the provision for credit losses compared to an expense of $14.5 million in the prior year's same quarter. The current year credit was due primarily to a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans coupled with a decline in the overall model loss rate. The provision for the third quarter of 2024 included a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger.

Noninterest income was $5.5 million and $5.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The current year quarter includes a $0.6 million loss on the pending sale of administrative offices, as the Company has commenced consolidating operations to a new corporate center. The prior year quarter included gains of $0.2 million on equity investments versus a negligible loss in the current year's quarter. Wealth management income increased $0.2 million and interest rate swap income increased $0.2 million due to an increase in transactions.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.8 million to $28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, which primarily reflected a reduction in acquisition-related expenses partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses and other expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $9.7 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, with only negligible expenses in the current year's quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.9 million to $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $13.2 million for the same three months of 2024 due primarily to higher incentive compensation accruals. Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $0.8 million from the prior year's quarter, which included higher lease and maintenance expenses. Other expenses increased $1.4 million to $5.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, from $3.8 million for the prior year's quarter. The increase in other expenses was primarily related to an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. The Company recorded a provision for unfunded commitments of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a credit to the provision for unfunded commitments of $0.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a benefit of $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate was 19.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 13.2% of pre-tax loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased $45.4 million to $122.9 million from $77.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased $45.9 million to $125.0 million from $79.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $47.7 million to $195.1 million due to higher levels of interest-earning assets such as loans and investments and an additional $7.4 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans. Average loans increased $726.4 million and average investments increased $52.0 million comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, primarily due to assets the Company acquired in the FNCB merger. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1 was 5.58% for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 5.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Loan yields increased 49 basis points to 5.99% while investment yields increased 82 basis points to 3.11% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Partially offsetting the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was a $1.8 million increase in interest expense to $70.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $68.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which was primarily caused by higher volumes of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a reduction in funding costs. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $498.0 million to $3.6 billion from $3.1 billion comparing the year-to-date periods of 2025 and 2024, which reflected higher volumes of both deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 decreased 33 basis points to 2.61% from 2.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposit products decreased 43 basis points to 2.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from 2.85% for the comparable prior year period, while borrowing costs increased 44 basis points to 5.69% from 5.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the cost of borrowed funds was largely due to the previously mentioned issuance of new subordinated debt, partially offset by a reduction in market rates for short-term borrowings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million was recorded compared to a prior year provision of $15.8 million. The current year credit was due primarily to a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans coupled with a decline in the overall model loss rate. The prior year provision included non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger.

Noninterest income was $18.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $12.7 million for the comparable period ended September 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest income was attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger. Comparing the year-to-date periods of 2025 and 2024, service charges and fees increased $3.2 million. Wealth management income increased $0.7 million, BOLI cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and merchant services income increased $0.5 million.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $84.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million from $71.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the FNCB merger and the expanded operations of the combined Company. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.9 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full-time employees from the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $4.4 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Amortization of intangible assets increased $3.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, on the amortization of merger-related intangibles, primarily core deposit intangibles. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in merger-related expenses to $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio a non-GAAP, measure1, improved to 55.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 64.21% for the respective nine months of 2024.

The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $10.3 million and the effective tax rate was 17.9% as compared to $0.2 million and 9.1% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.2 billion, $4.0 billion, and $4.3 billion, respectively.

Total loans, which were $4.0 billion at September 30, 2025, increased $22.9 million as compared to December 31, 2024. Increases in commercial loans and residential real estate loans were partially offset by reductions in commercial real estate, equipment financing, and indirect auto loans.

Total investments were $610.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the available for sale securities totaled $534.5 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $73.3 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $14.9 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $34.1 million at September 30, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $9.7 million and $13.0 million at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $117.8 million to $4.3 billion at September 30, 2025, due primarily to reductions in brokered CDs. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $23.5 million to $912.0 million at September 30, 2025, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2024, and interest-bearing deposits decreased $94.3 million to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2025, from $3.5 billion at December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company had $162.2 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. As part of strategic balance sheet management initiatives, the Company reduced its higher rate brokered CD portfolio by $94.2 million during the first nine months of 2025.

The Company's deposit base is diversified and consisted of 40.9% retail accounts, 36.4% commercial accounts, 18.9% municipal relationships and 3.8% brokered deposits at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, total uninsured deposits were approximately $1.4 billion, or 32.3% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2025, were $398.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.4 million of affiliate company deposits.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At September 30, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.1 billion at the FHLB and $388.3 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At September 30, 2025, the Company had $179.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $44.1 million from $135.8 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 16.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at September 30, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $509.3 million or $50.95 per share at September 30, 2025, compared to $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income less dividends to shareholders and an $11.5 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting primarily from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $26.7 million and $38.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $40.43 per share at September 30, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $1.86 per share.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $16.8 million or 0.42% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.33% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company had one foreclosed commercial property recorded at $1.5 million compared to one foreclosed residential property recorded at $27 thousand at December 31, 2024.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million and the Company recognized a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs were $0.2 million and the credit to the provision for credit losses was $0.8 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $39.8 million or 0.99% of loans, net, at September 30, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)









Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income (loss)

$ 1.51

$ 1.68

$ 1.49

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

Core net income (1)

$ 1.51

$ 1.69

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 1.81

$ 2.03

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

Book value

$ 50.95

$ 49.44

$ 48.21

$ 46.94

$ 47.53

Tangible book value (1)

$ 40.43

$ 38.75

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

Market value:































High

$ 53.69

$ 51.21

$ 53.70

$ 58.76

$ 50.49

Low

$ 46.90

$ 40.67

$ 44.47

$ 44.73

$ 41.44

Closing

$ 48.61

$ 49.37

$ 44.47

$ 51.18

$ 46.88

Market capitalization

$ 485,837

$ 493,438

$ 444,499

$ 511,325

$ 468,549

Common shares outstanding



9,994,595



9,994,696



9,995,483



9,990,724



9,994,648

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



12.02 %

13.87 %

12.70 %

5.07 %

(3.58) % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



12.03 %

13.92 %

12.80 %

8.31 %

13.61 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



15.24 %

17.73 %

16.46 %

6.62 %

(4.67) % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



15.25 %

17.79 %

16.59 %

10.87 %

17.77 % Return on average assets



1.19 %

1.36 %

1.22 %

0.47 %

(0.33) % Core return on average assets (1)



1.19 %

1.36 %

1.23 %

0.76 %

1.24 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.87 %

9.67 %

9.64 %

9.21 %

8.86 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



56.52 %

53.92 %

55.77 %

63.03 %

53.14 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.42 %

0.44 %

0.59 %

0.58 %

0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.33 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.45 %

0.41 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.02 %

0.00 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.99 %

1.02 %

1.03 %

1.05 %

0.97 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.56 %

5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 % Cost of funds



2.64 %

2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 %

2.89 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.92 %

3.08 %

2.92 %

2.62 %

2.74 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(3)



3.54 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 18-20.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

Sept 30 Nine months ended

2025

2024 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 170,292

$ 127,859 Tax-exempt



6,698



5,116 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



13,073



8,561 Tax-exempt



1,332



1,153 Dividends



128



59 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



310



385 Interest on federal funds sold



1,092



2,524 Total interest income



192,925



145,657 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



61,344



63,216 Interest on short-term borrowings



976



1,444 Interest on long-term debt



3,897



1,929 Interest on subordinated debt



3,217



1,330 Interest on junior subordinated debt



563



260 Total interest expense



69,997



68,179 Net interest income



122,928



77,478 (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(877)



15,762 Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



123,805



61,716 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



10,454



7,304 Merchant services income



1,136



598 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,707



1,717 Wealth management income



2,219



1,486 Mortgage banking income



387



263 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



1,604



1,116 Interest rate swap income



389



25 Net gains on equity investments



43



155 Net gains on sale of fixed assets



65



1 Total noninterest income



18,004



12,665 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



41,370



30,459 Net occupancy and equipment expense



20,115



15,745 Acquisition related expenses



236



11,210 Amortization of intangible assets



4,882



1,665 FDIC insurance and assessments



2,605



1,907 Other expenses



15,085



10,742 Total noninterest expense



84,293



71,728 Income before income taxes



57,516



2,653 Provision for income tax expense



10,305



242 Net income

$ 47,211

$ 2,411 Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale

$ 14,846

$ 12,744 Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income









(1) Change in derivative fair value



(114)



(185) Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income



3,213



2,748 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax expense



11,519



9,810 Comprehensive income

$ 58,730

$ 12,221 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 4.72

$ 0.30 Net income - diluted



4.69



0.30 Cash dividends declared

$ 1.86

$ 1.44 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,175



8,039,734 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,070,947



8,094,036

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 Three months ended

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 57,621

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,411 Tax-exempt



2,151



2,302



2,245



2,238



2,299 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,335



4,604



4,134



4,359



4,739 Tax-exempt



537



399



396



397



411 Dividends



47



40



41



40



55 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



101



96



113



113



150 Interest on federal funds sold



372



435



285



1,608



1,218 Total interest income



65,164



65,335



62,426



65,803



68,283 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



20,194



20,303



20,847



24,718



26,398 Interest on short-term borrowings



341



410



225



474



550 Interest on long-term debt



1,509



1,211



1,177



1,389



1,389 Interest on subordinated debt



1,748



1,026



443



444



443 Interest on junior subordinated debt



189



188



186



267



260 Total interest expense



23,981



23,138



22,878



27,292



29,040 Net interest income



41,183



42,197



39,548



38,511



39,243 (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(838)



(239)



200



3,369



14,458 Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



42,021



42,436



39,348



35,142



24,785 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,386



3,664



3,404



3,368



3,384 Merchant services income



321



584



231



298



223 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



607



563



537



553



649 Wealth management income



950



619



650



633



708 Mortgage banking income



148



125



114



126



84 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



543



535



526



456



551 Interest rate swap income (loss)



182



164



43



260



(53) Net (losses) gains on equity investments



(21)



(7)



71



(23)



175 Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



























1 Net (losses) gains on sale of fixed assets



(615)









680



(165)



(3) Total noninterest income



5,501



6,247



6,256



5,506



5,719 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



14,128



13,761



13,481



15,287



13,170 Net occupancy and equipment expense



7,221



6,284



6,610



6,386



6,433 Acquisition related expenses



16



66



154



4,990



9,653 Amortization of intangible assets



1,515



1,684



1,683



1,702



1,665 FDIC insurance and assessments



607



976



1,022



1,251



809 Other expenses



5,191



5,491



4,403



5,217



3,768 Total noninterest expense



28,678



28,262



27,353



34,833



35,498 Income (loss) before income taxes



18,844



20,421



18,251



5,815



(4,994) Income tax expense (benefit)



3,598



3,465



3,242



(272)



(657) Net income (loss)

$ 15,246

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337) Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 7,415

$ 1,859

$ 5,572

$ (10,175)

$ 15,167 Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



























(1) Change in benefit plan liabilities





















1,518





Change in derivative fair value



18



16



(148)



817



(1,424) Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss) income



1,621



409



1,183



(1,686)



3,008 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



5,812



1,466



4,241



(6,154)



10,734 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 21,058

$ 18,422

$ 19,250

$ (67)

$ 6,397 Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ 1.53

$ 1.70

$ 1.50

$ 0.61

$ (0.43) Net income - diluted



1.51



1.68



1.49



0.61



(0.43) Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,629



9,994,955



9,992,922



9,994,605



9,987,627 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,086,915



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,736,269

$ 57,621

6.12 %

$ 3,790,138

$ 59,411

6.24 % Tax-exempt



269,757



2,722

4.00





278,496



2,910

4.16

Total loans



4,006,026



60,343

5.98





4,068,634



62,321

6.09

Investments:



































Taxable



553,151



4,382

3.14





611,032



4,794

3.12

Tax-exempt



98,608



680

2.74





89,532



520

2.31

Total investments



651,759



5,062

3.08





700,564



5,314

3.02

Interest-bearing deposits



9,441



101

4.24





10,820



150

5.55

Federal funds sold



33,443



372

4.41





92,171



1,218

5.26

Total earning assets



4,700,669



65,878

5.56 %



4,872,189



69,003

5.63 % Less: allowance for credit losses



41,576















37,535











Other assets



408,385















456,540











Total assets

$ 5,067,478

$ 65,878







$ 5,291,194

$ 69,003





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 986,100

$ 7,542

3.03 %

$ 906,842

$ 8,231

3.61 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,181,655



6,271

2.11





1,414,228



6,888

1.94

Savings accounts



496,256



389

0.31





518,038



392

0.30

Time deposits less than $100



341,825



2,923

3.39





687,511



6,279

3.63

Time deposits $100 or more



347,723



3,069

3.50





275,786



4,608

6.65

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,353,559



20,194

2.39





3,802,405



26,398

2.76

Short-term borrowings



29,208



341

4.63





43,895



550

4.98

Long-term debt



129,524



1,509

4.62





111,804



1,389

4.94

Subordinated debt



83,149



1,748

8.34





33,000



443

5.34

Junior subordinated debt



8,098



189

9.26





8,000



260

12.93

Total borrowings



249,979



3,787

6.01





196,699



2,642

5.34

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,603,538



23,981

2.64 %



3,999,104



29,040

2.89 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



905,385















713,776











Other liabilities



55,530















96,177











Stockholders' equity



503,025















482,137











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,067,478













$ 5,291,194











Net interest income/spread







$ 41,897

2.92 %







$ 39,963

2.74 % Net interest margin













3.54 %













3.26 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 571













$ 611





Investments









143















109





Total adjustments







$ 714













$ 720







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 3,714,153

$ 170,292

6.13 % $ 3,022,988

$ 127,859

5.65 % Tax-exempt



277,533



8,478

4.08



242,293



6,476

3.57

Total loans



3,991,686



178,770

5.99



3,265,281



134,335

5.50

Investments:

































Taxable



549,818



13,201

3.21



501,100



8,620

2.30

Tax-exempt



90,902



1,686

2.48



87,612



1,459

2.22

Total investments



640,720



14,887

3.11



588,712



10,079

2.29

Interest-bearing deposits



9,935



310

4.17



9,541



385

5.39

Federal funds sold



32,863



1,092

4.44



61,635



2,524

5.47

Total earning assets



4,675,204



195,059

5.58 %

3,925,169



147,323

5.01 % Less: allowance for credit losses



41,830













27,660











Other assets



399,098













294,186











Total assets

$ 5,032,472

$ 195,059





$ 4,191,695

$ 147,323





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 953,679

$ 21,104

2.96 % $ 792,391

$ 22,116

3.73 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,191,733



18,568

2.08



977,722



16,125

2.20

Savings accounts



498,998



1,127

0.30



450,161



947

0.28

Time deposits less than $100



389,807



11,142

3.82



475,194



19,420

5.46

Time deposits $100 or more



353,753



9,403

3.55



271,765



4,608

2.26

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,387,970



61,344

2.42



2,967,233



63,216

2.85

Short-term borrowings



28,357



976

4.60



36,349



1,446

5.31

Long-term debt



109,569



3,897

4.76



54,147



1,928

4.76

Subordinated debt



57,440



3,217

7.49



33,000



1,330

5.38

Junior subordinated debt



8,075



563

9.32



2,692



260

12.90

Total borrowings



203,441



8,653

5.69



126,188



4,964

5.25

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,591,411



69,997

2.61 %

3,093,421



68,180

2.94 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



892,661













650,446











Other liabilities



57,466













59,622











Stockholders' equity



490,934













388,206











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,032,472











$ 4,191,695











Net interest income/spread







$ 125,062

2.97 %





$ 79,143

2.07 % Net interest margin













3.58 %











2.69 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 1,780











$ 1,360





Investments









354













306





Total adjustments







$ 2,134











$ 1,666







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)











































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 57,621

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,411

Tax-exempt



2,722



2,914



2,842



2,834



2,910

Total loans, net



60,343



60,373



58,054



59,882



62,321

Investments:































Taxable



4,382



4,644



4,175



4,399



4,794

Tax-exempt



680



505



501



502



520

Total investments



5,062



5,149



4,676



4,901



5,314

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



101



96



113



113



150

Federal funds sold



372



435



285



1,608



1,218

Total interest income



65,878



66,053



63,128



66,504



69,003

Interest expense:































Deposits



20,194



20,303



20,847



24,718



26,398

Short-term borrowings



341



410



225



474



550

Long-term debt



1,509



1,211



1,177



1,389



1,389

Subordinated debt



1,748



1,026



443



444



443

Junior subordinated debt



189



188



186



267



260

Total interest expense



23,981



23,138



22,878



27,292



29,040

Net interest income

$ 41,897

$ 42,915

$ 40,250

$ 39,212

$ 39,963

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.12 %

6.22 %

6.05 %

6.04 %

6.24 % Tax-exempt



4.00 %

4.14 %

4.11 %

4.05 %

4.16 % Total loans, net



5.98 %

6.07 %

5.92 %

5.90 %

6.09 % Investments:































Taxable



3.14 %

3.45 %

3.05 %

3.23 %

3.12 % Tax-exempt



2.74 %

2.33 %

2.33 %

2.29 %

2.31 % Total investments



3.08 %

3.29 %

2.95 %

3.10 %

3.02 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



4.24 %

4.19 %

4.09 %

4.93 %

5.55 % Federal funds sold



4.41 %

4.46 %

4.45 %

4.94 %

5.26 % Total interest-earning assets



5.56 %

5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.39 %

2.41 %

2.46 %

2.75 %

2.76 % Short-term borrowings



4.63 %

4.62 %

4.52 %

4.80 %

4.98 % Long-term debt



4.62 %

4.81 %

4.88 %

4.97 %

4.94 % Subordinated debt



8.34 %

7.40 %

5.44 %

5.35 %

5.34 % Junior subordinated debt



9.26 %

9.34 %

9.37 %

13.23 %

12.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.64 %

2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 %

2.89 % Net interest spread



2.92 %

3.08 %

2.92 %

2.62 %

2.74 % Net interest margin



3.54 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 62,133

$ 60,173

$ 60,125

$ 47,029

$ 97,090

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



9,492



9,646



9,196



8,593



10,286

Federal funds sold



108,298



105,920



7,781



80,229



178,093

Investment securities:































Available for sale



534,521



505,181



503,043



526,329



562,486

Held to maturity



73,286



75,137



76,689



78,184



79,861

Equity investments carried at fair value



2,473



2,494



2,500



2,430



3,921

Total investments



610,280



582,812



582,232



606,943



646,268

Loans held for sale



816



547



420









803

Loans



4,016,367



3,997,525



3,991,539



3,993,505



4,069,683

Less: allowance for credit losses



39,843



40,890



41,054



41,776



39,341

Net loans



3,976,524



3,956,635



3,950,485



3,951,729



4,030,342

Goodwill



75,986



75,986



75,986



75,986



76,958

Premises and equipment, net



77,009



76,896



72,492



73,283



75,877

Bank owned life insurance



88,175



87,635



87,953



87,429



87,401

Deferred tax assets



30,025



31,647



32,628



35,688



33,078

Accrued interest receivable



16,995



15,854



16,436



15,632



17,979

Other intangible assets, net



29,239



30,778



32,488



34,197



35,907

Other assets



74,664



73,350



71,136



74,919



70,056

Total assets

$ 5,159,636

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 912,044

$ 899,597

$ 901,398

$ 935,516

$ 927,864

Interest-bearing



3,377,687



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000

Total deposits



4,289,731



4,287,349



4,316,927



4,407,552



4,637,864

Short-term borrowings



76,310



76,340



14,840



15,900



37,346

Long-term debt



137,029



103,449



88,403



98,637



111,489

Subordinated debt



83,111



83,164



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,114



8,088



8,063



8,039



8,015

Accrued interest payable



7,976



4,640



5,439



5,503



6,829

Other liabilities



48,105



50,753



50,832



54,076



50,544

Total liabilities



4,650,376



4,613,783



4,517,504



4,622,707



4,885,087

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



20,015



20,015



20,014



19,995



19,993

Capital surplus



250,735



250,468



250,488



250,695



250,578

Retained earnings



267,686



258,601



247,806



238,955



239,021

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(29,176)



(34,988)



(36,454)



(40,695)



(34,541)

Total stockholders' equity



509,260



494,096



481,854



468,950



475,051

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,159,636

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 597,163

$ 595,042

$ 570,966

$ 556,630

$ 616,369 Non-taxable



263,921



278,026



282,031



279,390



273,710 Total



861,084



873,068



852,997



836,020



890,079 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



2,278,745



2,252,574



2,275,241



2,294,113



2,309,588 Residential



588,520



573,864



560,067



551,383



550,590 Total



2,867,265



2,826,438



2,835,308



2,845,496



2,860,178 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



100,298



104,618



108,819



117,914



130,380 Consumer Other



14,212



13,929



14,209



14,955



15,580 Total



114,510



118,547



123,028



132,869



145,960 Equipment Financing



173,508



179,472



180,206



179,120



173,466 Total

$ 4,016,367

$ 3,997,525

$ 3,991,539

$ 3,993,505

$ 4,069,683





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 At quarter end

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 14,386

$ 17,390

$ 23,002

$ 22,499

$ 20,949 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



886



72



655



458



569 Foreclosed assets



1,541









27



27



27 Total nonperforming assets

$ 16,813

$ 17,462

$ 23,684

$ 22,984

$ 21,545





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 Three months ended

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 40,890

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123 Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans



























14,328 Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans



























1,841 Charge-offs



491



1,151



1,233



1,108



534 Recoveries



282



1,226



311



174



453 (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(838)



(239)



200



3,369



130 Ending balance

$ 39,843

$ 40,890

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)



































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 1,026,725

$ 971,136

$ 967,661

$ 936,239

$ 1,018,575 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,186,342



1,200,911



1,177,507



1,238,853



1,229,083 Savings accounts



493,957



500,680



502,851



492,180



509,412 Time deposits less than $250



497,131



543,257



599,127



620,725



824,791 Time deposits $250 or more



173,532



171,768



168,383



184,039



128,139 Total interest-bearing deposits



3,377,687



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000 Noninterest-bearing deposits



912,044



899,597



901,398



935,516



927,864 Total deposits

$ 4,289,731

$ 4,287,349

$ 4,316,927

$ 4,407,552

$ 4,637,864







September 30, 2025 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,756,627

40.9 %

94,579 $ 19 Commercial



1,560,214

36.4



18,475

84 Municipal



810,678

18.9



2,512

323 Brokered



162,212

3.8



14

11,587 Total Deposits

$ 4,289,731

100.0 %

115,580 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,387,652

32.3 %







Insured



2,902,079

67.7





































December 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,779,729

40.4 %

98,583 $ 18 Commercial



1,538,757

34.9



18,675

82 Municipal



832,665

18.9



2,427

343 Brokered



256,401

5.8



28

9,157 Total Deposits

$ 4,407,552

100.0 %

119,713 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,381,492

31.3 %







Insured



3,026,060

68.7























Total Available At September 30, 2025



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances (1)

$ 1,666,431

$ 606,906

$ 1,059,525 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



388,269









388,269 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



773,945



162,212



611,733 Unencumbered securities



184,206









184,206 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,030,851

$ 769,118

$ 2,261,733





(1) Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 Average quarterly balances

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Assets:





























Loans, net:





























Taxable

$ 3,736,269

$ 3,707,650

$ 3,698,124

$ 3,757,273

$ 3,790,138 Tax-exempt



269,757



282,406



280,555



278,429



278,496 Total loans, net



4,006,026



3,990,056



3,978,679



4,035,702



4,068,634 Investments:





























Taxable



553,151



540,424



555,910



541,526



611,032 Tax-exempt



98,608



86,899



87,072



87,419



89,532 Total investments



651,759



627,323



642,982



628,945



700,564 Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,441



9,186



11,197



9,116



10,820 Federal funds sold



33,443



39,084



25,979



129,517



92,171 Total interest-earning assets



4,700,669



4,665,649



4,658,837



4,803,280



4,872,189 Other assets



366,809



348,685



349,840



400,179



419,005 Total assets

$ 5,067,478

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194 Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





























Deposits:





























Interest-bearing

$ 3,353,559

$ 3,373,916

$ 3,437,355

$ 3,573,321

$ 3,607,405 Noninterest-bearing



905,385



897,212



875,053



904,274



908,776 Total deposits



4,258,944



4,271,128



4,312,408



4,477,595



4,516,181 Short-term borrowings



29,208



35,587



20,176



39,319



43,895 Long-term debt



129,524



101,066



97,769



111,135



111,804 Subordinated debt



83,149



55,622



33,000



33,000



33,000 Junior subordinated debt



8,098



8,075



8,050



8,026



8,000 Other liabilities



55,530



52,608



58,018



56,445



96,177 Total liabilities



4,564,453



4,524,086



4,529,421



4,725,520



4,809,057 Stockholders' equity



503,025



490,248



479,256



477,939



482,137 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,067,478

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194