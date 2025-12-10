Peoples League Releases 2025 Championship on YouTube, Announces 2026 Tour Expansion

The Championship brought together creator golf's top talent, including Luke Kwon, Malosi, Claire Hogle, DOD King, Martin Borgmeier, Tisha Alyn, The Pointer Brothers, Victor Cruz, Jenna Bandy, Troy Mullins, and Ja Rule, competing in a team-based format across four rounds of nine-hole matches.

The competition delivered one of the season's signature moments when Sam Heung Min recorded a hole-in-one during play, winning The Grint's Hole Out Challenge and creating one of the league's most viral highlights of the year.

The Championship will release as a four-part series on the Peoples League YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

Strong Debut Season

The Championship caps a successful first year for Peoples League, which demonstrated significant audience engagement:

50 million impressions across platforms

15 million YouTube views

100,000 watch hours

1 million engagements

30 million creator reach across participating players

Recognized as the fastest-growing new golf channel on YouTube in 2025

"What stood out at this championship was the intensity. Real pressure, real stakes, and players elevating their games for their teams. That level of competitiveness is what we always believed creator golf could be," said Jared Augustine, CEO and co-founder of Peoples League. "The Peoples League is becoming the home for competitive creator golf, and this event made that clearer than ever."

2026 Peoples League Tour

Following its inaugural season, Peoples League will launch the Peoples League Tour in 2026. The Tour will feature four major events and expand the league roster from eight to twelve teams, adding four new franchises to the competition.

The 2026 Tour will open at Whirlwind Golf Club and Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass on March 9-11.

About Peoples League

Peoples League is the first official league for competitive creator golf, a team-based, season-long property inspired by the global franchise model of F1. The league brings structure, stakes, and storytelling to the fastest-growing category in creator media, uniting top golf creators with 25M+ followers. 2025's inaugural season generated 50M+ impressions and 15M YouTube views, backed by team owners including Victor Cruz, Ja Rule, and Luke Kwon. The league will expand to 12 teams and four major events for the 2026 Peoples League Tour.

