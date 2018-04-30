Peoples LTD Announces First Quarter Earnings

Year-to-date return on assets was 1.92% as of March 31, 2018 compared to 0.89% for the same period in 2017. Year-to-date return on equity was 22.45% as of March 31, 2018 compared to the prior year-to-date of 10.34%.

Total assets increased to $356,782,000 from $347,868,000 as of December 31, 2017. Deposits increased to $301,924,000 compared to $293,135,000 as of December 31, 2017. Loans increased from $214,962,000 year-end 2017 to $216,351,000 as of March 31, 2018.

"We are pleased with our first quarter performance and experienced an increase in activity in the late first quarter which we anticipate will continue into the second quarter," stated Gabello.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples LTD is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Lackawanna counties. Peoples LTD is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

