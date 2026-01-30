Peoples Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Financial Results

WYALUSING, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., holding company for PS Bank, has announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 and annual 2025 financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $2,796,000 which compares to $1,923,000 for the fourth quarter 2024. This represents an increase of 45.4% or $873,000. Earnings per share of $1.55 compares to fourth quarter 2024 of $1.06 per share. Net income of $10,110,000 for the year ending 2025, or $5.59 earnings per share, reflects a 40.1% increase in net income from $7,214,000, or $3.99 per share as of the year ending December 31, 2024. Net income for 2025 includes income relating to proceeds from a life insurance policy of $553,000 recognized during the third quarter. Net income excluding the life insurance proceeds was $9,557,000 or $5.27 per share, which represents an increase of 32.5% from net income as of December 31, 2024.

Return on assets was 1.67% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 1.32% in 2024. Return on equity was 16.94% as of December 31, 2025 compared to year-end 2024 of 14.14%.

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $641,890,000 representing an increase of $59,944,000 or 10.3% over year-end 2024. Total deposits increased 9.6% or $49,145,000 to $559,785,000. Net loans increased 10.7% or $40,527,000 to $413,764,000 as of December 31, 2025.

"Our bank finished a successful 2025 campaign, producing strong results and achieving record net income levels for the year. Solid loan growth and asset and loan repricings, combined with controlled interest expense, led to increased net interest income, which more than offset increases in salaries and operational expenses.

Fourth quarter income for 2025 was an improvement of 45.4% over a solid fourth quarter 2024. For the full 2025 year, net income improved 40.1%, and excluding life insurance proceeds, improved 32.5%.

Our Keyser Village Office in Scranton, which opened in 2025, continues to outperform our expectations and is a positive factor in our growth in the Lackawanna County market. As we enter the new year, we remain committed to providing exceptional banking services on a daily basis. Our focus remains on our shareholders, our customers, and our communities," stated Gabello.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

