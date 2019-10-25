Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend

WYALUSING, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.55 per share and a 5% stock dividend payable on December 13, 2019.

The 2019 fourth quarter dividend represents a 9% increase over the regular cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The cash dividends paid in 2019 of $2.16 represent an increase of 11% over the cash dividends paid in 2018 of $1.94 as adjusted to reflect the 2018 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The cash and stock dividend, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on October 23, 2019, will be payable to shareholders of record November 22, 2019.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

