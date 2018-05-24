Peoples LTD Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on May 23, 2018, is payable to shareholders of record June 15, 2018.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples LTD is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties. Peoples LTD is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

